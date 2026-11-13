Rep. Maxine Waters said Friday that "oversight is our main mission” if she took over as chair of the House Financial Services Committee.

President Donald Trump and his family’s ventures in the cryptocurrency industry will likely be a prime target, she said in an interview.

“With the majority, we will have subpoena power, and so we can work it as an invitation, or we can subpoena,” Waters said, when asked if she would ask Trump’s sons to testify in front of the committee. “And so we haven't decided whom all we will be asking, but we will go deeply into getting rid of the corruption of the family.”

The California Democrat has spent the last two years as the committee’s ranking member vowing to crack down on Trump’s “crypto corruption.” Her pitch for leading the panel in the next Congress is grounded in an agenda of “affordability, accountability and accessibility.”

Waters, 88, is facing a challenge for the committee’s top position from Rep. Sean Casten, 54, the current vice ranking member of the panel.

With more than 13 years as the top Democrat on the committee and 35 years as a member of the House, Waters is emphasizing her experience. Her campaign for the gavel has stressed her long-standing position in Congress as an asset, even amid broader calls for generational change among Democratic leadership.

“It's important to let people know that you do have experience, and that I should retain the gavel because I can be good not only for the party but for this country,” she said.

Waters downplayed the threat posed by Casten, an Illinois Democrat.

“I'm not running against him. He's running against me,” Waters said. “I have absolutely no desire to put anybody off, to do anything other than proceed with the responsibilities of that committee, and that is managing it, working with the members, helping them to realize their goals, helping them to be involved in the issues that are important to them, and that includes everybody.”

She has pledged a series of changes aimed at empowering subcommittee chairs. She has also committed to improving collaboration across the committee and providing additional leadership opportunities for newer members. Those moves are likely an effort to address past criticisms regarding her approach to running the committee.

Waters said she doesn’t plan on losing.

“I'm working to make sure that the new members know a lot about me. Some of who come here have said they know a lot about the work that I've been involved in. The incumbents know me … and I'm talking to each of them,” she said. “And so I don't plan on losing. I plan on winning.”