Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Polk Today

    Sharon Chambers

    By Kevin the Editor,

    2 days ago

    Sharon Holbrooks Chambers , 75, met her Savior face to face on October 23,2024. She was born to Clifford “Boe” and Evelyn Holbrooks on June 19, 1949. From the day she was born until the day she left this earth, she brought joy to everyone who crossed her path.

    She graduated from Cedartown High School where she was a majorette. She would sell furniture for many years, starting at Impact Furniture on Main Street in Cedartown before moving to Nelson’s Furniture in Rome and Cartersville. During this time, she made friendships with people from all over northwest Georgia, becoming their “go-to” for all their furniture needs.

    In these later years, she thoroughly enjoyed greeting old friends and helping grieving families while working at Litesey Funeral Home. From age 18 to 65, she led the choir at Young’s Grove Baptist Church.

    She was a huge part of starting the church choir and then helped many other churches in this area to start their own choirs as well. She loved to teach music to anyone who would listen, but especially her family. She left a legacy of music which could be witnessed on any Thanksgiving or Christmas as she grinned ear to ear while she watched 20 to 30 of those she loved gather around the piano to sing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Otzi_0wN2xuTE00

    She loved her family deeply, starting with her daughters. Her oldest, Mia and husband Rodney, and her youngest, Marla and her husband David. They were her pride and joy. She was the BEST granny to her grandchildren: Wes (Maddison), Blake(Tiffani), Evie, and Elyn. In the last few years, she had a new dimension of love for her great-grandchildren: Maddley, Judah, Jonah, and Judson.

    Her sister, Ramonda, was special to her all her life, and she was always sure to look out for her. Her niece, Dena, husband Keith, and their girls Emme and Ella were always near to her heart. She had many other cousins, nieces, and nephews who she loved so well and who loved her. She is now reunited with her husband of many years, Gary Jackson, who went to heaven in 2013, and her parents who she adored.

    Most of all, she is now reunited with her Savior who she would often remind people gloriously saved her soul many years ago when she was a little girl standing in the back yard beside the dog pen. She had an unwavering love for the underdog, the outcast, and the one who needed to know Jesus.

    For many who would read this, her prayers were for you to know Jesus, to love Jesus, and to serve him faithfully. That is what she did, and she has now heard Him say “well done good and faithful servant.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH0Vz_0wN2xuTE00

    Funeral services for Mrs. Chambers will be conducted Sunday October 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM at Youngs Grove Baptist Church, with Revs. Blake Dodd and Brady West officiating. Interment will follow in the Youngs Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

    The family will receive friends Sunday October 27 from 2:00 PM until the service hour at 4:00 PM at Youngs Grove Baptist Church.

    The following gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Shane Smith, Bob Newton, Sean Couch, Ted Porterfield, Brad Shelton, Chip Holbrooks, and Chad Campbell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Arp, Danny Brown, Bill Frasier, and Tony Brazier.

    To express your condolences to the family please visit our website at www.liteseyfh.com.

    The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sharon Chambers.

    The post Sharon Chambers appeared first on Polk Today .

    Related Search

    RomeSharon chambersFamily memoriesMusic teachingLester C. LiteseyChad Campbell

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Chamber Membership Breakfast coming next Friday
    Polk Today23 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena19 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy