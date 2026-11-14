With help from Adam Aton, Lesley Clark, Ben Weyl and Emily Yehle



The Enforcers Preview

The post-election landscape takes shape, as rookie AGs enter the chat

Exclusive: Connecticut Attorney General William Tong names (tech) names

Florida's James Uthmeier is ready to claim the conservative mantle from Texas

What to expect on AG policy priorities



WELCOME TO THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: Happy Saturday morning, and welcome to the launch edition of The Enforcers, by POLITICO — your guide to state attorneys general, America’s most influential regulators.

It’s the worst-kept secret in American politics: State attorneys general across the country — not Congress or federal regulators — are increasingly the ones writing the rules of the road in critical policy areas like antitrust, tech, energy and health care. As long as Washington remains polarized, state AGs’ influence will only rise.

Corporate America knows it. The 30 state AG races decided on Nov. 3 drew more campaign donations than ever before, a signal of how attorneys general are wielding their considerable power to investigate and litigate in expansive ways, and how business interests are eager to shape the outcomes.

Now, more than a dozen rookie AGs — including Democrats who flipped GOP-held seats in Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas and the conservative legal powerhouse of Texas — are preparing to enter office in January on a wave of voter discontent over affordability and corporate power.

They’ll join freshly reelected Democratic AG heavyweights like Rob Bonta of California and Letitia James of New York, rising GOP stars like James Uthmeier of Florida and smaller-state forces like Republican Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, Republican Derek Brown of Utah and Democrat William Tong of Connecticut, who’ve pursued antitrust fights and Big Tech showdowns that Washington has avoided. Democratic AGs have already won one of the biggest battles of Trump’s second term by derailing his sweeping tariffs — taking a page from GOP-led challenges to Obamacare and Biden climate policies.

In the past, companies “would sort of stiff arm you maybe, and try to put their head in the sand and hide,” Tong, who is also president of the National Association of Attorneys General, told POLITICO last night. “The advice I give is: Understand …. what our motivations are. And if you run, we’ll chase.”

For the moment, Democrats are elated, particularly since they “took the head of the snake,” as Democratic Attorneys General Association President Sean Rankin put it, when Democrat Nathan Johnson seized the Texas AG’s office.

But plenty remains unknown. Will Johnson join forces with James and Bonta to unite the big three Democratic-led AG offices, or pursue a more purple path? Which AGs will emerge as the new power centers — and which companies will they target? How rapidly and aggressively will AGs go at AI companies and prediction markets, and what does the shift mean for environmental, social and governance policies? Will Tanya Miller make Georgia a regional powerhouse for Democrats? Will Uthmeier claim the Republican mantle from Texas’ departing Ken Paxton? (More on that below.)

Those are the questions obsessing the AG, legal and business communities — and that’s where The Enforcers comes in. We’re debuting today as a free weekly preview; when the preview period concludes in early 2027, POLITICO Pro subscribers will continue to have access as part of their existing plan, while a new option will be open to individuals who wish to subscribe to The Enforcers by POLITICO directly.

We’ll track how and why state AGs are using their power, who they’re targeting next and explain what it means. We’ll get inside the attorney general coalitions that drive investigations, lawsuits and settlements, and the law firms, companies and interest groups that surround AGs. We'll draw on our unrivaled newsroom of reporters in Washington and across California, Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and beyond. And we’ll cover the characters, because state AGs are ambitious — often using the post as a stepping stone to higher office. Four current or recently former state AGs will become governors in January, and New Mexico’s Raúl Torrez is positioning himself as a 2028 kingmaker.

I’m Joe Schatz, deputy editor in chief of POLITICO and your author for this launch edition, along with my reporting partners Daniel Barnes in Washington, Jessica Piper in Philadelphia and Andrew Atterbury in Tallahassee. Drop me a line at jschatz@politico.com.



Influence

The leading national groups focused on attorney general elections — the Democratic Attorneys General Association and Republican Attorneys General Association — saw record fundraising this cycle, reports Jessica Piper.

As of mid-October, both groups’ main political arms had raised more than $55 million, according to a POLITICO analysis of IRS reports. For DAGA, the fundraising was already more than double what the group had raised in 2020. Both sides also have additional fundraising through 501(c)(4) nonprofit arms and super PACs, among other groups.

Top donors include a range of additional 501(c)(4) nonprofits, along with some recognizable megadonors: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gave $2 million to RAGA, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave $550,000 to DAGA. Top DAGA contributors also include many labor organizations; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees gave nearly $1.3 million this cycle.

There’s also significant overlap among corporate donors to both groups: DoorDash gave $537,500 to DAGA this cycle and $351,500 to RAGA; Google gave $400,000 to DAGA and $300,000 to RAGA.



Coalitions of the Willing

BY THE NUMBERS: Here’s the breakdown:



There are currently 27 Republican state AGs and 24 Democratic state AGs (including D.C.)

Starting in January, Democrats will control at least 29 state AG offices (including D.C.) and Republicans will control at least 21. Alaska’s AG is appointed by the state’s governor; if Democrat Jonathan S. Kreiss-Tomkins ultimately is named the winner of the gubernatorial race as expected, he’ll likely appoint a Democrat to the AG office.

ultimately is named the winner of the gubernatorial race as expected, he’ll likely appoint a Democrat to the AG office. The new Democratic AGs include: Tanya Miller in Georgia, Jena Griswold in Colorado, Nate Willems in Iowa, Chris Mann in Kansas, Eli Savit in Michigan, Nicole Cannizzaro in Nevada, John Kulewicz in Ohio, Kim Ahern in Rhode Island and Nathan Johnson in Texas

in Georgia, in Colorado, in Iowa, in Kansas, in Michigan, in Nevada, in Ohio, in Rhode Island and in Texas The new Republican AGs include: Katherine Robertson in Alabama, Jon Echols in Oklahoma, David Stumbo in South Carolina and Lance Russell in South Dakota

With significant turnover on both sides of the aisle, we’re all watching how the dynamics within and between the parties shake out. Some big names are gone, like Kansas AG and RAGA head Kris Kobach, Iowa Republican Brenna Bird, term-limited Michigan Democrat Dana Nessel and, of course, Texas’ Ken Paxton, who lost his Senate race.

