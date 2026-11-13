K Street lobbyists have already sized up StephenMiller’s push to restrict when White House staffers can meet with them: Try again.

— The new chief of staff’s policy, first reported Thursday night by your hosts and our colleague Alex Gangitano, requires White House staff to get legal signoff on any meetings they have with registered lobbyists on the complex’s grounds, including the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where the bulk of the president’s policy staff works. But the policy includes many of the same loopholes that have stymied previous efforts by President BarackObama to crack down on corporate influence, veteran Republican lobbyists told PI.

— “There’s going to be unintended consequences of this in that you’re going to ban those of us who register and do everything we have to under the [Lobbying Disclosure Act] to have our voices and messages heard,” said PaulMiller, chair of the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics. “Then, you have those who don’t register continue to cheat the system to continue to shadow lobby in the way we saw when Obama instituted a similar thing.”

— During the early days of the Obama administration, the White House implemented new rules that prohibited lobbyists from serving on federal advisory boards and commissions. That administration also began publicly releasing visitor logs that included names of lobbyists attending meetings at the White House. But those wishing to avoid publicity quickly found a way to avoid the logs.

— “During the Obama administration it was Caribou Coffee … across the street from the White House. That’s where all those meetings took place because people either didn’t want to be on the log book or the staff didn’t want to acknowledge they were meeting with lobbyists,” said one veteran Republican lobbyist, who like others in this report, was granted anonymity to candidly discuss the new policy.

— Under the new policy, lobbyists may find staffers more willing to meet off campus at one of the many clubs or restaurants surrounding the White House, the people said.

— “I guess Ned’s membership has its privileges,” said a second GOP lobbyist, referring to the members-only club which already serves as a popular haunt for Trump administration officials.

— The change comes roughly a week after former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. adviser Calley Meansaccused former chief of staff Susie Wiles of bending to corporate interests on toxic chemicals and flavored vapes. Means accused three firms with close ties to the White House — BallardPartners, ContinentalStrategy and CheckmateGovernmentRelations — of impeding health policy changes championed by Kennedy. A spokesperson for Wiles called Means’ accusations “outrageous, defamatory, and provably false.”

— Ballard and Checkmate declined to comment. Continental referred POLITICO to an earlier statement calling Means’ allegations “inaccurate and baseless.” A White House official reiterated the memo from the chief of staff’s office in response to the lobbyists’ concerns over it.

— “As the memo clearly states, just like President Trump, all White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation, not lobbyists,” a White House official said.

— While many lobbyists acknowledge the policy is unlikely to completely remove corporate influence from the administration’s decision making process, some take umbrage at the fact it singles out those who have complied with lobbying registration requirements and leaves the door open for unregistered consultants and Trump allies to enjoy continued access to White House staff.

— A third GOP lobbyist, who has lobbied the Trump White House in the past, compared the memo that impacts registered lobbyists to immigration policy.

— “Perhaps the White House doesn’t fully appreciate what this memo does but let me explain in terms they can understand: banning registered lobbyists who follow the law and ethics rules while allowing non-registered ‘advisers’ to come in is like prioritizing illegal immigrants over those individuals who comply with the terms of legal immigration,” the lobbyist said.

Happy Friday and welcome to PI. Send tips to dbarnes@politico.com and jwendler@politico.com or message us on Signal at danielbarnes.13 and jwendler.89. And don’t forget to follow us on X at @dnlbrns and @jacob_wendler.

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow. Sign up here.

FIRST IN PI — SIXTEEN THIRTY FUND’S 2025 SPENDING: Dark money group the Sixteen Thirty Fund spent more than $151 million to advance progressive causes in 2025, according to a copy of the group’s tax return shared first with PI. That’s down more than 50% from the group’s hefty $311 million spending in 2024, an expected downturn during a non-election year.

— The group’s spending was powered by a handful of top donors, the largest of which contributed more than $35 million to the organization. Total revenue for the group in 2025 was nearly $113 million, 67% of which came from just five contributors.

