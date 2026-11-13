Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks with reporters as he departs a vote at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 1, 2026. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, is officially asking his colleagues to support his bid to lead the panel in the majority as chair.

Raskin, in the letter obtained by POLITICO, lays out his vast investigative work in the minority ranging from exposing former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s conflicts of interest and work on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. He also commits to “restore the rule of law and legislate against the disgraceful corruption of the government once we actually have the gavels.”

The Maryland Democrat and constitutional law professor vowed to “rein in ICE and its savage, lawless attacks” in the country, rebuild the Justice Department and FBI on principles of public integrity and impose a "$50 gift ban" on the Supreme Court. And he notes he will “extirpate bribery, kickbacks, inside dealing and sweetheart contracts in government.”

The letter is a formality, as Raskin is not expected to face any challengers and is widely revered across the caucus. He will, however, have to navigate some politically difficult territory once he takes the gavel, particularly whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump or any number of his Cabinet officials.

Raskin said over the summer he would not rule it out.