The Trump administration is granting the country’s grocery and convenience stores a 90-day reprieve before they must comply with a new regulation that will require them to broaden the range of foods they sell to accept federal food aid benefits as payment, USDA said Friday.

The delay comes after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani brokered a deal with President Donald Trump to give stores a cushion before they must stock more varieties of fruits, dairy, vegetables and grains in order to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Mamdani warned the administration in a letter earlier this month that the pending rule would hurt the city’s bodegas and corner stores.

The mayor said he escalated the extension request to the president after sending the letter.

“What I told the president was that this is a rule that, if allowed to be implemented on the timeline as it was scheduled, would be one that would throw the lives of so many working New Yorkers into a real place of anxiety and chaos,” Mamdani said during a news conference announcing the change. “And the president took that concern seriously.”

USDA officials have resisted lobbying campaigns from groups — including the National Association of Convenience Stores and National Association of Truck Stop Owners — to push the regulation’s implementation date by six months, according to three people familiar with the push who were granted anonymity to discuss the efforts.

A group of Republican senators also urged USDA to give retailers more time to comply, and some anti-hunger groups have argued that the new regulations will restrict options for SNAP participants because some retailers will opt out of the program entirely.

“The convenience store lobby spent millions fighting policy that ensures children have access to more healthy foods, instead of demanding their members comply,” a USDA spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. “Today, the Department will afford retailers 90 more days to get it right. Recipients, regardless of zip code and community, should have access to more than jelly and meat sticks.”

Administration officials have touted the plan as a key step in line with the Make America Healthy Again movement

Margaret Mannion, director of government affairs for NACS, said the group appreciates the delay.

“The entire industry has made it a priority for months to make this transition in a timely manner,” Mannion said in a statement. “This is a win for the convenience retail community and it’s a win for SNAP families. We are glad that a fair and reasonable approach will now carry the day.”

The National Association of Truck Stop Owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Will Steakin and Molly Reinmann contributed to this report.