Rep. Mike Thompson speaks with reporters after a news conference on Sept. 30, 2025, in Washington. By Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Rep. Mike Thompson of California, a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, officially lost his reelection bid Friday to a political newcomer and fellow Democrat — shaking up the leadership of the tax-writing panel in the next Congress.

The 14-term lawmaker went down to former venture capitalist Eric Jones in a race so close it took more than a week to tally all the votes. He is now the latest old-guard Democrat to see his career upended by an anti-establishment challenger.

Thompson and Jones, 35, took first and second place in California’s June 2 primary. Under California’s primary system, the top two vote-getters face each other in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.

Thompson will be the fourth senior Democrat to leave Ways and Means, which will set off a game of musical chairs as lawmakers jockey for top slots on the panel’s six subcommittees. Reps. Lloyd Doggett of Texas and Danny Davis of Illinois are retiring, and Rep. John Larson of Connecticut lost his primary. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the panel, fended off his own primary challenger earlier this year.

Thompson was set to become the No. 2 Democrat on the committee behind Neal, and had intended to take over the health subcommittee next year in the new Democratic majority. He is currently the ranking Democrat on the tax subcommittee.

The departures will clear the way for women to take over the party’s top slot on most of the panel’s subcommittees, a big change on a committee long dominated by men. Currently, there are no women leading any of the Ways and Means subcommittees.

After Neal, the next-most senior Democrats on the panel will be Reps. Linda Sanchez of California, Terri Sewell of Alabama, Suzan DelBene of Washington, Judy Chu of California and Gwen Moore of Wisconsin.