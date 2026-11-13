With help from Zia Weise, Sara Schonhardt, Charlie Cooper and Nicolas Camut in Turkey, Lesley Clark and Zack Colman in the U.S., Abby Wallace in the U.K., Brian Dabbs in Singapore, and Mike Blanchfield in Canada.



Surge Preview

President Donald Trump wishes the U.S. was using as much coal as some COP31 leaders.

wishes the U.S. was using as much coal as some COP31 leaders. Maybe data centers aren't as bad as people say? Two experts urge Surge readers to keep an open mind.

BREAKING: Norway's top court rescinded the permits of three North Sea oil and gas projects based on climate.

THE UPSIDE DOWN: Coal is in a weird place right now. President Donald Trump is working to prop it up in the U.S., but generation is still falling. Other countries are in Turkey to address climate change … and many are burning more coal.

The big question is how long it will last.

The strange dynamics are mostly due to the price of natural gas and the Iran war. Gas prices are cheap in the U.S., which is a big reason why coal generation has slumped 5% through the first 10 months of the year.

But gas prices are high in Europe and Asia after fighting in the Middle East damaged the world’s largest liquefied natural gas processing facility and shut down shipments through the Strait of Hormuz for most of the year. The International Energy Agency expects global coal demand to hit a record 8.9 billion tons this year.

Many of the delegates at COP31 are pushing clean energy as the answer to high gas prices and energy security concerns. But some countries are turning to coal. That has produced a split screen where delegates are pushing to clean up electricity supplies, even as they acknowledge the important role of coal.

“We are in the middle of a transition both domestically and internationally,” Australia Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowentold my colleague Sara Schonhardt. He praised the progress Australia has made greening its grid, but also noted the country is a major coal exporter.

“Internationally, you know, we recognize that a lot of countries rely on Australian coal and gas and we want to be reliable trading partners,” said Bowen, who is overseeing the negotiations at COP31. “We can't ask, you know, trading partners to rely on us for, say, future green hydrogen if we're not a reliable supplier of the energy sources today.”

Back in the U.S., Trump’s coal agenda is about to face a major test. An emergency order requiring a massive coal plant in Michigan to stay open past its retirement date is set to expire Saturday.

In September, a federal appeals court ruled that the Department of Energy had exceeded its authority when it issued the directive. But the plant has continued to run, and DOE has asked the court to reconsider its decision.

It remains to be seen what Trump will do. A department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. DOE has issued similar directives to four other coal plants since the Michigan ruling was handed down.

A spokesperson for Consumers Energy, the plant’s owner, told Surge the company is waiting to see if it gets another directive before making a decision to shut down.

“Our approach has been to continue to follow the law and comply with federal orders until the legal proceedings are resolved,” spokesperson Brian Wheeler said.

Trump has had more success aiding coal than in his first term, when a record amount of coal capacity shut down on his watch. He has staunched the wave of coal plant retirements with his emergency orders. And with power demand rising, U.S. utilities are contemplating keeping their coal facilities around for longer than expected.

On Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) announced that a subsidiary of American Electric Power would invest $7.5 billion in upgrading its coal plants in the state. Executives at NiSource said last month they are considering whether to keep open an Indiana coal plant that had been slated to close, but has received four emergency directives from DOE ordering it to remain open.

While Trump can order coal plants to stay open, he can’t force them to run. Trump kept five coal plants open that were slated to close last year, but all have seen generation fall in 2026.

The global picture is even more complicated. When the Iran war broke out in February, many analysts predicted that coal generation would skyrocket due to higher LNG prices. Coal use has indeed climbed, but not to the levels many expected, Phil Wagner, an analyst at Dow Jones Energy, told Surge.

“We initially increased our global thermal coal demand forecast by 25 (million tons) with the start of the conflict. The results to date have been mixed,” Wagner said. “That increase in demand has resulted in a steady increase in coal prices since the start of the war.”

In India, the world’s second-largest coal market, coal generation is up 8% through the first 10 months of the year. In Vietnam, coal climbed 15% through August. Even Europe, where the fuel now accounts for less than 10% of power generation, has seen coal output increase 5% through October, according to figures from Ember.

