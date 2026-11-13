Welcome to POLITICO's West Wing Playbook: Remaking Government, your guide to Donald Trump’s unprecedented overhaul of the federal government — the key decisions, the critical characters and the power dynamics that are upending Washington and beyond.

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As President DONALD TRUMP keeps tasking the Justice Department with new investigations and new targets, the agency’s top ranks are growing thinner.

Of the 11 slots DOJ has for assistant attorneys general, who head its major divisions and offices, only three will have permanent, Senate-confirmed leaders if all announced departures and resignations move forward and no replacements are confirmed.

Among the wave of high-ranking officials departing: Civil Rights Division chief HARMEET DHILLON, National Security Division head JOHN EISENBERG and PATRICK DAVIS, DOJ’s chief liaison to the Hill. Office of Legal Counsel head T. ELLIOT GAISER may also ship out soon, if he gets confirmed to a federal judgeship in Texas.

DOJ’s No. 2 job, deputy attorney general, has been officially vacant for more than three months. TRENT McCOTTER has been doing the job in an acting capacity, but neither he nor anyone else has been nominated to the post.

The current dearth of Senate-confirmed leaders in the middle of a presidency is highly unusual, former officials said.

“It is more typical at the beginning or the end of an administration to have a building full of acting officials. It's exceedingly rare for that to happen in the middle of an administration,” said MATTHEW AXELROD, a top DOJ official during the Obama administration.

Trump may never get Senate-confirmed picks into these jobs. Only two assistant attorney general slots have nominations pending, and the window for confirmations during the current Congress is rapidly closing as both Republican senators and the White House seem eager to prioritize appointing judges to lifetime seats.

Given Democratic senators’ anger over many DOJ moves and the squeaker, 50-49 confirmation vote for Attorney General TODD BLANCHE three months ago, it seems doubtful that anyone Trump nominates for one of the senior DOJ jobs will win confirmation come January.

A White House spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amid that uncertainty, Trump’s nominee for the grantmaking Office of Justice Programs, ARTHUR KLEINSCHMIDT, went before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week. The administration’s pick to run the recently renamed Energy and Natural Resources Division, ADAM GUSTAFSON, had initially been expected to appear at the same confirmation hearing but was not on the final agenda.

A committee spokesperson said the panel “has not received the materials necessary” to hold a hearing on Gustafson, and added that Chair CHUCK GRASSLEY “is working to carefully vet and efficiently process President Trump’s pending nominees.” There’s no sign at this point when or if Gustafson, who was in court today fighting a challenge to Trump’s planned redesign of the East Potomac golf course, will get a hearing.

Trump has already gone outside DOJ to fill Dhillon's civil rights post, tapping an assistant secretary at Housing and Urban Development, CRAIG TRAINOR, to serve on an acting basis.

If all the officials who’ve exited or signaled plans to do so leave their posts in the coming weeks, the only Senate-confirmed AAGs remaining will be Criminal Division head A.TYSEN DUVA, Office of Legal Policy head DANIEL BURROWS and fraud chief COLIN McDONALD.

Blanche has sought to portray the resignations as routine and has even suggested there could be more.

“This happens in every administration. People leave at the time that’s right for them and their families and the work they’ve done,” Blanche told reporters at an event in Jackson, Mississippi, last week. “So, there’s nothing unusual about folks leaving the Department of Justice this week or next week or a few weeks ago. There might be more folks leave over the next six months, year, we’ll see. But it’s not unusual that when there’s a time like midterm elections that folks leave, and that’s what we saw here.”

Read more here.

MESSAGE US — West Wing Playbook is obsessively covering the Trump administration’s reshaping of the federal government. Are you a federal worker? A budget staffer? Have you picked up on any upcoming moves or policy changes? We want to hear from you on how this is playing out. Email us at westwingtips@politico.com.

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POTUS PUZZLER

Which president personally reunited the classic Rumours-era Fleetwood Mac lineup after they broke up due to years of infighting and relationship drama?

(Answer at bottom.)



Knives Out

WE TOLD YOU SO: Treasury Secretary SCOTT BESSENT said he faults HOWARD LUTNICK, the head of the Commerce Department, for not cracking down on the Singapore company at the center of the alleged Chinese espionage scandal that ousted Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, our MICHAEL STRATFORDreports.

“Treasury, War, USTR and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months,” Bessent said in an interview with CNBC today. “But Commerce has the pen. And you will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

Lutnick’s comments mark the latest public flare-up of tensions within the Trump administration over how it oversaw Nvidia in the months leading up to the revelation that Huang was having an affair with an executive from Megaspeed who was suspected to be a Chinese spy.

