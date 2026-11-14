With help from Alex Nieves and Noah Baustin

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CALIFORNIA TO COP: International leaders convened in Antalya, Turkey, this week for COP31, the annual U.N. climate change summit. While the Trump administration was a no-show for the second year in a row, a large delegation of California officials made the trip.

Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke on multiple panels and met with world leaders to discuss California’s international climate partnerships, all while taking his usual shots at President Donald Trump. He also said that he has “all the confidence” in the future climate leadership of Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra, adding that it’s “built into the DNA of our state.”

Some of Newsom’s top administration officials, including California Air Resources Board Chair Lauren Sanchez and Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot, accompanied him on the trip. Several state lawmakers also attended the conference as well, including Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris and Sens. Ben Allen, Henry Stern and Josh Becker.

POLITICO caught up with Becker to hear what the experience was like, why it matters that California shows up to global climate conferences and what lessons he’s taking back home.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.



You’ve attended COP in the past. How does the mood or atmosphere at this summit compare to previous ones?

One thing that was very noticeable was that the international community was very excited about the results of the last election. Everybody was asking and talking about the results of the election and asking about what this means: Is the U.S. back in climate policy at the federal level?

They appreciate what we’re doing in California. … Last year, we probably got an even more dramatic reception. When I did a speaking event, there were probably 100 journalists in the room from around the world because they were so eager to hear what California had to say because the Trump administration was so hostile.

We still got some of that this year, but people were also just really excited and more hopeful about the U.S. at the federal level engaging in climate policy. That was really one of the big differences.

What do you think about Newsom’s choice to attend COP at a time when climate is seemingly off voters’ radar?

People want to look at everything that Newsom does through a presidential lens, but I think one of the great things is that I don’t think he looks at it that way. Will climate be top of the agenda in 2028 or not? I don’t know, but I don’t think he really cares. Honestly, I think he believes it\’s the right thing to do.

He’s got a great record, along with the Legislature. I can tell you that last year — and this year too — it meant a lot to the global community that he was there. Last year it was like we were throwing an anchor, a buoy, a life preserver to the rest of the world. He was mobbed everywhere. Given the U.S. elections [this year], I think people were already a little more optimistic about America. I’m personally really glad that we made the trip. It matters.

Leaders of the summit are calling for countries to make a commitment to increase electrification to 35% by 2035. Do you think that’s something that California should commit to?

I would think for California [and] for the rest of the country, that’s a great goal. In California, I think we will hope to exceed that.

We’re already [at] about 67% renewables for our electric grid. The first key is: if you’re going to electrify everything, you don’t get the benefit of that unless you have a clean grid. We’ve been very focused on getting a clean grid in California, and we’re up to about 67% clean, which is quite remarkable.

Why do you think California has such a large presence at this global climate summit, and what do you hope to take away from the conference?

We have a great story to tell. We have a lot to share about the progress we’ve made and how we’ve done it. I was on a lot of panels talking about what we’ve done on the grid and the battery storage, and how that’s increased reliability in California. People want to hear that, so our presence is important.

But we have a lot to learn too, and that’s what really struck me last year and this year on both those counts. We don’t lead in every area. We’ve got a long way to go in carbon removal. … We have a lot to learn and exchange around wildfire. Home electrification is another area that I’ve gotten a lot of learnings from in the global context.

The bottom line is we have a lot to share, but also a lot to learn, and a lot of good connections get made [at the summit].

How confident are you that Becerra will continue California’s tradition of global climate leadership?

I’m quite confident. I think it’s important to him. I think he’s said that. I think he’s already come out with interesting ideas, like the free [electricity] hours every day, right when we have a lot of excess capacity. I expect that we’ll be meeting with the Legislature to talk about some of the specifics. But I’m quite confident.

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DEAL OR JANUARY DEAL: Newsom on Friday signaled that power companies’ hopes of a major wildfire liability deal this year are in peril, POLITICO’s Noah Baustin reports for subscribers.