A policy meeting of the Democratic Attorneys General Association this week in Chicago will bring most of the new Democrats together for the first time.

Allyson Baker of Paul Hastings, a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement attorney, is watching to see the new alliances that form involving states that flipped.

“A Democrat in Kansas is not a Democrat in Maryland,” she said. “They’re different, and I think it’ll be interesting to see how those newly elected attorneys general react to the national environment and the specifics of the office that they’re assuming.”

ENTER UTHMEIER: It’s hard to understate the shockwaves emanating from the Texas AG flip: For decades, the Texas attorney general’s office has been a reliable champion for Republican policies and served as a top incubator of conservative legal and political talent.

With Paxton surrendering the keys to the office to Johnson, it leaves a hole in the conservative legal world — one that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, one of the few Republicans to survive last week’s blue tsunami, is poised to fill, my colleagues Daniel Barnes in Washington and Andrew Atterbury in Tallahassee report this morning.

“[Uthmeier] certainly has the office to do it and certainly has shown willingness to do so,” said Ed Burbach, a former deputy attorney general under outgoing GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and now co-chair of the state attorneys general practice at law firm Foley & Lardner.

For context: The last two Texas attorneys general, Abbott and Paxton, constantly challenged Democratic policies on hot-button issues like immigration. Paxton, who took over the role in 2015, went on to sue President Joe Bidenmore than 100 times in four years. Paxton did partner with other AGs of both parties on some issues, but his culture war-inflected lawsuits and his challenges to the 2020 election results left him with enemies. (See Michigan AG Dana Nessel’s Nov. 3 post on X about Paxton.)

In his relatively short time as Florida AG — which now becomes the largest GOP-led AG office in the country — Uthmeier already has been a leading voice in challenging Big Tech and taking on artificial intelligence companies. But he’s also been something of a lone wolf. He was the first attorney general to sue OpenAI and is the only one still pursuing legal action against Meta after rejecting a landmark $17 billion settlement expected to quash lawsuits challenging the social media giant's child safety features across the country.

One of Uthmeier's first actions after winning his election last week was targeting the Democratic Socialists of America, a signal of what's to come from his office.

The long game: Republicans can count on Florida’s attorney general office staying red until at least 2030, setting up Uthmeier as the chief antagonist of a potential future Democratic president. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who ran and lost in the Texas AG primary, notes that “James sitting there in that seat in Florida gives us at least the next two years to defend the administration and stand up for conservative interests and policies in Florida, but also be there for two years should the White House go the other direction in 28.”

“This office has been leading these fights since the day I took office, and we’re going to keep leading them,” Uthmeier said in a statement to POLITICO.



ON THE DOCKET

EXCLUSIVE: TONG ON TECH: Expect AGs to pursue prediction markets, retail conglomerates, algorithmic pricing, financial services firms and health care prices among their priorities. But few issues carry more cachet than tech and AI.

Connecticut AG William Tong has positioned himself as a key player on tech and antitrust issues, and he says that the $17 billion settlement that 47 AGs struck with Meta, which also saw the social media giant dramatically restrict minors’ access to Instagram and Facebook, is just the start.

“Because Congress was unable to act, we went after the big companies,” Tong told POLITICO. “Roblox, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube are next. They all have to do the same thing: protect our kids, and all of us, frankly, from misinformation and disinformation.”

Tong draws some distinction between social media and frontier AI, but notes that there’s significant overlap among the companies — and that Meta is essentially both. Asked whether he expects a multistate action against frontier companies, Tong noted an open inquiry into OpenAI, and said he’s in the conversation process.

“My intention is to engage with [frontier AI companies] to learn from them what they're concerned about,” Tong said. “And focusing our conversation about how states will lead, not how states can lead, but how states will lead to provide a regulatory infrastructure for AI in this country.”

He then jumped off the phone to call Utah’s AG, Derek Brown, another key AG on tech and AI.

CLIMATE, ESG AND DATA CENTERS: The five Democratic AGs-elect in Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas and Ohio will face immediate choices over how to handle their Republican predecessors’ climate-focused lawsuits, including efforts to block blue states from charging fossil fuel companies for climate damage and to derail environmental, social and governance investing. Paxton, in particular, focused on anti-ESG efforts, report Adam Aton and Lesley Clark.

The new Democratic AGs also have to decide whether to join the coalition of blue-state attorneys general fighting the Trump administration’s climate rollbacks. Those decisions could be especially delicate in states with large fossil fuel or industrial sectors.

The AGs-elect are already weighing their options, and some have previewed a more gun-shy approach to nationwide legal battles. When it comes to the national stage, Willems criticized his Republican predecessor, Bird, for joining over two dozen multistate lawsuits against the feds.

Data centers are a target, but the details matter. In some states, it’s an energy issue and an obvious target for AGs with the power to intervene in public utility commission decisions, like Michigan AG-Elect Eli Savit. In other states, it’s an environmental and water issue. Industry observers expect the two Democrats who won formerly Republican-held AG offices in Texas and Georgia — Nathan Johnson and Tanya Miller — to take on data center growth.

WE’LL END WITH SOME STATE AG TRIVIA: Which states don’t elect their state AGs… and how do they choose them? No cheating. Email us.

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CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct DoorDash contribution to DAGA.