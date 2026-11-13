THE CATCH-UP

THE CHIPS ARE DOWN: The fallout from the Nvidia spy affair keeps growing. It could yield a political and policy advantage for a range of the company’s skeptics, from artificial intelligence safety advocates to China hawks.

And if laissez-faire Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was already feeling the heat over Jensen Huang’s downfall, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added a little more this morning.

On CNBC, Bessent said four agencies — Treasury, the Pentagon, the USTR’s office and the State Department — had wanted for months to get tough against Megaspeed, the Singaporean company whose executive, a suspected Chinese spy, had an affair with Huang. But the export controls got hung up on Lutnick’s watch, Bessent claimed.

“Commerce has the pen,” he said. “And you will have to ask them about their internal processes.” (Commerce didn’t respond for comment.) Bessent warned that the failure to blacklist has opened the door for China to get crucial semiconductors and keep pace with the U.S. in the AI race.

Despite all the turmoil, the stock market is wrapping up a very strong week. And the White House’s “Super Intelligence” Task Force met again yesterday (where Lutnick delivered an update), Semafor’s Ashley Gold scooped, to talk about the efforts to get AI behemoths on board with voluntary safety standards.

The Nvidia scandal has already turbocharged congressional efforts to crack down on chip exports, which Huang’s close ties to Lutnick and President Donald Trump had previously forestalled. Now it’s rippling into other Hill moves on AI.

Senators were due to get a classified download Tuesday on cybersecurity threats like the Hugging Face hack — but Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has now postponed the briefing, POLITICO’s Kelsey Brugger reports. It was set to include Undersecretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler, one of Lutnick’s deputies who’s also come under political fire.

The debate over passing AI regulation will ramp up in earnest on the Hill in the new year, when Democrats take over Congress. Among their ranks will be Reps.-elect Manny Rutinel (D-Colo.) and Scott Wiener (D-Calif.), who played early leading roles in passing state-level regulations as state legislators, Bloomberg’s Emily Birnbaum and Cristiano Lima-Strong report. They met for the first time this week, but they’ve long traded advice remotely as both worked to shepherd pace-setting bills. Now both want to bring that same fight to the federal level, hoping to get slots on a potential AI select committee. But the threat of a veto from Trump, who has remained a fierce AI booster and regulation skeptic, looms large.

Among the prominent backers of both Rutinel’s and Wiener’s campaigns was Public First, a leading super PAC advocating for AI safety and guardrails. But the group’s co-founder may be dreaming even bigger: Former Rep. Brad Carson (D-Okla.) will likely mount a presidential campaign in 2028, POLITICO’s Calder McHugh scooped.

It would be a long shot for the Blue Dog, who hasn’t been in Congress in 21 years and would enter the race with little name ID. But Carson is supported by many deep-pocketed effective altruists, who envision AI safety concerns taking center stage for voters in the presidential race — and Carson helping to push the issue. He hasn’t made a final decision yet on whether to run. His boosters think there’s an opening after frustration with data centers and Big Tech already helped power Democratic gains in the midterm.

Happy Friday afternoon. Thanks for reading Playbook PM. Drop me a line at eokun@politico.com.



8 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. WAR REPORT: Mossad head Roman Gofman, a close adviser to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, is meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe in D.C. today and then likely heading to Miami to talk with Steve Witkoff, Axios’ Barak Ravid scooped. Netanyahu, who may be on his way out of power, has been urging Trump to restart strikes against Iran.

2. IMMIGRATION FILES: Despite much lower numbers of illegal border crossings, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller is still pressing Mexico hard to slash the number to zero, NYT’s James Wagner and Jack Nicas report. Miller’s aggression is bumping up against a Mexican government that feels his demands are impossible.

On the Hill, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is teeing up a congressional probe of DHS’ purchase of a private prison for use as an immigrant detention facility, per WaPo’s Alexei Koseff and David Nakamura.

3. CHOOSE YOUR NEWS: After Republicans’ midterm rout, CNN’s Alayna Treene and Steve Contorno report that VP JD Vance has seriously considered opting out of a White House bid in 2028. But WaPo’s Natalie Allison reports Vance remains likely to run for president. Both articles say he hasn’t made up his mind yet, adjusting to both the new political reality and to being a father of four.

4. PAGING RUSS VOUGHT: “Democrats Eye Strict New Limits on White House Budget Powers,” by NYT’s Tony Romm: “Democrats have promised to cement their power under the Constitution to control the nation’s purse. They hope to boost funding for federal climate, education, health, housing and safety net initiatives next year, then take steps that would prevent Mr. Trump from slowing down or interfering with the money again. … Democrats also plan to investigate the architect of that strategy: Russell T. Vought, the White House budget chief.”

5. HOLLYWOODLAND: Trump’s call for a new tax credit for film and TV production now looks like it’ll face longer odds of becoming reality in the lame-duck session, POLITICO’s Daniel Miller and Bernie Becker report from LA. Though the idea has bipartisan support, it may move to the back burner unless a broader tax legislation deal comes together by year’s end.

