The Virginia House delegation said Rep. Bobby Scott is “well suited” to hold the Trump administration "accountable." By Alex Wong/Getty Images

Seven Virginia Democrats on Friday said they are backing Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) to lead the House Education and Labor committee next Congress.

Reps. Don Beyer, Jennifer McClellan, Suhas Subramanyam, Eugene Vindman and James Walkinshaw, along with Reps.-elect Elaine Luria and Shannon Taylor, in a statement, urged the Democratic caucus to reappoint Scott to the position as he faces two opponents.

Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) and Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) are challenging Scott for the top slot. He has led committee Democrats for more than a decade.

“Nobody else is better positioned to hold the Trump Administration accountable for dismantling the Department of Education and eroding the civil rights of students,” the Virginia lawmakers wrote. “His leadership during the past two years helped shine a light on what this administration has done ahead of our historic midterm victories.”

The Virginia House delegation also said Scott is “well suited” to hold the secretaries of Labor and Health and Human Services accountable.

Earlier this month, Scott sent a letter to agency heads, making his oversight stance known as he fights for the committee’s top job. He demanded that the agency heads, including Education Secretary Linda McMahon, guarantee they will preserve documents. He warned that officials and employees who violate the law “are subject to criminal penalties.”

The Virginia Democrats also lauded Scott’s understanding of the federal budget process and his knowledge of civil rights laws and the Constitution. And they touted his efforts to fund K-12 schools and bolster funding for historically Black colleges and universities when he previously held the gavel.

“We strongly encourage House Democrats to re-appoint Bobby Scott as Chair of the House Committee on Education & Labor because of his dedication, his ability and proven record to hit the ground running to rein in the Trump Administration,” they wrote. “As Chair, Bobby Scott will deliver for America’s students, workers, and families.”