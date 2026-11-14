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Former venture capitalist unseats Rep. Mike Thompson
By Blake Jones,12 days ago
Longtime California Rep. Mike Thompson has been ousted from Congress by fellow Democrat Eric Jones, a former venture capitalist who ran on a platform of generational change.
Thompson’s defeat in a newly redrawn seat came despite support from the California Democratic Party and major labor unions. After advancing from the state’s top-two primary, Jones and his supporters attempted to appeal to both progressives and Republicans, vying for voters drawn into the district last year through a Democratic gerrymander.
Jones, a 36-year-old Democrat raised in Maine who moved to San Francisco after college, was largely self funded, pouring millions of dollars of his personal fortune into his campaign for a Napa-area district in Northern California.
Thompson, an Army veteran, was first elected to Congress in 1998 after eight years in the California state Legislature.