Yet in China, which accounts for roughly half of the global coal market, generation has fallen 1.4% through September. That isn’t necessarily a surprise. China’s power markets are less exposed to LNG prices than in many countries. Instead, wind and solar generation were up 10.6% and 19.5%, respectively.

“Have Chinese fossil CO2 emissions peaked? This is perhaps the most common question I get,” Glen Peters, a senior researcher at the Center for International Climate Research, wrote in a Friday Linkedin post.

The numbers indicate that a structural shift is underway in China, with growing EV adoption and clean energy suggesting that a peak in emissions is on the horizon. But Peters said it is too soon to predict whether it would arrive next year. Projections suggest the country’s coal emissions could edge higher this year.

“The peak will come. It doesn't matter if it is 2025 or 2027 or if you are the first to call it,” Peters wrote. “Just be patient.”

So it goes for coal in 2026.

WELCOME TO SURGE: I’m Ben Storrow, your lead author. Reach out with tips and ideas at bstorrow@politico.com.

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next, and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow. Sign up here.



Power Players

CLIMATE COMPUTE:Conventional wisdom is that AI’s claims of being good for the environment aren’t even worth the tokens it would take to run them through ChatGPT. But Mary Nichols and Jeremy Tamanini are trying to put a finer point on it.

Nichols, the former chair of California’s Air Resources Board, partnered with Tamanini, a sustainability consultant, to analyze the degree to which three high-emitting sectors — power, meat and dairy, and vehicles — are living up to the potential identified in a 2025 study that estimated they could use AI to cut billions of tons of emissions per year.

Nichols and Tamanini spoke with Debra Kahn, POLITICO’s editorial director for energy and environment, about the results.

The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What are your key findings?

Tamanini: It was a very narrow analysis. We weren’t looking for "Is X company using AI for, you know, human resources," or for even efficiency, broadly defined. We were looking at, is it being used for specific functions related to what the paper said was necessary to reach those reductions?

And our conclusion, which probably won’t surprise you, is that a few initiatives were underway and were really happening, but it was a minority of the 50 or so market actors that we looked at.

Is there a call to action here? Are you saying that AI companies should be trying to promote uptake in specific sectors?

Nichols: Opposition to data centers is a real thing, and growing, but it’s also politically even more salient — you know, it’s Bill McKibbenized. It’s now an article of faith and a primary action area for climate activists who feel that this is something that they can organize around. And we wanted to have something that kind of took a more modest approach, just saying, "Let’s look at what the facts are here, because we’re not saying that AI can’t be useful or that a data center can’t be made to be something that you would want to have in your community." We’re not saying it is, either, and we’re raising a tone of skepticism.

So it’s a bit of a corrective to the duality of the climate debate around AI and data centers.

Tamanini: 100%. It’s really getting more in the weeds. The data center piece has become so quickly so front and center, whether it’s policy or investment or activism or communities or the grid. But this other piece of these elusive benefits, this positive, it doesn’t have the same rigor. It doesn’t have the same traction and granularity to the data as well as the analysis. And that’s what we’re trying to open up here through the backcasting and through the op-ed.

It becomes so quickly an emotional debate as opposed to an empirical one because of these links that we’re all making between AI and data centers and cyberattacks and what have you.

Nichols: I mean, you wake up in the morning one day and you realize that you have been hacked in some way that you didn’t even know was possible. There’s a lot of dread out there. And if we can harness any of the sense of enthusiasm or optimism or hope that’s now coming out as a result of just Tuesday’s election, I’d certainly like to insert some thinking about these issues.

But I don’t want to presume that this is the moment that everybody’s going to suddenly snap to it and decide to come up with a really tight set of policy recommendations. A lot of people are out there putting lists together, right this minute. And legislators both in California and at the national level are looking for things to do. I’ve had conversations, quite a few of them even before the election, with staffers in Congress who are starting to think that there’s a future for the world, and they want ideas of what they could be working on. And we know that data centers, again, are the hook. Permitting reform is the big issue du jour. And so maybe the list of things that AI needs to be used for becomes a part of that discussion. I hope so.

Are you working with companies or policymakers who would be able to do something about this?

