⚠️ New Polk County rules for tobacco and vape sales start Jan. 1, 2027

The Polk County Board of Commissioners has approved changes to its tobacco rules, now called the “Sale of Tobacco and Related Devices Ordinance #1998-3.” The updates:

Match current state and federal law and set the minimum sales age at 21

and set the Cover newer tobacco and nicotine products

Update definitions, licensing terms, and the maximum number of licenses

Require online training for anyone selling these products

for anyone selling these products Require an electronic age verification scanner at the point of sale

at the point of sale Set minimum distance rules between new tobacco retailers and youth-oriented facilities

between new tobacco retailers and Add rules on child-resistant packaging

Restrict flavored products , ban single cigarette (“loosie”) sales , imitation tobacco products , movable businesses , delivery sales , self-service displays , and coupons/price promotions

, ban , , , , , and Require at least annual compliance checks and set administrative penalties

The ordinance takes effect January 1, 2027. You can read the full text at the Polk County Government Center, 612 N Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716, or via the county’s website.