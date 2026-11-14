📅 Free nature photography walk at Thomas Mitchell Park

Join a Polk County Conservation naturalist for a free “Nature in Focus” photography walk at Thomas Mitchell Park.

Date: Sunday, Nov 22, 2026

Time: 9:00–10:00 AM (1 hour)

(1 hour) Location: Thomas Mitchell Park , meet at the pond parking lot

, meet at the Cost: Free

Registration: None required

Ages: 12+

You’ll walk the trails, look for interesting subjects like changing seasons, wildlife, and native plants, and pick up a few nature facts along the way. It’s a relaxed chance to meet other nature photography fans and swap tips.

Bring a digital camera or just use your phone camera.

For accessibility questions or to request a modification, contact 515-323-5300 or pccb_info@polkcountyiowa.gov.