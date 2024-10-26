Sharon Chambers

Sharon Holbrooks Chambers , 75, met her Savior face to face on October 23,2024. She was born to Clifford “Boe” and Evelyn Holbrooks on June 19, 1949. From the day she was born until the day she left this earth, she brought joy to everyone who crossed her path.

She graduated from Cedartown High School where she was a majorette. She would sell furniture for many years, starting at Impact Furniture on Main Street in Cedartown before moving to Nelson’s Furniture in Rome and Cartersville. During this time, she made friendships with people from all over northwest Georgia, becoming their “go-to” for all their furniture needs.

In these later years, she thoroughly enjoyed greeting old friends and helping grieving families while working at Litesey Funeral Home. From age 18 to 65, she led the choir at Young’s Grove Baptist Church.

She was a huge part of starting the church choir and then helped many other churches in this area to start their own choirs as well. She loved to teach music to anyone who would listen, but especially her family. She left a legacy of music which could be witnessed on any Thanksgiving or Christmas as she grinned ear to ear while she watched 20 to 30 of those she loved gather around the piano to sing.

She loved her family deeply, starting with her daughters. Her oldest, Mia and husband Rodney, and her youngest, Marla and her husband David. They were her pride and joy. She was the BEST granny to her grandchildren: Wes (Maddison), Blake(Tiffani), Evie, and Elyn. In the last few years, she had a new dimension of love for her great-grandchildren: Maddley, Judah, Jonah, and Judson.

Her sister, Ramonda, was special to her all her life, and she was always sure to look out for her. Her niece, Dena, husband Keith, and their girls Emme and Ella were always near to her heart. She had many other cousins, nieces, and nephews who she loved so well and who loved her. She is now reunited with her husband of many years, Gary Jackson, who went to heaven in 2013, and her parents who she adored.

Most of all, she is now reunited with her Savior who she would often remind people gloriously saved her soul many years ago when she was a little girl standing in the back yard beside the dog pen. She had an unwavering love for the underdog, the outcast, and the one who needed to know Jesus.

For many who would read this, her prayers were for you to know Jesus, to love Jesus, and to serve him faithfully. That is what she did, and she has now heard Him say “well done good and faithful servant.”

Funeral services for Mrs. Chambers will be conducted Sunday October 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM at Youngs Grove Baptist Church, with Revs. Blake Dodd and Brady West officiating. Interment will follow in the Youngs Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday October 27 from 2:00 PM until the service hour at 4:00 PM at Youngs Grove Baptist Church.

The following gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Shane Smith, Bob Newton, Sean Couch, Ted Porterfield, Brad Shelton, Chip Holbrooks, and Chad Campbell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Arp, Danny Brown, Bill Frasier, and Tony Brazier.

To express your condolences to the family please visit our website at www.liteseyfh.com.

