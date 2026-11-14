China's President Xi Jinping (right) and U.S. President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Trump is scheduled to meet with Xi on Thursday in China at an APEC leader's meeting. By Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump is unlikely to raise former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy in his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping next week, according to two senior administration officials.

“I don’t expect the president to raise it — the Alice Huang issue,” said one of the officials, who answered the questions of reporters on condition of anonymity in a briefing about Trump’s upcoming trip to China and the Philippines.

Alice Huang, no relation to Jensen Huang, is a former executive at a Singapore-based data center company, Megaspeed International, and is suspected of being a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang resigned Thursday from the company after his affair with Huang, as well as an additional affair with another woman who worked at Nvidia, were made public.

Trump is meeting with Xi at an APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

The second official said Trump would focus mostly on trade issues in the meeting with Xi.

“When it comes to some of these national security matters and examinations and investigations that are going on in the U.S., it’s probably not something that we’re going to read the Chinese in on at this moment,” the official said.

The president has also said that he doesn’t intend to bring up Huang’s relationship with the alleged Chinese spy to Xi, but said that he thought Xi might raise it to him. It was unclear what he expected Xi to ask about.

“No, I don't think so,” Trump said, asked if he would raise the relationship with Xi. “I’m sure President Xi will ask me about it. I just know Jensen very well. I just think he's a very honorable man. I mean, he built a great company.”