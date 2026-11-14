With help from Eli Okun and Ali Bianco

Good Saturday morning from Denver. This is Irie Sentner, a hometown Coloradoan excited to take on a forthcoming drive on I-70 West. Get in touch.



DRIVING THE DAY

DENVER — Democrats, still soaring from their electoral conquest, took off to the mile high city for the weekend to decide “What’s Next.” Then the ground came up to meet them.

“Demchella” is how one operative described the conference hosted by Majority Democrats, where party giants and staffers rubbed shoulders in a trendy convention center with the likes of Brandi Carlile and Morris Katz to schmooze, celebrate and chart their future.

But Democrats will be Democrats and the news will be the news. By Friday evening, as D.C. prepared to hunker down in Colorado amid a nationwide flight ground stop, the suits were beginning to grumble.

Party unity? That idea had been shaken when Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) formally announced his plan to challenge Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader. (When the push alert went out Thursday evening, some happy hour-goers celebrated while others rolled their eyes.) It crumbled when protesters were forcibly removed Friday morning from House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ speech.

“I don't think you can close the trust deficit by simply returning to the status quo or business as usual, and that's why I decided to run for the Senate majority leader position,” Van Hollen told reporters Friday outside the ballroom after wrapping his first public remarks since he announced his formal bid. He said he believed a run against Schumer did not undermine party unity and that “a little democracy in the United States Senate caucus is a good thing.”

A new job? Young campaign aides, unemployed since Election Day, flocked to the Rockies for some facetime with the candidates who may soon be running for president. “Everyone’s lowkey looking for jobs,” said Parker Butler, an in-demand digital strategist whose firm is hiring. But all of those 2028ers are being coy about when they’ll announce, a dynamic that has some out-of-work politicos stressed. “That’s great, but I need an income now,” said one recently laid-off DNC staffer.

And about that presidential? Several of the oft-speculated 2028ers graced the “What’s Next” stage, including Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), Govs. Mikie Sherrill (N.J.) and Josh Shapiro (Pa.), and Sens. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and Cory Booker (N.J.).

But several attendees groused to Playbook that they believed the event shone its brightest spotlight on Pete Buttigieg, who’s close to Majority Democrats leader Lis Smith. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced his new book, “Next,” days before “What’s Next,” and was scheduled to be the final speaker among the confab’s presidential bench.

Buttigieg also made surprise appearances on the private happy hour circuit, including Rep. Jason Crow’s (Colo.) welcome cocktail reception, where a photo line quickly formed at the taproom. (Asked if he believed Buttigieg was being propelled, Crow told Playbook: “I don't see that. There's a lot of candidates that are here.”)

“It's never a bad idea to put a mayor in charge of things,” Buttigieg said, teetering on a chair at a second party while celebrating Rep.-elect Paige Cognetti (Pa.), the mayor of Scranton.

Even the unprecedented and unplanned FAA ground stop somehow worked to Buttigieg’s advantage. “I will be available in the hotel bar following the concert for anybody who needs to re-book their flights,” he joked at the top of his mainstage speech. “Or get a refund, per your rights,” he continued, referring to a rule he implemented as Transportation secretary.

“It’s the Pete-NC,” said one Democratic operative — a play on the DNC. A second jumped in: He’d been calling it “Pete-fest 2027.” A senior White House staffer under former President Joe Biden suggested the gathering existed solely to elevate “Lis Smith and her acolytes.” (Still, the people acknowledged, they had all willingly flown to Denver to take part.)

“What’s Next was a huge success: it brought over 3,500 Democrats from across the political spectrum together to talk about what worked this cycle and where we go next,” Majority Democrats spokesperson Vidhya Jeyadev said in a statement to Playbook. “We heard from a wide range of elected leaders, strategists and operatives from every wing of the party about how we grow our coalition, take on tough fights, and chart our party’s path forward.”

“People have just been excited to see Pete here,” Sean Manning, a spokesperson for Buttigieg, said in a statement to Playbook. “We won big, and every speaker is getting their moment. Relax.”