— Sixteen Thirty Fund is not required to disclose its donors, but it has long been connected with Hansjörg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire who lives in Wyoming, and Democratic megadonor George Soros. The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have made investigating liberal nonprofit groups, particularly those linked with Wyss, a priority.

— That doesn’t appear to have deterred the organization’s leadership, which declared in a blog post that Democrats’ recent electoral wins show the importance of “sustained education, engagement, and organizing year-round.”

— “This month’s elections showed what’s possible when people make their voices heard,” the group’s president Amy Kurtz wrote. “Now it’s time to build on that momentum and deliver results that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

— The organization is backing that up with its spending, granting more than $15 million to progressive advocacy group Unrig Our Economy, nearly $3 million to the SierraClub and nearly $3 million to advocacy and communications network ProgressNow. The group also dropped nearly $11 million to PACS and other campaign spending.

LAME DUCK PRESSURE: The board of directors of the National Association of Chain Drug Storessent a letter to congressional leadership yesterday urging them to act on the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act during the lame duck session.

— The letter, which was signed by representatives from companies like Walgreens, H-E-B, Publix, Costco, Sam’s Club and Walmart, calls on Congress to pass the bill, which would allow pharmacies to bill Medicare Part B for common clinical services like Covid-19 tests and treatment for the flu or strep throat.

FARA FRIDAY: Republican lobbyist and fundraiser Jeff Miller has registered with the Justice Department to represent the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, the de facto embassy of Taiwan, according to a registration filed last week.

— His firm Miller Strategies will provide “counsel and government relations services” to support “the continuity of longstanding United States foreign policy toward Taiwan,” the registration states. Joining Miller on the six-month, $300,000 contract is firm principal George Caram, who worked as a National Security Council staffer during the first Trump administration. Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

— The contract, dated Oct. 26, comes one month after Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Trump in Washington. The summit was Xi’s first time visiting the White House in over a decade and sparked concerns that he would try to bend the president’s ear on Taiwan, the island nation which China views as its own territory. There has been no change to U.S. policy on Taiwan since the September summit.

— The hire is Taiwan’s latest effort to staff up with Washington firms close to the president. The TECRO hired Checkmate Government Relations in January for help arranging meetings with officials at the Treasury Department, State Department, National Security Council and Health and Human Services Department, according to a registration.

IN MEMORIAM: EdBolen, the longstanding leader of the National Business Aviation Association, has died after battling cancer, our colleagues on Morning Transportation report.

— A longtime aviation advocate with more than four decades in the industry, Bolen previously led the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, helped secure passage of the 1994 General Aviation Revitalization Act and was nominated by President BillClinton to the FAA’s Management Advisory Council, which he chaired from 2000 to 2004.

what else we're reading

— Millions in secret money fueled a last-minute campaign to turn conservatives against Republican candidates, per CNN

— Bessent faults Lutnick for not cracking down on firm at center of Nvidia scandal, per our colleague Michael Stratford

— Trump administration makes another push at MAHA priority, per our colleagues Cheyenne Haslett and Marcia Brown



Jobs report

— Laura Rosenberger is now executive vice president at Freedom House. She most recently served as national security adviser to Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.).

— America Shimizu Banks is now director of Intersections of our Lives. She previously worked on federal policy for Pinterest and is an Obama administration alum.

— Shaina Wasserman will join New Jewish Narrative as vice president of development. She previously worked at J Street and the SRE network.

New Joint Fundraisers

None.



New PACs

AfroAmerican Gross Domestic Product (Super PAC)

Restoring America's Neighborhoods, Character, And Heartland PAC (RANCH PAC) (Leadership PAC: (Christina Hines)

Together Fight! Together Win! (Leadership PAC: Stefany Shaheen)

Viet America (Super PAC)



New Lobbying REGISTRATIONS

1607 Strategies, LLC: Capital Freedom Coalition (Informal Coalition)

Active Policy Solutions, LLC: Association For Student Conduct Administration (ASCA)

Active Policy Solutions, LLC: Federation For Children With Special Needs (FCSN)

Alston & Bird LLP: Alzheimers Impact Movement (AIM)

Anchor & Arrow LLC: Kaizen Laboratories Inc.

