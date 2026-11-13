Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a news conference Friday following a ground stop of the nation's air traffic. By Alex Brandon/AP

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy escalated his calls for for tens of billions of dollars from Congress to upgrade the nation’s rickety air traffic system — a plea that came Friday night after an hourslong, nationwide halt to aviation sparked passenger disruptions around the country.

Duffy had been seeking $30 billion from Congress to upgrade the system. On Friday he upped that ask to $50 billion.

The ground stop, which was ordered in the late afternoon, rippled across the country, disrupting flights at airports nationwide and leaving airlines facing a backlog of delays as they worked to get operations back on schedule.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that there was "zero evidence" that the grounding of passenger planes was due to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence incursion, though he said "we're still looking" at the possibility. Instead, Duffy said that facilities that route flights began to experience “instability” in radar data and communications with aircraft, leading to inconsistent information between pilots and controllers.

Duffy blamed the "legacy" air traffic system without providing many specifics, all the while beseeching Congress for more money.

“I’ve asked — the president’s asked — for $30 billion. I want $50 billion," he said. "What’s more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works? … I want Congress to give us emergency funding. This is bipartisan. This is American. I want $50 billion.”



Prior to Friday's ground stop, Congress had been lukewarm to granting additional funding. The FAA received $12.5 billion in last year's GOP megalaw to jump-start its air traffic control overhaul.

Earlier in the afternoon, the FAA issued the ground stop, its second such order in recent years, citing communication issues. In a notice, the FAA said, “Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the agency ordered that “all airports are ground stopped.”

Earlier in the day, Mullin was also asked about the FAA's new AI-driven air traffic tool, known as SMART, which was rolled out nationwide this week. He responded: "We're looking at that." Later Friday, Duffy said that the AI tool was not involved in the failure.

Plague of equipment problems

Duffy earlier said on X that the FAA “issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” He added, “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.” Those facilities manage aircraft traveling between airports at high and mid-altitude and primarily guide pilots along their routes to maintain safe separation between planes.

The latest outage comes amid a series of equipment and technology problems that have disrupted FAA operations in recent years.

Those incidents include a January 2023 outage of the agency’s Notice to Airmen system, which halted all U.S. domestic departures, exposing vulnerabilities in the system pilots rely on for critical flight safety information. During that outage, contractor personnel unintentionally deleted files during a software update — an error that led to the nation’s first major ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Pilots use NOTAMs to understand changes or potential obstacles during their route.

In September, an equipment outage at an FAA air traffic control facility in Philadelphia snarled operations across the Northeast, prompting ground stops and hours of delays at Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports. The disruption began when a primary communications circuit failed and technicians discovered that the backup fiber-optic line had been severed by a construction crew in New Jersey. That incident came atop other recent outages at Newark.



A similar incident struck Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina just weeks later, when an FAA contractor cut a fiber-optic line during plumbing work near the airport’s tower, triggering more delays and cancellations.

Duffy said this week he plans to lobby Congress next week for the billions in funding to upgrade the nation’s fragile air traffic control system.

This week, the FAA announced it would take its AI-driven air traffic tool nationwide. The FAA said in a statement that the tool, known as SMART, will be used “in the airspace of all 22 centers across the country to reduce delays, reduce fuel consumption and improve the travel experience for the flying public,” a reference to the Air Route Traffic Control Centers — the same type of facilities that were experiencing the outages.

Capitol Hill responds

Lawmakers are already pressing for answers.

In a statement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee's aviation subpanel, and presumptive next chair, said she will be "demanding answers from the FAA."

"The safety of our skies is built on redundancies. Whatever led to the nationwide ground stop will warrant a thorough and complete investigation," she said on X.

Senate Commerce Republicans said the incident highlights the need to modernize aging air traffic control systems. They argued the modernization effort should zero in on the facilities experiencing the outages. "The incident highlights the need to prioritize modernizing ARTCCs over other projects," the members said in an X post.

Samuel Larreal contributed to this report.