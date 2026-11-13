Microsoft apologized Friday for a major disruption to its Outlook email system that it claimed was not due to a cyberattack — but the tech giant is still facing questions in Washington.

The outage, which ran almost a full 24 hours, caused millions of Outlook, Teams and Copilot users to lose access to their accounts through much of Thursday and into Friday morning while Microsoft raced to bring servers back online.

The company announced in a post on X Friday morning that it was seeing “encouraging recovery progress” by servers that became unresponsive Thursday. In a separate post, Microsoft said the company is “deeply sorry” for the disruptions caused by the outage, and pledged to produce a post-incident report detailing what occurred.

“This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents,” the company wrote. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions.”

The incident remains one of the most significant recent outages for Microsoft, even if it was not caused by a cyberattack. Doug Madory, director of internet analysis company Kentik, told POLITICO Friday that it was clearly “very difficult” for Microsoft to get service back online.

“It looks like a catastrophic internal software failure,” Madory said.

A Microsoft spokesperson referred POLITICO’s requests for further details about the incident to the company’s posts on X.

Potential damage to Microsoft and to organizations that use its systems is still emerging. Florian Druckenthaner, spokesperson for the German Federal Ministry for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation, told reporters Friday that their office “anticipates that the German economy will be significantly impacted” by the outage. POLITICO reported Friday that many European Union central institutions were able to carry out work throughout the outage.

Washington is a different matter. Congressional staffers were unable to use Outlook on Thursday, bringing work on Capitol Hill to a standstill during the packed lame-duck session.

Microsoft may therefore face blowback from Capitol Hill. House Homeland Security Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) said in a statement to POLITICO that he is “seeking more information” on the outage from both Microsoft and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“A disruption felt by everyday Americans, businesses and government agencies alike is a reminder of the concentration risk that comes when so much of our critical infrastructure relies on a small number of providers,” Garbarino said. “We need to understand what happened and how to make these systems more resilient.”

It’s unclear whether other committees with oversight of cyber issues will also take action. Separate spokespeople for the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Homeland Security Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the outage.

Cyber scams could also rise in relation to the outage. The United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre called for vigilance, warning Friday that there may be “a rise in scam calls or approaches impersonating IT help desks or Microsoft.”

CISA, the U.S. cyber defense agency, often works with companies hit by outages or breaches that cause national disruptions. A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment, and spokespeople for the White House did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.

James Angelos contributed to this report.