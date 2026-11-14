Polson has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a different story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Size: Small–medium "lowrider" body

Small–medium "lowrider" body Personality: Shy with new people at first, but very cuddly and sweet once she knows you. Has soulful eyes and a gentle nature.

Shy with new people at first, but very once she knows you. Has and a gentle nature. Good with dogs: Yes, she adores other dogs

Yes, she Training: Completely potty trained ; foster is helping her gain confidence with new people

; foster is helping her gain confidence with new people Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Life Savers Animal Rescue

Contact: (406) 676-4200

Chloe would do especially well in a calmer home that can give her time to warm up and maybe a friendly dog buddy to help her feel safe.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier / Hound mix

Terrier / Hound mix Age: Baby (about 4 months old)

Baby (about 4 months old) Gender: Female

Color: Tan / yellow / fawn

Tan / yellow / fawn Coat: Slightly wirey hair , likely from her terrier side

Slightly , likely from her terrier side Background: Rescued as the last puppy from a litter being given away in a Safeway parking lot

Rescued as the last puppy from a litter being given away in a Safeway parking lot Medical: Spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped

Personality: A young pup who just needs guidance, love, and training to grow into a great family dog

A young pup who just needs guidance, love, and training to grow into a great family dog Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Life Savers Animal Rescue

Contact: (406) 676-4200

Dellie is a blank slate puppy ready to learn. She’ll need someone who can commit to puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience.

👉 Meet Dellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Shepherd mix

Border Collie / Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Personality: Described as a sweet young lady , very well behaved , loving , and sociable

Described as a , , , and Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society Lake County Area dba Mission Valley Animal Shelter

Contact: (406) 883-5312

Notes: Shelter ID #4815; applications at www.missionvalleyanimalshelter.org

Maya sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting a friendly, mannerly companion who enjoys people.

👉 Meet Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Polson, MT, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this post, or submitting an application if one of these dogs feels like the right fit for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.