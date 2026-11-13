With help from Eric Bazail-Eimil, Phelim Kine and Greg Svirnovskiy

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The Board of Peace created by President DONALD TRUMP faced a test of its ability to work with Israeli Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU this week over humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip — and the results were brutal.

After catastrophic flooding inundated tent camps in the Gaza Strip this week, the board called on Israel to “act immediately” to let in supplies and deal with a “foreseeable humanitarian challenge” in Gaza.

On the ground in Gaza, there are few signs that it had an effect.

“I read in Israeli news that the Americans are pushing the Israelis to do more [on the humanitarian front] and the Israelis may have to comply,” said HANI ALMADHOUN, a Palestinian-American who runs soup kitchens in Gaza and raises funds for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency that provides services to Palestinians. However, he added, “Progress only counts when it moves past headlines and becomes sustained, unobstructed aid on the ground.”

As recently as September, NICKOLAY MLADENOV, who heads the Board of Peace, told reporters the body was working with Israelis on humanitarian access for its winterization program as well as a deconflicting mechanism that would address security challenges “before they end up, how can I put it, in the kinetic stage.”

This week showed both of those efforts falling short. In addition to the flooding, Israel killed the surgeon Dr. RIZK ABU SHAIRA and at least two patients in an airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza Thursday, claiming the target was a Hamas commander.

An official with the Board of Peace said the organization has “facilitated the arrival of tens of thousands of tents,” but did not provide details.

“Nonsense,” said AMED KHAN, an American philanthropist who donates to Gaza. “We need durable shelter to replace the thousands of apartment buildings the Israelis blew up.”

The incoming Democratic majority may soon force more transparency on the issue.

A spokesperson for House Judiciary Democrats, which ranking member JAMIE RASKIN (D-Md.) hopes to chair, told your anchor the committee aims to push for more information on the Board of Peace after the administration evaded lawmakers’ questions earlier in the year.

Sen. BRIAN SCHATZ (D-Hawaii), the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs subcommittee, noted in a floor speech Tuesday that three children and a woman died in the flooding in Gaza and called on Israel to open its gates. Sen. MARK KELLY (D-Ariz.) introduced a bill in April to block federal funding to the Board of Peace.

The Israeli defense body COGAT, which handles humanitarian access to Gaza, said it was advancing a winter preparedness plan with more than 91,000 tents and 8,200 trucks carrying tarps, blankets, clothing and other supplies. It has pointed to Hamas’ failure to disarm as the main reason for delays.

But TAMIR HAYMAN, former chief of Israeli military intelligence, said he believed Israel was being short-sighted.

After the initial ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached in October 2025, he said, “We should have used the momentum to go ahead and implement the second stage by replacing Hamas as the ruling entity in Gaza” with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza under the Board of Peace.

“Instead of doing that, we did nothing,” he said, adding, “Now Hamas is stronger than before a year ago.”



The Inbox

IRAN AIMS AT BAHRAIN: U.S. CENTCOM said today that American forces shot down two drones Iran launched at Bahrain.

It is the first time Iran attempted to strike Bahrain, a U.S. ally, in two months, The Wall Street Journal’s Jon Gambrell and Summer Said report.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the overnight attack

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and it’s been hit repeatedly by Iran, although it had seen some relief after Trump had moved to apply economic, rather than combat pressure. Still, the U.S has carried out some strikes in recent weeks that Trump called minor, including one on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

CRITICIZING COMMERCE: Treasury Secretary SCOTT BESSENT is blaming the Commerce Department for failing to crack down on the Singapore company at the center of the alleged Chinese spy scandal that led to Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG’s ouster this week, our own Michael Stratford reports.

“Treasury, War, USTR and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months,” Bessent said in a CNBC interview today. “But Commerce has the pen. And you will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

Commerce Secretary HOWARD LUTNICK’s export controls oversight has already gotten bipartisan scrutiny recently amid the fallout from the scandal. Senate Banking Chair TIM SCOTT (R-S.C.) on Thursday summoned both Lutnick and Huang to testify.

OIL OVER TROUBLED WATERS: For the first time since the start of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, the world’s oil supply has gone back to a surplus, the International Energy Agency said today.

The Guardian’s Lauren Almeida reported that in October, oil supplies outstripped demand by almost two million barrels a day as Gulf exports recovered faster than demand did.

The IEA said it expected supply to continue to exceed demand in the final three months of the year. The unexpected recovery is easing the grind on emergency stockpiles.

