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📅 Free nature photo walk at Thomas Mitchell Park Nov 22
📅 Free nature photography walk at Thomas Mitchell Park
Join a Polk County Conservation naturalist for a free “Nature in Focus” photography walk at Thomas Mitchell Park.
- Date: Sunday, Nov 22, 2026
- Time: 9:00–10:00 AM (1 hour)
- Location: Thomas Mitchell Park, meet at the pond parking lot
- Cost: Free
- Registration: None required
- Ages: 12+
You’ll walk the trails, look for interesting subjects like changing seasons, wildlife, and native plants, and pick up a few nature facts along the way. It’s a relaxed chance to meet other nature photography fans and swap tips.
Bring a digital camera or just use your phone camera.
For accessibility questions or to request a modification, contact 515-323-5300 or pccb_info@polkcountyiowa.gov.
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