6 THINGS THAT STUCK WITH US

1. MORE ON THE GROUND STOP: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last night that the hourslong nationwide ground stop had been caused by issues with the country’s beleaguered air traffic control system — and used the crisis as an opportunity to call on Congress to authorize $50 billion to upgrade it, POLITICO’s Oriana Pawlyk and Cheyenne Haslett report. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was “zero evidence” that the ground stop had been caused by a cyberattack or rogue AI, though he later added that it could not be completely ruled out and DHS is still investigating.

2. DEM DREAMING: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) just helped propel her party to at least 55 Senate seats — and she’s already dreaming of a filibuster-proof 60, POLITICO’s Jordain Carney reports. In an interview, the DSCC chair proposed that Democrats could flip seven more seats in 2028, when the party has a more favorable map — but will also be facing a referendum on its own leadership in Congress after two years in power.

3. ART OF THE DEAL: “Washington’s New Game: Let’s Make a Deal,” by POLITICO staff: “So there are bipartisan deals out there to be made, should a mercurial president and enough members of the two warring political parties decide to make them. The parameters for many have been debated and outlined in white papers and policy conferences for years if not decades. Now that the 2026 midterm elections have reset the political equation in Washington, expect to see at least some … become part of the political conversation in the months to come.”



4. IN THE COURTS: The Texas AG’s office has historically been an incubator for conservative legal talent and a champion of GOP policies — but as a Democrat prepares to take charge there for the first time in decades, Florida AG James Uthmeier is preparing to fill the void, POLITICO’s Daniel Barnes and Andrew Atterbury report. “The Texas AG often signaled directionally where Republicans were going, and I suspect Florida will now play that role, among others,” said Ashley Taylor, co-leader of Troutman Pepper Locke’s state attorneys general practice.

5. DANCE OF THE SUPERPOWERS: Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin plan to meet Thursday in China to discuss nuclear stockpiles — the first time the leaders of the largest nuclear nations will join together to talk about nonproliferation, POLITICO’s Phelim Kine reports. Not on the agenda? Trump is unlikely to raise to Xi former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy, POLITICO’s Cheyenne Haslett reports.

6. THE LAST FRONTIER: Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins flipped Alaska’s gubernatorial seat last night, becoming the first Democrat in the state’s governor’s mansion in more than two decades. The millennial former state lawmaker beat three Republicans, benefitting from a fractured GOP field. More from POLITICO’s Lisa Kashinsky



CLICKER — “The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics,” edited by Matt Wuerker — 18 funnies



GREAT WEEKEND READS AND TOP-EDS:

— Stephen Miller told Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple last year that Trump’s powers “are very substantial and will not be questioned.” Now he has the top job at the White House.

— “Every Latino man wants a big-ass truck,” says Sen. Ruben Gallego — the kind of messaging the Arizona Democrat argues in the WSJ may be his party’s path to winning back the working class.

— Washington was shaken on Thursday when a man entered the Logan Circle Vida Fitness and shot five people, then himself, over an apparent maintenance dispute. The shooter happened to speak with the Washington Sun’s Michael Brice-Saddler about his building woes last year.

— Over six decades as a photojournalist, David Hume Kennerly has borne witness to the front lines of history. His new book, “In the Room,” is excerpted in The Atlantic.



TALK OF THE TOWN

IN MEMORIAM — “Friends Remember the Victim of the Logan Circle Shooting,” by The Washington Sun’s Justice Covert and Nicole Belcastro: “James Stuart, the 46-year-old man who died in the Thursday morning shooting at VIDA Fitness in Logan Circle, has been remembered online as a kind neighbor, property manager, gym-goer and dodgeball teammate.”

OUT AND ABOUT — SPOTTED at a celebration of life yesterday for longtime Democratic political operative Richard Sullivan at LiUNA Headquarters in Washington: Gov. Matt Meyer (D-Del.), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), Richard Gephardt, Terry McAuliffe, Martin O’Malley, Caroline Sullivan, Elizabeth Sullivan, Lee Sullivan, Marion Sullivan, Dorothy McAuliffe, Ari Swiller, David Carroll, Peter Lowry, Colm O’Comartun, John Blandford, Tom McMillen, John D. Raffaelli, Scott Pastrick, Jay Dunn, Erica Payne, Anne Olaimey, Laura Hartigan, Kimball Stroud, Elaine Howard, Lyndon Boozer, Jim Brewer, Missy Edwards, Peter O’Keeffe, Bruce Keiloch, Kim Cubine, Hubert Riley, Amy Weiss, Micah Green, Doug Tanner and Don Schimanski.

