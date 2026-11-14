📅 Free family program: Iowa’s raptors at Jester Park

Bring the family to learn about the amazing birds of prey that live right here in Iowa.

What: Hunters of the Sky: Iowa’s Raptors – a family-friendly program about native raptors like falcons, hawks, owls, and bald eagles. Expect hands-on biofacts, interactive activities, and tips for spotting these birds in your own neighborhood.

When: Thursday, March 18, 2027, 1:00–2:00 PM

Where: Jester Park Nature Center

Cost: Free

Ages: 8+

Registration: None required – just show up.

Accessibility: Polk County Conservation aims to make events welcoming and accessible. If you need a modification due to a disability or have questions, contact 515-323-5300 or pccb_info@polkcountyiowa.gov.