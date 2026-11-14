Rep. Mike Thompson speaks with reporters after a news conference on Sept. 30, 2025, in Washington. By Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Longtime California Rep. Mike Thompson has been ousted from Congress by fellow Democrat Eric Jones, a former venture capitalist who ran on a platform of generational change.

Thompson’s defeat in a newly redrawn seat came despite support from the California Democratic Party and major labor unions. After advancing from the state’s top-two primary, Jones and his supporters attempted to appeal to both progressives and Republicans, vying for voters drawn into the district last year through a Democratic gerrymander.

Jones, a 36-year-old Democrat raised in Maine who moved to San Francisco after college, was largely self funded, pouring millions of dollars of his personal fortune into his campaign for a Napa-area district in Northern California.

Thompson, an Army veteran, was first elected to Congress in 1998 after eight years in the California state Legislature.