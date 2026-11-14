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📅 Pomfret 2026–27 Family Skating Passes, Costs, and Rules
📅 Pomfret 2026–27 Family Skating Pass Rules and Costs
The Pomfret Recreation Department will run a Family Skating Program at Pomfret School’s Jahn Ice Hockey Rink from November 29, 2026 through March 7, 2027.
Skating will be on Sundays from 4:15 PM to 6:15 PM. You must bring your own skates; there are no skate rentals. Dates and times may change if Pomfret School’s schedule changes, because of weather, or for other unexpected reasons.
Passes and who can skate
Admission is season pass only:
- No guest passes
- No paying at the door
- Passes cannot be transferred to other people
- IDs will be checked at the door
Children under 16 may not stay or skate without an adult who is supervising them. The organizers say they are not responsible for missing or lost items left at the rink.
Costs for 2026–27 season
For Pomfret residents:
- Single pass: $115.00
- Family pass: $130.00
For non-residents:
- Single pass: $130.00
- Family pass: $145.00
“Family” means immediate family living in the same home. Only 2 adults are allowed per family pass. Age 19 and older counts as an adult.
On the registration form, you must list:
- First and last names of all skaters to go on the pass
- For children, their full names and ages
- Your complete mailing address (street and town)
- An email address
How to pay and register
You can pay:
- By check to “Pomfret Recreation”, mailed to: Town of Pomfret, Rec. Dept., 5 Haven Rd, Pomfret Center, CT 06259
- In person at the Pomfret Recreation Department
- Online
The form has spaces to note check number or cash and the amount paid.
You must sign and return the form. By signing, you:
- Accept all risk of injury or damage for you and your family while participating
- Release the Town of Pomfret, Pomfret Rec. Dept. (including constables), Pomfret School, and the Pomfret Recreation Commission from any present or future claims related to the program
If you or your children do not follow rink rules or become disruptive, you may be asked to leave and may lose your season pass without a refund.
More Info: https://www.pomfretct.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif3701...
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