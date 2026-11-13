The Starlink satellite internet system continues to operate with restrictions over Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

The restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade service of Elon Musk’s Starlink, began in mid-October, when Ukrainian officials said military terminals moving faster than 160 km/h were losing connectivity, disrupting drone operations. The restrictions were lifted on Oct. 24, but appeared to be in effect again since Monday. Now Ukrainian authorities say they are in place over Ukraine’s territory occupied by Russia.

“Unfortunately, along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, the speed limit for our forces remains at 161 kilometers per hour, which makes it impossible, in particular, to use interceptors against jet Shaheds,” Zelenskyy wrote today, citing a meeting with the Ukrainian defense team. “There are still no clear explanations” for the restrictions, the president added.

A Ukrainian Defense Ministry official said that “no such restrictions have been recorded in areas under Ukrainian control” as of Friday.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Starlink’s parent company SpaceX, denied responsibility for the speed restrictions when they were first reported. “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS [Donald Trump],” Musk wrote on X in October.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Veronika Melkozerova contributed to this report.