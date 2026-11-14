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🐶 Gentle, Shy & Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Polson
Polson has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a different story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.
Chloe
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Size: Small–medium "lowrider" body
- Personality: Shy with new people at first, but very cuddly and sweet once she knows you. Has soulful eyes and a gentle nature.
- Good with dogs: Yes, she adores other dogs
- Training: Completely potty trained; foster is helping her gain confidence with new people
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Life Savers Animal Rescue
- Contact: (406) 676-4200
Chloe would do especially well in a calmer home that can give her time to warm up and maybe a friendly dog buddy to help her feel safe.
👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dellie
- Breed: Terrier / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan / yellow / fawn
- Coat: Slightly wirey hair, likely from her terrier side
- Background: Rescued as the last puppy from a litter being given away in a Safeway parking lot
- Medical: Spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped
- Personality: A young pup who just needs guidance, love, and training to grow into a great family dog
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Life Savers Animal Rescue
- Contact: (406) 676-4200
Dellie is a blank slate puppy ready to learn. She’ll need someone who can commit to puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience.
👉 Meet Dellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maya
- Breed: Border Collie / Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Described as a sweet young lady, very well behaved, loving, and sociable
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society Lake County Area dba Mission Valley Animal Shelter
- Contact: (406) 883-5312
- Notes: Shelter ID #4815; applications at www.missionvalleyanimalshelter.org
Maya sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting a friendly, mannerly companion who enjoys people.
👉 Meet Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Polson, MT, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this post, or submitting an application if one of these dogs feels like the right fit for your home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.