— SPOTTED at the Center for American Progress’ new member reception at the Hawk N Dove last night: Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) and Scott Wiener (D-Calif.); Reps.-elect Jessica Killin (D-Colo.), Lindsay James (D-Iowa), Luke Bronin (D-Conn.), Donna Miller (D-Ill.), Brad Lander (D-N.Y.), Micah Lasher (D-N.Y.), Dan Koh (D-Mass.), Jake Johnson (D-Minn.), Jasmine Clark (D-Ga.), Jacqui Irwin (D-Calif.), Richard Ojeda (D-N.C.), JD Ford (D-Ind.) and Rebecca Cooke (D-Wis.); Neera Tanden, Jared Bernstein, Carlissia Graham, Jolly Good Ginger, Carolyn Fiddler, Eve, Stephanie Jacques, Alex Cascio and Dr. Kristin Lyerly.

— SPOTTED Thursday evening at the Swiss ambassador’s residence for a gathering of the intellectual community World.Minds: Dr. Mehmet Oz, Jan Bayer, Michael and Afsaneh Beschloss, David Bohigian, Ralph Buchi, Goli Sheikholeslami, Jonathan Greenberger, Alex Burns and MJ Lee, Jonathan Martin, Carrie Budoff Brown, Nick Cohen, Paige Willey, Andrew Peek, Rep.-elect Luke Bronin (D-Conn.), Corinna Hoyer, Pascal Rathe, Matt Kaminski, Mike Rogers, Shafik Gabr, Dante Disparte, Mitsuhiro Nishida, Maryam Mujica, Dmitri Alperovitch and Pierre Yared.

MEDIA MOVE — Drew Lawrence is joining Defense One as air and space warfare senior reporter. He most recently worked for DefenseScoop and is a Military.com alum.

TRANSITIONS — Tiana Thomas is now director of government relations at the American Bakers Association. She most recently worked at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. … Xakota Espinoza is joining the National Institute for Reproductive Health as EVP. She was most recently senior director of protective strategies at Everybody Votes Campaign.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Ben Rhodes … New Hampshire Dem Chair Ray Buckley … Bella Grabowski … Liz Morrison of No Labels … Valerie Jarrett … former Reps. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) and Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) … Condoleezza Rice … Courtney Alexander … Tony Powell … HBS’ Dusty Vaughan … Jacob Freedman … Peter Lattman … POLITICO’s Ben Reininga and Joel Rubin … Sarah Binder … The Washington Sun’s Paige Cunningham … Rachel Noerdlinger … Jeff Danziger … Randolph Court of the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation … Ed Reno … Ashley Yehl Flanagan … Ryan Duffin of CRC Advisors … Brianna Manzelli … David Ramsey of Cornerstone Government Affairs … Jonathan Landman

THE SHOWS (Full Sunday show listings here):

CBS“Face the Nation”: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) … Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) … Chris Krebs … Dmitri Alperovitch.

NBC“Meet the Press”: Mike Pence … Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-Miss.). Panel: Carol E. Lee, Carlos Curbelo and Jon Tester.

FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Will Scharf … Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) … Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) … Jim Gray. Panel: Francesca Chambers, Horace Cooper, Richard Fowler and Reince Priebus.

CNN“State of the Union”: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders … Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-Miss.) … Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Panel: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Jamal Simmons, Ronna McDaniel and Maya Wiley.

ABC“This Week”: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) … Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) … Reps.-elect Cait Conley (D-N.Y.), Nancy Lacore (D-S.C.) and JoAnna Mendoza (D-Ariz.). Panel: Donna Brazile, Chris Christie, Sarah Isgur and Amy Walter.

MS NOW“The Weekend”: Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) … Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va.) … Rep.-elect Johnny Garcia (D-Texas) … Rep.-elect Dan Koh (D-Mass.) … Vanita Gupta.

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