NO ‘I’ IN TEAM: After much debate over who should represent Europe in future Ukraine peace talks, EU leaders have agreed on an E5 format — Germany, France, U.K., Italy and Poland — plus the European Commission and Council.

The decision culminates weeks of disagreement over who should be the face of Europe now that they finally have a long-coveted seat at the negotiating table. The choice to go with a team effort undermines hopes that some leaders, including Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, have held for a sole representative, our own Tim Ross reports.

As diplomacy geared towards ending the war ramped up in Europe, Russia and Ukraine continued to trade blows overnight into Friday, our own Daria Zakharova reports.

Ukraine struck a major Russian oil refinery in Volgograd, killing four people. Russia, in turn, hit a medical facility in Kyiv.

The strikes come the day after U.S. special envoys JARED KUSHNER and STEVE WITKOFF met with Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN in Moscow and Zelenskyy in Dublin.

Zelenskyy also said that Starshield disruptions persist today, impacting Ukraine’s ability to intercept jet-powered shaheds. The Ukrainian president wrote on social media that Kyiv still has “no clear explanations” from the U.S. or SpaceX as to the speed slowdowns.

ICYMI: White House staffers can no longer meet with lobbyists without prior approval, new memo says

DRINKS WITH NATSEC DAILY:At the end of every long, hard week, we like to highlight how a prominent member of the national security scene prefers to unwind with a drink.

Today we’re featuring SERGIO AGUIRRE GAMBOA, who heads communications and public diplomacy at the Mexican Embassy. He has spent nearly eight years in Washington, and he's seen at least one thing change for the better: the availability of good mezcal.

His go-to cocktail is a mezcal Negroni, which he makes with espadín, a versatile variety of agave. "The smokiness of mezcal gives the Negroni a punch that the original doesn't quite have," he says.

But when he's in the mood for something to sip, he says he prefers tobalá, a more complex mezcal that's fortunately become much easier to find in D.C. "When I first moved here, finding a good bottle of mezcal wasn't nearly as easy as it is today."

To unwind, Sergio likes to put on a record and listen to music. His current favorite is Still Crazy After All These Years by Paul Simon, on vinyl, a gift from a journalist friend. "It's a pretty good soundtrack for the end of a long week."

Cheers, Sergio!

IT’S FRIDAY: Thanks for tuning in to NatSec Daily! This space is reserved for the top U.S. and foreign officials, the lawmakers, the lobbyists, the experts and the people like you who care about how the natsec sausage gets made. Aim your tips and comments at dcheslow@politico.com and gewing@politico.com, and follow them on X @DaniellaCheslow and @giselleruhiyyih.

While you’re at it, follow the rest of POLITICO’s global security journalists on social media at: @HeidiVogt,@jessicameyers,@RosiePerper, @BentonIves,@nahaltoosi.bsky.social‬,@PhelimKine,@ebazaileimil,@connorobrienNH,@paulmcleary,@JackDetsch,@magmill95,@johnnysaks130, @delizanickel, @leoshane, @audrey_decker9 and @marksatter.



Keystrokes

MICROSOFT OUT: Microsoft is maintaining that the major disruption to its Outlook email system wasn’t the result of a cyberattack. It’s still facing a lot of questions from Washington, our own Maggie Miller reports.

The company said this morning that it was seeing “encouraging recovery progress” from servers that became unresponsive Thursday, causing a nearly 24-hour outage. Among the millions of Outlook, Teams and Copilot users to lose access to their accounts were Hill offices, whose work was interrupted.

That may prompt more blowback from Capitol Hill. House Homeland Security Chair ANDREW GARBARINO (R-N.Y.) told Maggie that he’s “seeking more information” on the outage from both Microsoft and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. It’s unclear whether other cyber oversight committees will also take action.

The outage could also cause a rise in cyber scams, Maggie reports, as criminals could take advantage of the opportunity to impersonate IT help desks or Microsoft.

READ:Microsoft outage renews European calls to detox from U.S. tech



The Complex

WE WANT OUT: Democrats want out of the Iran war. But they can’t quite settle on how, our own Connor O’Brien reports in today’s Morning Defense (for Pros!).

Some Democrats want to use a Dec. 11 funding deadline to force the conflict to a close, with Sens. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-Md.), BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-Ill.) and MICHAEL BENNET (D-Colo.) saying in a joint statement they will oppose a year-end spending package unless it restricts funding for the war.

