With help from Ariel Cohen

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO — State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow. Sign up here.



Driving the Day

HELP ON OVERTON — The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will vote Wednesday on Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the FDA, POLITICO’s Robert King and Alice Miranda Ollstein write, even though some Republicans on the panel remain undecided on the candidate.

Outgoing Chair Bill Cassidy (R-La.) wrote on social media platform X on Wednesday that he’s one of those members, but “the Committee is moving forward with noticing their markup in the hopes of resolving their path forward one way or another this Congress.” He was referring to Overton and National Science Foundation director nominee Jim O’Neill, who formerly served as the Department of Health and Human Services’ No. 2 official.

The markup was scheduled a day after Cassidy met again with Overton. The Louisiana Republican told POLITICO the meeting “went well.” But that hasn’t moved the needle with several key members.

Thursday vibe check: Asked again on Thursday about his stance, Cassidy quipped: “I’m a last-second sort of guy” before moonwalking away from a reporter (h/t to POLITICO’s newest health care reporter Ariel Cohen, who’s already a star at giving readers the color they need this early in the morning).

How about Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who’s expected to lead committee Republicans in the minority next year? “I don’t have anything on that.”

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins reiterated that she hasn’t “taken a position.” “I need to get some answers to some important questions,” she said before disappearing into an elevator.

And Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he still hasn’t heard back from Overton regarding his previously stated concerns about the Food and Drug Administration’s mifepristone review.

The pressure: Meanwhile, acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas is expected to leave the administration by the end of the year, a Department of Health and Human Services official confirmed to Prescription Pulse.

If Overton doesn’t make it through the Senate while Republicans are in control, Sara Brenner, who served as the FDA’s temporary leader during the early months of the second Trump administration, is under consideration to reprise the acting role, according to a person familiar with the discussions and granted anonymity to discuss them.

Brenner, now a senior public health counselor to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and director of the White House’s pandemic preparedness office, is perceived as a strong ally of the Make America Healthy Again movement. She co-wrote a memo to Kennedy last year — which was disclosed as part of litigationagainst some of the secretary’s vaccine policies — arguing that data didn’t support broad recommendations for Covid-19 vaccination in children under 18.

IT’S FRIDAY. WELCOME BACK TO PRESCRIPTION PULSE. Do you work for a Senate HELP Republican? I promise I’m nice: lgardner@politico.com, @Gardner_LM or gardnerlm.01 on Signal.

“I’m not alone ’cause the TV's on, yeah / I’m not crazy ’cause I take the right pills every day”



IN CONGRESS

FDA APPROPS — Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Tuesday released text of a bill to fund the FDA for fiscal 2027, though congressional negotiators have yet to reach agreement on final spending totals or policy, POLITICO’s Katherine Tully-McManus and Jennifer Scholtes report.

The measure would provide the Food and Drug Administration with $7.3 billion, in line with what the House passed this summer and just under the White House budget request. Of that, $3.5 billion would be discretionary spending drawn from taxpayer dollars, with the remainder derived from industry-paid user fees.

Government funding expires on Dec. 11. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who’s expected to take over as committee chair next year, said this week she wants a short-term patch to keep agencies running into January. Collins is exiting Congress after losing her reelection bid.



Eye on the FDA

CNPV FATE — HHS pushed back on a report Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration has shelved a priority review program championed by former Commissioner Marty Makary.

Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Emily Hilliard said work under the pilot program, known as the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher, continues and career staff are evaluating applications granted the designation.

But Reuters reported that sources and internal documents show the program has been put on ice. No new vouchers have been awarded since Makary left the agency in May.

Remember: POLITICO previously reported that the program would continue in Makary’s absence but would be reassessed after considering public input. Meetings with the program’s review council — a panel of senior FDA leaders — were no longer routinely required.

The program drew internal and outside criticism for involving the agency’s political leadership in approval decisions it has typically avoided, raising concerns about perceptions of corruption.



AROUND THE AGENCIES

IBOGAINE FUNDING — Federal officials announced a multimillion-dollar effort Thursday to advance the psychedelic compound ibogaine as a possible treatment for mental health issues, your host reports.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health would invest up to $4.9 million over five years into data efforts to support the preparation of investigational new drug applications needed to launch domestic clinical trials.

The announcement at the Department of Health and Human Services’ headquarters was framed as an effort to speed alternative treatments for veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder. But Kennedy cautioned that the funding was intended to lay the “groundwork” for further research and development and more evidence of ibogaine’s benefits and risks is needed.

“We will judge this work by the quality of the evidence,” he said.

The details: The ARPA-H funding will support work by the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to develop clinical-grade ibogaine and ensure domestic manufacturing, a data-sharing agreement with ibogaine treatment clinic Beond and a to-be-announced award to investigate the psychotropic substance as a substance use disorder therapy.

Ibogaine, a psychoactive compound derived from an African plant that produces a long-lasting high, is currently a Schedule I controlled substance unapproved for medical use. It’s been linked to serious cardiac problems.



WHAT WE'RE READING

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky plans to serve as the top Republican on the chamber’s Health Committee next Congress, serving as a libertarian check on expected Chair Bernie Sanders’ progressive priorities, POLITICO’s Mackenzie Wilkes, Robert King and Ariel Cohen report.

Former FDA head Marty Makaryaccused Trump aides of bowing to industry, your host writes with POLITICO’s Sophia Cai.

