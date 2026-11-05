Sponsors needed for Light Up Polk City

Polk City Parks & Recreation is seeking Silver and Bronze sponsors from local businesses, groups, and families to help fund Light Up Polk City, including a visit from Santa and other holiday fun. Community members can pledge support by completing the event sponsorship pledge form: https://www.polkcityia.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1664/Website-Pledge-Form?bidId=

This content is adapted from materials provided by Polk City, IA Parks & Recreation