Anchor & Arrow LLC: NOCD, Inc.

Anchor & Arrow LLC: Safer Human Medicine, Inc.

BGR Government Affairs: Foodcorps

BGR Government Affairs: Hood Companies, Inc.

BGR Government Affairs: Regenxbio Inc.

BGR Government Affairs: The Big Ten Athletic Conference, Inc.

BGR Government Affairs: Vitalant

Bottari Advisory Group LLC: Cal Investments

CR Federal: Fors Marsh Group

East Capitol Advisors LLC: Coalition For Commercial Data Advancement

G2G Consulting: Sera Prognostics

GrayRobinson PA: World Class Scholars

Kiley & Associates: Cambria Community Services District

Kiley & Associates: City Of Commerce

Kiley & Associates: Hughson Fire Protection District

Kiley & Associates: Rubidoux Community Services District

Lobbying For Improvements: High Speed Rail Alliance

Marla Grossman LLC: ACG Advocacy OBO Morrison & Foerster LLP OBO Align Technology, Inc.

Mission Strategies LLC (Energy): Subatomic Industries

Nestpoint Associates LLC: Pegaso Packing, Inc.

NVG, LLC: Colorado Hospital Association

Patel Partners: Foot Levelers Inc.

Patel Partners: Res Publica US, Inc.

Steptoe LLP: Grassroots Carbon

TSG Advocates DC, LLC: Senior Healthcare Innovation Consortium Inc

TSG Advocates DC, LLC: Sotto, Inc.



New Lobbying Terminations

Alston & Bird LLP: Alzheimer's Association

Armory Hill Advocates (FKA Rawlson Policy Group): Elevate Eye Care

Atlas Advocacy: United Mine Workers Of America

BGR Government Affairs: King & Spalding LLP OBO Hindalco Industries Limited

BGR Government Affairs: Noble

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC: University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Capitol South, LLC: Competitive Markets Action, Inc.

Capstone National Partners: Linq Thingz

Capstone National Partners: OVS Media

Creighton Strategies Group: ATG Inc

Crossroads Strategies, LLC: Seymour Support Council, Inc. DBA Friends Of Seymour

CT Group FKA CTF Global LLC: Idaho Scientific Corp.

EIS Solutions: St. David Irrigation District

Forbes-Tate: Monumental Sports

Forbes-Tate: YTY

G2G Consulting: Biologic Input Output Systems, Inc (BIOS)

G2G Consulting: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

G2G Consulting: Novagard

G2G Consulting: United Way Of Central Ohio

Government Relations Group, LLC: Costa Farms

Government Relations Group, LLC: Italkraft

Invariant LLC: Hugging Face, Inc.

Invariant LLC: National Retail Federation

Invariant LLC: Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd

Keller Partners & Company: Sharon Regional Hospital

Kinetic Solutions Group: Alliance For Business Partnerships

LBP Consulting: Abics - Brazilian Assoc. Of Instant Coffee (OBO Barralmjorge Consultores Ltda)

Lumafield: Lumafield

Mad Global Strategy: Aluchem Inc.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP: Quantinuum LLC

Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville, P.C.: Cardinal Health, Inc.

Red Door Consulting, LLC: Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Red Door Consulting, LLC: City Of Houston, Texas

Red Door Consulting, LLC: Earthship Corporation

Red Door Consulting, LLC: New England Fishermen's Stewardship Association

S2R, LLC: Dynamis, Inc.

Thorn Run Partners: Ocean Properties, Ltd.

Varyag LLC: Equinox Gold

Vasto Strategies LLC: United Water Conservation District