A Commerce spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE YOU SOMETIME: Senate Commerce Chair TED CRUZ postponed a classified briefing that was scheduled for early next week. The briefing was set to include JEFFREY KESSLER, the undersecretary of Commerce who is under scrutiny this week for his dealings with Nvidia, our KELSEY BRUGGERreports. In an email to committee members received by POLITICO, the Texas Republican’s staff said the private briefing on recent cybersecurity breaches, including the hacking of Hugging Face by rogue OpenAI agents, would be delayed.

The briefing would have also covered potential congressional action to address growing threats by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence policy.

A spokesperson for Cruz did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a Commerce Department spokesperson.



Agenda Setting

MAHA MOMENTUM: The Trump administration is pushing to finalize a definition of ultraprocessed foods, restarting efforts after progress stalled last month, according to two people familiar with the policy discussions, our CHEYENNE HASLETT and MARCIA BROWNreport.

The Make America Healthy Again movement has said it hopes defining ultraprocessed foods is the first step toward labeling them, which would encourage Americans to make healthier choices.

The effort comes after STEPHEN MILLER, a reliable ally of the MAHA movement, was appointed White House chief of staff last week — replacing SUSIE WILES, who a former HHS staffer said blocked MAHA goals, including the definition of ultraprocessed food. Wiles denied the claim.

Since Miller took on the role, meetings and conversations have resumed, according to the two people. But it’s still unclear what the policy could look like.

In a statement, a White House official said that Miller and Health Secretary ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. have worked closely together since day one and will continue to do so to advance bipartisan MAHA victories.



In the Courts

CLIMATE OVERSIGHT: The House Science committee plans to probe how the White House helped reconstitute a climate program it gutted in order to produce a report that could be used to back the administration's deregulatory efforts, our SCOTT WALDMAN writes in.

On Thursday, ranking member Rep. ZOE LOFGREN (D-Calif.) of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology sent a letter to the White House, as part of a request to 30 different agencies, appointees, researchers and corporations to preserve records related to the administration’s efforts to dismantle the federal government’s climate research portfolio.

The White House gutted the U.S. Global Change Research Program — which coordinates federal climate research across more than a dozen agencies — last year as part of a comprehensive purge of programs that did not align with the administration’s worldview. But earlier this year, the White House quietly reconstituted the program and appointed a new head with a long track record of attacking climate research.

In particular, Lofgren said the committee wants to probe the appointment of MATTHEW WIELICKI, a former University of Alabama geochemist, to lead a team of researchers in producing the program’s primary product: the congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment. The report, issued every four years, tracks how climate change is transforming the economy, infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.

“I still believe that Mr. Wielicki is both scientifically and legally unqualified for the job,” she said. “The oversight work we’ve been doing for the last two years will continue. That includes Mr. Wielicki’s appointment.”



WHO'S IN, WHO'S OUT

THE DOCTOR’S OUT: Rear Adm. BRIAN MONAHAN, Congress’ top doctor, resigned from his position today amid a military investigation into allegations of misconduct, WSJ’s LARA SELIGMAN and YOKO KUBOTA report.

U.S. officials said Monahan, who allegedly handed out medications to lawmakers and staff without prescriptions, managed a toxic workspace and had lax oversight of controlled substances.

Monahan was the attending physician for Congress since 2009. The resignation comes about a year after the Pentagon watchdog and the Navy opened probes into him. Both the Navy and Monahan didn’t respond to WSJ’s requests for comment.



What We're Reading

Former Rep. Brad Carson likely to run for president (POLITICO’s Calder McHugh)

The Grieving Parents Counting on Trump (POLITICO’s Owen Dahlkamp)

Biden: I Was Right to Seek Reelection (The Atlantic’s Matt Viser)

Microsoft faces Washington scrutiny after global outage (POLITICO’s Maggie Miller)



POTUS PUZZLER ANSWER

Former President BILL CLINTON asked the band to play "Don't Stop" at his inauguration after they called it quits five years earlier. They got back together afterward and toured.

(h/t to our own Scott for the question!)

A CALL OUT! Do you think you have a harder trivia question? Send us your best one about the presidents, with a citation or sourcing, and we may feature it!

Edited by Ester Wells, Dan Goldberg, Jennifer Haberkorn, Kathryn A. Wolfe and Isabel Dobrin.



CORRECTION: A previous version of this newsletter misstated how long the deputy attorney general post has been vacant.