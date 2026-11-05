🏥 Pomona, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Pomona, CA, with solid options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes coordination roles.

Here are several local healthcare jobs worth a look:

Employer: Casa Colina

Casa Colina Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$42.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work in rehab nursing, helping people with disabilities or chronic illness reach their best level of function. You’ll use evidence-based care, support patients and families as they adapt to lifestyle changes, and need at least one year of rehab nursing experience plus CPR/AED.

Employer: California Therapy Services

California Therapy Services Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Home health role with strong training and support, including 1-on-1 orientation for those new to home health. You can choose your own territory, use easy digital tools for notes and referrals, and get ongoing education and CEU discounts.

Employer: Inland Valley Care & Rehabilitation Center

Inland Valley Care & Rehabilitation Center Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$95,000/year (anticipated range in CA)

Why it’s interesting: Coordinate and manage referrals and admissions across multiple skilled nursing facilities. This is a good fit if you know Medicare/Medi-Cal and managed care, enjoy working with hospitals and case managers, and want growth potential plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, tuition assistance, and 401(k).

Employer: Casa Colina

Casa Colina Location: Pomona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead role where you’re both drawing blood and helping improve lab operations. You’ll act as a resource for other phlebotomists, handle pre- and post-analytical tasks, and need CA phlebotomy certification, 3–5 years acute care experience, and current AHA CPR.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.