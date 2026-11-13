As President Donald Trump keeps tasking the Justice Department with new investigations and new targets, the agency’s top ranks are growing thinner.

Of the 11 slots DOJ has for assistant attorneys general, who head its major divisions and offices, only three will have permanent, Senate-confirmed leaders if all announced departures and resignations move forward and no replacements are confirmed.

Among the wave of high-ranking officials departing: Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon, National Security Division head John Eisenberg and Patrick Davis, DOJ’s chief liaison to the Hill. Office of Legal Counsel head T. Elliot Gaiser may also ship out soon, if he gets confirmed to a federal judgeship in Texas.

DOJ’s No. 2 job, deputy attorney general, has been officially vacant for more than three months. Trent McCotter has been doing the job in an acting capacity, but neither he nor anyone else has been nominated to the post.

The current dearth of Senate-confirmed leaders in the middle of a presidency is highly unusual, former officials said.

“It is more typical at the beginning or the end of an administration to have a building full of acting officials. It's exceedingly rare for that to happen in the middle of an administration,” said Matthew Axelrod, a top DOJ official during the Obama administration.

Trump may never get Senate-confirmed picks into these jobs. Only two assistant attorney general slots have nominations pending, and the window for confirmations during the current Congress is rapidly closing as both Republican senators and the White House seem eager to prioritize appointing judges to lifetime seats.

“We expect all judicial nominees pending in the Senate to be confirmed this year,” a White House official said.

Given Democratic senators’ anger over many DOJ moves and the squeaker, 50-49 confirmation vote for Attorney General Todd Blanche three months ago, it seems doubtful that anyone Trump nominates for one of the senior DOJ jobs will win confirmation come January.

Amid that uncertainty, Trump’s nominee for the grantmaking Office of Justice Programs, Arthur Kleinschmidt, went before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week. The administration’s pick to run the recently-renamed Energy and Natural Resources Division, Adam Gustafson, had initially been expected to appear at the same confirmation hearing but was not on the final agenda.

A committee spokesperson said the panel “has not received the materials necessary” to hold a hearing on Gustafson, and added that Chair Chuck Grassley “is working to carefully vet and efficiently process President Trump’s pending nominees.” There’s no sign at this point when or if Gustafson, who was in court Friday fighting a challenge to Trump’s planned redesign of the East Potomac golf course, will get a hearing.

Trump has already gone outside DOJ to fill Dhillon's civil rights post, tapping an assistant secretary at Housing and Urban Development, Craig Trainor, to serve on an acting basis.

If all the officials who’ve exited or signaled plans to do so leave their posts in the coming weeks, the only Senate-confirmed AAGs remaining will be Criminal Division head A. Tysen Duva, Office of Legal Policy head Daniel Burrows, and fraud chief Colin McDonald.

Blanche has sought to portray the resignations as routine and has even suggested there could be more.

“This happens in every administration. People leave at the time that’s right for them and their families and the work they’ve done,” Blanche told reporters at an event in Jackson, Mississippi last week. “So, there’s nothing unusual about folks leaving the Department of Justice this week or next week or a few weeks ago. There might be more folks leave over the next six months, year, we’ll see. But it’s not unusual that when there’s a time like midterm elections that folks leave, and that’s what we saw here.”

But there was no similar wave of resignations at the midpoint of Trump’s first term.

Acting officials typically have all of the formal legal authority of a Senate-confirmed leader, but it can be harder for them to launch new initiatives or make major changes because subordinates tend to view them as temporary. However, that perception can be overcome, if the president makes clear the appointee isn’t just a placeholder.

“How disruptive it is depends on who becomes the acting and whether the acting is someone the rank and file of the division have confidence in,” said Mary McCord, who was acting head of the National Security Division for the last four months of the Obama administration. “I didn’t feel like I was a placeholder.”

The vacancies could complicate one particular DOJ task: approval of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications. By law only the AG, acting AG, deputy AG or confirmed National Security Division head can sign those. That could leave Blanche as the only person at DOJ headquarters who can give final approval.

“It takes time every day,” Axelrod said. “It's a daily thing that the AG will have to make time for in his schedule.”

A DOJ official, who was granted anonymity to discuss internal department operations, insisted that Eisenberg’s departure would “not impact the FISA approval process.”



CORRECTION: A previous version of this report misstated how long the deputy attorney general role has been vacant.