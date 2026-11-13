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Colorado
MAGA firebrand Lauren Boebert falls to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado
By Alec Hernandez,10 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is the latest to fall in Democrats’ blue wave.
Boebert, the conservative firebrand who's drawn national attention, fell to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado's 4th District and was denied a fourth term in the House.
Boebert’s fortunes were also dragged down by a third-party libertarian candidate who shared the ballot.
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