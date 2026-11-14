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Polk County
⚠️ New Polk County tobacco and vape sales rules start Jan. 1, 2027
13 days ago
⚠️ New Polk County rules for tobacco and vape sales start Jan. 1, 2027
The Polk County Board of Commissioners has approved changes to its tobacco rules, now called the “Sale of Tobacco and Related Devices Ordinance #1998-3.” The updates:
- Match current state and federal law and set the minimum sales age at 21
- Cover newer tobacco and nicotine products
- Update definitions, licensing terms, and the maximum number of licenses
- Require online training for anyone selling these products
- Require an electronic age verification scanner at the point of sale
- Set minimum distance rules between new tobacco retailers and youth-oriented facilities
- Add rules on child-resistant packaging
- Restrict flavored products, ban single cigarette (“loosie”) sales, imitation tobacco products, movable businesses, delivery sales, self-service displays, and coupons/price promotions
- Require at least annual compliance checks and set administrative penalties
The ordinance takes effect January 1, 2027. You can read the full text at the Polk County Government Center, 612 N Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716, or via the county’s website.
More Info: ADOPTION OF POLK COUNTY SALE OF TOBACCO AND RELATE...
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