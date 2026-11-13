Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Friday ruled out a run for president in 2028, as he ramps up his upstart bid for the Senate majority leader job in the next Congress.

“I am no longer pursuing that,” the two-term Democratic Maryland senator told reporters at the What’s Next conference in Denver, where Democrats are discussing the future of their party. “I believe that the size and scale of these majorities provides an opportunity for the United States Senate to answer the call of the American people.”

Van Hollen announced plans to challenge longtime Democratic leaderChuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the post on Thursday. He’s since garnered endorsements from progressive standard-bearer Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) along with Sens.-elect Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.) and Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.). Several other senators and senators-elect have not publicly committed to supporting either lawmaker, though Schumer so far has an advantage in endorsements.

The 67-year-old had previously flirted with a White House run, telling reporters it might be easier to effect major change outside of the Capitol.

“It’s pretty clear that operating from within the confines of the halls of Congress is not a successful recipe for actually getting change,” he said on a podcast in June. “Too often, we are in a bubble.”