Tamanini: I don’t have the impression that this is at all on the radar of policymakers. My impression is in Europe a tiny bit more, the EU AI Act is much more advanced and developed around all these different tentacles of what we’ve been talking about today. In the U.S., I would say no. It’s really just the data center piece that’s trickled to the top from a policymaker perspective.



Driving the (global!) day

WHERE NEXT FOR DATA CENTER WARS?: Days after Democrats swept to power in the U.S. Congress, in part by campaigning against data centers, U.K. lawmakers have their own decisions to make about the industry.

Polling shows the anti-data center sentiment is not a top concern in the U.K., where opinions have not yet hardened on AI infrastructure.

Two-thirds of voters — according to polling by PF Global — admit to knowing only a little about data centers. Forty-eight percent backed their development, compared to 32% opposed.

On the doorstep: But in those pockets of the U.K. where data center proposals are springing up, local policymakers are starting to worry about the impact on their constituents.

Data centers are “a live and burning issue in my constituency,” said Labour MP Clive Lewis, whose seat could play host to a 150-megawatt facility.

“When you take into consideration the energy requirements, the energy capacity, the grid connection, the water issues, the infrastructure, my issue is … the local people in my area, how are they going to benefit from these?” asked fellow lawmaker Ian Lavery, whose constituency in northeast England has seen proposals for three data centers.

All politics is local: Where data centers are concentrated, other pollsters say, that could emerge as a vote-shifting issue. Especially if people feel data centers are plonked on them without any benefits to them, said Chris Annous from the think tank More in Common.

“That can be corrosive in a broader sense because, as you've seen in politics, you've seen in America, people really feel like they are the last to get looked after,” he said. — Abby Wallace

WAR BREEDS ELECTRIFICATION, SAYS BIROL: Trump wants to keep the world hooked on fossil fuels. But it’s becoming clear that the Iran war has had the opposite effect.

Countries around the globe “have turned to electrification as their strategic response to the Iran war,” International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told reporters at COP31.

The war COP: The conflict and its impact on fossil fuel prices this year has been top of mind for many leaders at COP. Birol thinks it’s the key thing shaping discussions in Antalya, Turkey.

“We cannot discuss, in my view, any issue today disassociated from what is happening in the Middle East,” he said. Now, the energy agency boss believes, governments have a chance to double down on an economic security strategy that — as much as possible — replaces petrol cars with electric vehicles and gas boilers with heat pumps, to break the grip that fossil fuel prices have on economies the world over.

It’s electrifying: If agreed to, the electrification target being negotiated at COP — 35% of global energy to be electric by 2035 — “will give an unmistakable signal to the energy markets, to the investors and financial institutions where the world’s energy future lies,” Birol said.

The “market trends” are already pushing things in that direction. One-third of cars sold this year will be electric, he said. That will have “implications for the oil markets.” But he hinted that he didn’t want COP negotiators to put a deal at risk by arguing over whether to insist on “clean” electricity: “To have as much as countries signing the script is extremely important,” he said. — Charlie Cooper

WIDEN THE SCOPE:Norway’s Supreme Court invalidated permits for three North Sea oil and gas fields Friday, finding that the government failed to account for the climate cost of burning fossil fuels.

The decision comes after a legal battle initiated by Greenpeace Nordic and Young Friends of the Earth, both of which described the ruling as a blow to the Norwegian government, and energy giants Equinor and Aker BP.

“Norway can no longer ignore the global damage caused when its oil and gas are burned abroad,” said Haldis Tjeldflaat Helle, Norway lead for Greenpeace Nordic. “Norwegian authorities are now obligated to take into account the enormous climate damage caused by Norwegian oil and gas.”

By affirming lower court rulings, the high court ruled that environmental assessments must include indirect emissions known as Scope 3. It follows a 2025 European Court of Human Rights decision finding that countries must do more to protect their people from climate change. — Lesley Clark



Our open tabs

LOOMING FIGHT: U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said at the climate talks Friday that a decades-old clean air law could be updated to limit the release of planet-warming gases, in part to lessen the effects of data centers, writes Sara Schonhardt.

ACQUIRING TARGET: Climate diplomats at COP31are coalescing around a potential methane agreement as a much-needed win from the summit, write Charlie Cooper and Zia Weise.

That’s all for today. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward Surge to you? Sign up here.

