The 2026 Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, 316 N Piedmont Avenue, Bldg. 300. The event features the “Feasts and Festivities” art exhibit, kids crafts from 1:00–4:00 p.m., local arts and crafts shopping, live music, refreshments, and photos with Santa from 2:00–3:00 p.m. More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1450291490341383

This content is adapted from materials provided by Polk County, GA Government