At COP31, POLITICO asked the governor whether he expected to finalize an agreement with California’s Legislature before his time in office ends.

“We were very close, there’s a deal at hand, there’s been a lot of progress made over the course of the last few weeks,” Newsom said. “I expect when the Legislature convenes in January, they’ll move very quickly.”

If lawmakers take up the issue in January, as Newsom specified, that would make it very likely that his successor would have the final say on any deal, since Becerra will be sworn in on Jan. 4.

While Newsom has repeatedly expressed his desire to reduce the amount of money that utilities have to pay after they spark wildfires, Becerra has so far avoided detailing his position on the matter, though the governor-elect said on the campaign trail that he supports “doing wildfire liability right away.”

FUEL FODDER: Newsom on Friday also showed support for a proposal by fossil fuel companies to set up a pipeline to carry gasoline into the state. It was the first time he had personally weighed in on the project, which could reshape the West’s fuel system, POLITICO’s Sara Schonhardt and Noah report.

The governor told POLITICO that the Western Gateway pipeline, a joint venture by Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan and HF Sinclair that would transport refined fuels from Texas and Midwestern states to Arizona and California, would help “deal with this island that is California.”

The state has long been considered a fuel island, since no fuel pipelines run into the state.

“In an affordability perspective, in a reliability perspective, it’s about 200,000 barrels that would be made up, which substantially addresses the two refineries that closed,” Newsom said. “As part of this transition, this aggressive transition, that becomes very, very important.”



AI AUDIT: Artificial intelligence companies have trumpeted the potential of the technology to slash greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change. Mary Nichols and Jeremy Tamanini are crunching the numbers to see what the reality looks like.

Nichols, the former chair of California’s Air Resources Board, partnered with Tamanini, a sustainability consultant, to analyze the degree to which three high-emitting sectors — power, meat and dairy, and vehicles — are living up to the potential identified in a 2025 study that estimated they could use AI to cut billions of tons of emissions per year. Their initial findings aren’t great.

“So far, industries around the world aren’t doing nearly enough to harness the technology to actually drive down the greenhouse-gas emissions heating up the planet, despite some very optimistic claims from AI companies,” Nichols and Tamanini wrote in an op-ed this week.

POLITICO’s Debra Kahn spoke with Nichols and Tamanini about their results. Read the full interview in the latest edition of POLITICO’s global energy newsletter, Surge.



CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: Six California House representatives are headed to COP today fresh off Democrats’ historic midterm victory, but the mood isn’t all celebratory.

With Trump dodging the conference, lawmakers say they’re headed to Turkey to reassure the world about their climate commitment, but also to temper expectations, Amelia Davidson writes for POLITICO Pro.

The California lawmakers, Reps. Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal, Jared Huffman, Mike Levin, Dave Min and Raul Ruiz, are joining 12 other Democrats as part of a delegation sponsored by the SEEC Institute, a nonprofit associated with the House’s Sustainable Environment and Energy Coalition.

The group will face questions from international partners who’ve watched the U.S. retreat from climate goals under the Trump administration. While Democrats are expected to probe the administration’s rollback of environmental protections and climate funding, Congress has limits on what it can do with Trump still in power.

“I want to remind the international community that the U.S. Congress and the House Democrats, in particular, that just won a large victory, stand solidly behind reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing electrification and working with the international community again,” Levin said.



FUNDING FOR FARMS: Newsom announced plans on Friday to provide $81 million for climate-smart agriculture projects in 55 California counties. The funding, which comes from Proposition 4, the $10 billion climate bond passed by voters in 2024, is meant to help farmers invest in projects to save water, improve soil health, cut pollution and build resilience to drought and climate change.



— A string of storms over the next few days could slam the California coast and include 50-foot waves.

— An old-growth forest has been hidden in the middle of San Francisco for over a century.

— In the only place new data centers are being built in the greater Los Angeles area, anti-data center winds are starting to blow.

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