House Minority Leader HAKEEM JEFFRIES on the other hand said he wouldn’t “get out ahead” of appropriations talks and that House Appropriations ranking member ROSA DELAURO (D-Conn.) was working to see what’s possible. Senators meanwhile are likely to vote next week on another war powers resolution to end military operations in the Middle East. Although multiple similar efforts have failed, this will be the first war powers vote post-midterm elections.

ICYMIHegseth’s future splits Dems



On the Hill

FOLLOW WHICH LEADER: Maryland Sen. Van Hollen is officially stepping forward to challenge Sen. CHUCK SCHUMER for Senate Majority Leader, pitting a progressive critic of Israel and the war in Iran against a staunch moderate.

Our own Calen Razor reports this sets up senators for a weekslong pressure campaign ahead of a secret-ballot election set for Dec. 1 — unless Democrats move their elections forward to short-circuit the fight.

Schumer has said he has the votes to stay in place, but Van Hollen told MS NOW he has more than 10 commitments among the 55 Democrats who will vote, including Michigan Sen.-elect ABDUL EL-SAYED and Sanders.

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — THE BATTLE FOR IMMIGRATION IDEAS: A leading immigration advocacy group is circulating a memo on Capitol Hill pushing lawmakers to adopt a pathway to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants in the United States and expanded access to benefits for legal immigrants.

The National Immigrant Law Center, one of the most influential groups among Democrats that advocates on behalf of immigrants, is also calling for extensive investigations into the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, a clawback of reconciliation funds awarded to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and guardrails on enforcement operations.

The memo is an indication that at least some factions close to the Democratic Party want lawmakers to respond to the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown with an ambitious policy vision of their own.



Broadsides

EISENKOT BASHES BIBI: Israeli opposition leader GADI EISENKOT accused Netanyahu of urging a “racist” campaign against Arab citizens in the country today, some of Eisenkot’s strongest criticism as he seeks to form the next Israeli government.

“Since the beginning of the election campaign, they have been subjected to a racist and aggressive campaign of delegitimization, fueled by the outgoing prime minister and those around him for political purposes,” Eisenkot wrote on social media.

“Arab citizens of Israel are an integral part of the Israeli story,” he added.

Arab citizens, who make up roughly one-fifth of the country’s population, showed up to the polls in record numbers in last month’s election. Netanyahu has claimed, without evidence, that Arab voters stole the election.

Arab parties have vowed to support Eisenkot’s effort to form a government in their determination to oust Netanyahu.



Transitions

— FRED FLEITZ is departing the America First Policy Institute, where he’s worked as vice chair in the Center for American Security, to build his firm, the Washington Global Strategy Group.

— LAURA ROSENBERGER is now EVP at Freedom House. She previously worked for Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.).

— SHAINA WASSERMAN will be VP of development at New Jewish Narrative. She previously worked at J Street and SRE (Safety, Respect, Equity) Network.



What to Read

— Alayna Treene and Steve Contorno, CNN: Once Trump’s presumed heir, Vance is wrestling with his political future

— Declan Walsh, The New York Times: Caught between killers: Ebola on one side, Islamic State on the other

— Jamie Dettmer, POLITICO: What Vladimir Putin won in Abu Dhabi Ukraine peace talks



Monday Today

— The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, 9:30 a.m.: Discussion on the release of the report “The Black Sea Blueprint for Taiwan: Ukraine's Naval Lessons in Asymmetric Warfare”

— The George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs Sigur Center for Asian Studies, 10 a.m.: Taiwan Conference, with the theme “bilateral ballot boxes: U.S. midterms, Taiwan's local elections, and policy trajectories”

— The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, 10:30 a.m.:Discussion on the role of the Air Education and Training Command to convert talent into agile, resilient, and combat-credible airmen at the speed the future fight demands

— Georgetown University's Masters of Science in Foreign Service and the GU School of Foreign Service Security Studies Program, 4 p.m.: Book discussion on “The Arms Control Paradox: Managing Uncertainty in an Insecure World”

— The Brookings Institution, 6:30 p.m.:Discussion: “Deterrence in the Pacific”

— Politics and Prose Bookstore, 7 p.m.: Book discussion: “The Cauldron: The Making of the Modern Middle East”

Thanks to our editors, Heidi Vogt and Liset Cruz, whose edits often reach the kinetic stage.

