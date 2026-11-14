Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has defeated a trio of Republicans to flip Alaska’s open gubernatorial seat.

Kreiss-Tomkins, a millennial former state lawmaker, will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. It’s the first time Alaskans have elected a Democrat to the corner office in over two decades. And Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, will be the youngest governor in the state’s history.

National groups plowed millions of dollars into the four-way, all-party race. Democrats benefited from a fractured GOP field that President Donald Trump failed to whittle by endorsing Bernadette Wilson.