6. NEW RULES: House Republicans might start cracking down on maverick holdouts who vote against advancing rules, POLITICO’s Mia McCarthy and Meredith Lee Hill report. The explosive rules change would give incoming House Minority Leader Jim Jordan more power to corral his conference — but potentially at the expense of some of his hard-right allies. Some members are talking about punishing people who rebel, as part of a conference rules package coming together.

7. THE ART OF ZEN: Speaker Mike Johnson is coming to accept the GOP election loss, telling Bloomberg Government’s Maeve Sheehey and Rachel Schilke: “I have a real peace in my heart in knowing there’s not a single additional thing I could have done to change the outcome.”

8. FOLLOWING THE MONEY: CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski pulls back the curtain on three secretive groups that tried to bolster third-party candidates by tarnishing Republicans. Our Heritage Matters, American Forge Coalition and Patriotic Duty Initiative, which spent millions of dollars on various races, are all tied to Salt Lake City accountant Mike McCauley, who didn’t respond for comment. It’s the latest example of dark money sloshing through the political system, in this case to prop up spoilers and help Democrats.



TALK OF THE TOWN

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — Majority Democrats is announcing 22 new members in the wake of the midterms: Sen.-elect Josh Turek (D-Iowa), Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand, Reps.-elect Luke Bronin (D-Conn.), Pia Dandiya (D-Fla.), Sarah Trone Garriott (D-Iowa), Sam Forstag (D-Mont.), Jamie Ager (D-N.C.), Denise Powell (D-Neb.), Cait Conley (D-N.Y.), Bob Brooks (D-Pa.), Nancy Lacore (D-S.C.), Bobby Pulido (D-Texas) and Johnny Garcia (D-Texas), New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez, New Mexico Land Commissioner-elect Juan De Jesus Sanchez, Colorado state House Speaker-designate Jennifer Bacon, New Mexico state House Speaker Javier Martinez, Nevada state House Speaker Pro Tempore Elaine Marzola, Michigan state Sen.-elect Justin Onwenu, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Sheriff Danny Ceisler and Columbia, South Carolina, City Council Member Sam Johnson.

FRIENDS FOREVER? — After Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race in 2024, which he took as a personal affront, the two have since worked to repair their relationship, Biden says in his new book, “Promise Me, America,” per CNN’s Jeff Zeleny. “We had been through too much together to allow a rift to go un-mended,” the former president writes of their Italian lunch together to get back on speaking terms — though he’s still hurt by all the Democrats who pushed him out.

IN MEMORIAM — Ed Bolen, longtime president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association and a leading general aviation advocate, has died at 66, the organization announced. He was also a former Hill staffer, playing a key role in passing the General Aviation Revitalization Act of 1994, and former president of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.

OUT AND ABOUT — Democracy Defenders Action, the NAACP, the American Federation of Teachers and the League of United Latin American Citizens held a “Toast to Democracy” event and reception at 101 Constitution last night. SPOTTED: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), Rep.-elect Donna Miller (D-Ill.), Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, Karen Attiah, Davey Hearn, Norm Eisen, Juan Proaño, Bill Kristol, Jen Rubin, Susan Rice, Michelle Ringuette, Tianna Mays, Marion Steinfels and Richard Painter.

— Leadership Now Project and Assemble held a gathering at Barcelona Wine Bar in Denver, featuring Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, Rep.-elect Paige Cognetti (D-Pa.) and Rep. Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.). Daniella Ballou-Aares and Mark Skidmore hosted, talking about Leadership Now’s Business Plan for America and bringing business and political leaders together ahead of the new Congress. SPOTTED: Heather Foster, Ali Privitera, Dan Mathis, Kevin Brennan, Emily Lockwood, Eliza Lockwood, Sarah Longwell, Cat Stern, Feven Solomon, Christian Radden, Faith Lowe, Alyssa Betz, Shane Goldmacher, Lou Pieh, Rob Diamond, Derek Kaufman, Rebecca Kantar and Asha Jones.

— SPOTTED at the Center for Democracy & Technology’s Tech Prom at The Line hotel last night: Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, Parul Desai, Michael O’Neill, Jon Cardinal, Jacqui Kappler, Shelby Boxenbaum, Saurabh Sanghvi, Stephen Hartell, Katie Harbath, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Samir Jain, Miranda Bogen, Susan Weinstock, Travis LeBlanc, Stephen Balkam, Zach Graves, Jules Polonetsky, Jason Pielemeier, Alexandria Walden, Jennifer Hodges, Clarence Wardell, Michele Jawando, Carmel Martin, Geoffrey Starks, Sarah Rosen Wartell, Vermont state Sen.-elect Monique Priestley, Maneesha Mithal, Maureen Ohlhausen, Michael Petricone and Jen Easterly.

TRANSITIONS — Laura Rosenberger is now EVP at Freedom House. She previously worked for Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.). … Fred Fleitz is leaving the America First Policy Institute, where he’s been a vice chair in the Center for American Security, to build his firm, the Washington Global Strategy Group. …

… Aerica Shimizu Banks is now director of Intersections of Our Lives. She previously founded Shiso Consulting and is an Obama administration alum. … Shaina Wasserman will be VP of development at New Jewish Narrative. She previously worked at J Street and SRE (Safety, Respect, Equity) Network.

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