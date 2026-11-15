A golfer walks near log sections cut from trees at the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington on Oct. 13, 2026. By J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A federal judge on Saturday blocked the closure of Washington, D.C.’s East Potomac golf course, requiring the National Park Service to maintain public access to the course and surrounding park just hours before President Donald Trump had promised to shut it down for a massive renovation.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes’ temporary restraining order does not require the Trump administration to continue golf operations, which officials say cannot continue as a result of their recent decision to terminate the lease of the golf course operator. But she said the absence of a vendor to manage the golf course cannot be used to justify closing a large swath of the Hains Point park to the public.

“The Government’s hands are tied. But the Government tied the knot itself,” wrote Reyes, who called “irrational” the Park Service’s insistence that the park needed to close as of Sunday.

The Biden-appointed judge said it was clear that the Trump administration was racing to close the park to satisfy directives from the president — and presented many clearly “pretextual” justifications to appear to be following legal processes. Those justifications included the need to make repairs to a seawall that has been deemed deficient for years, but that the administration said now was so degraded it amounted to an emergency.

But Reyes noted that the administration permitted the 30,000 runners of the Marine Corps Marathon to traverse the park last month without acknowledging any safety risk.

“It cannot be that NPS permitted thirty thousand runners to risk – as Government counsel described it – ‘life and limb’ by running on a road near the seawall,” Reyes said. “To be sure, all agree that the seawall is deteriorating and needs repair. But the Government does not explain how the seawall’s condition … requires closing the entire Park – for potentially as long as three and a half years – instead of cordoning off areas that create safety concerns.”

Reyes’ order permits the administration to close portions of the park only for routine maintenance or emergency repairs, which she has long acknowledged were permitted to continue regardless of the status of litigation. In a statement, the Justice Department pointed to that aspect of her ruling.

“The Court has acknowledged that the National Park Service can limit access to its facilities where the public is at risk of harm,” a department spokesperson said. “Nothing in the Court’s order precludes planning for the development of a world class golf course to continue. The Department of Justice will always vociferously defend the Trump Administration’s agenda in court.”

White House aides did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But on Sunday morning, Trump attacked the judge and the ruling.

"Biden appointed Judge Reyes has delayed," he wrote, "for yet another two weeks, the fix up and reconstruction, by the Department of the Interior, of one of the worst and most dangerous golf courses anywhere in the U.S."

Reyes’ ruling came just hours after Trump called out the judge by name for her recent decisions holding up the construction. He suggested on social media that the project might be something the judge would “take great pride in seeing” if she allowed it to proceed.

The judge has grown increasingly exasperated with the administration’s handling of the project and has suggested Trump was surreptitiously implementing the course redesign despite the repeated insistence of administration lawyers that no final decision had been made. She has launched an ethics inquiry into whether Justice Department attorneys misled her during the monthslong case.

Reyes’ frustration has stemmed from Trump’s repeated social media posts about his intentions for the course, saying he would convert it into a championship-quality, links-style venue and intended to shut down the existing course on Nov. 15.

After Park Service personnel and contractors removed hundreds of trees at the site last month with little notice, despite the judge’s repeated warnings against such surprises, Reyes issued a preliminary injunction blocking any further mass cutting of trees. Her new order, which stems from a lawsuit filed in February by the D.C. Preservation League and two golfers who are regulars at the current course, extends through Nov. 28 and permits small-scale closures to address safety risks or typical maintenance needs.

The existing 18-hole course was designed in the 1910s by Walter Travis, with beginner facilities added in subsequent decades. Trump tapped prominent golf course architect Tom Fazio to redesign the course.