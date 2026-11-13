With help from Ariel Cohen

POLITICO Pulse is partnering with the Milken Institute to offer special coverage of the Future of Health Summit, Nov. 11–13.

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO — State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow. Sign up here.



Driving the Day

SHIFTING THE FOCUS — Progressive Democrats intend to push an aggressive “Medicare for All” agenda next Congress. The plan could pose an existential threat to insurers’ businesses — but the health plans don’t seem too worried yet, Kelly reports.

The most prominent Medicare for All plans on Capitol Hill, from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Senate and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) in the House, would create a single-payer national health system. That would likely mean the end of private health insurance — upending businesses that currently serve hundreds of millions of Americans and bring in billions of dollars in profits a year.

For now, insurers say they hope high satisfaction among Americans with their private coverage and division within the party over whether to pursue the policy would be enough to deter its success.

“The majority of Americans want to keep the coverage they have, whether that’s workers who have bargained for strong benefits or seniors, the majority of whom choose Medicare Advantage,” said Chris Bond, spokesperson for the health insurance lobbying group AHIP, referencing the privately run but publicly funded alternative to traditional Medicare.

He added that Americans want high-quality and more affordable health care, and “starting over from scratch with a risky new one-size-fits-all system controlled by Washington can never deliver that.”

Next year, the plans will instead focus on convincing Democrats to tackle what they say is the “root cause” of rising costs: high prices set by the hospital and pharmaceutical industries.

Why it matters: Democrats say insurers should be more worried about the policy, as fervor for Medicare for All is only growing among the party and the American public, who are increasingly fed up with high costs and a hard-to-navigate health care system. A recent poll from health policy research organization KFF said 2 in 3 Americans favor “a single government plan.”

Sanders, who will chair the Health Committee next year, said last week that health care “must be considered as a human right, not a privilege,” which means “passing Medicare for All legislation now.”

Even so: The policy still faces several roadblocks. Neither the likely new House speaker, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, nor the likely Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, has sponsored the current iteration of the legislation. And President Donald Trump is unlikely to sign the policy into law.

While not quite a fringe proposal, “it’s definitely one that does lack consensus, let alone the capability of becoming law over the next two years,” said a health insurance lobbyist, granted anonymity to speak freely.

“That conversation is too early for [insurers] to get too out over their skis on,” they said.

WELCOME TO FRIDAY PULSE.Incoming Sen. Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) is urging President Donald Trumpto support "Medicare for All," with an offer to call the system “TrumpCare.” Send your tips, scoops and feedback to khooper@politico.com and sgardner@politico.com, and follow along @kelhoops and @sophie_gardnerJ.



IN CONGRESS

KENNEDY’S SAMOA TRIP — Two Democratic senators are probing whether Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lied to Congress during his confirmation hearing last year about the purpose of his 2019 trip to Samoa, POLITICO’s Robert King reports.

Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland sent a letter Wednesday to Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine advocacy group Kennedy once ran, calling for documents and other materials related to Kennedy’s trip to the Pacific island nation.

Background: Soon after Kennedy’s visit, Samoa suffered a measles outbreak that killed 83 people. The Democratic senators contend Kennedy is partly to blame for that outbreak because he discouraged vaccination during his trip.

During Kennedy’s 2025 confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden raised the trip, saying Kennedy had “traveled there himself to push his [anti-vaccine] views and pour fuel on the fire of a measles outbreak.”

Kennedy responded that he’d traveled to Samoa “to introduce a medical informatics system … [to] make health delivery much more efficient.”

Key context: The senators pointed to an August report in The Guardian that highlighted documents showing Kennedy wrote to Samoa’s prime minister before the trip, asking to study the measles vaccine. They also pointed to reports that Kennedy met with anti-vaccine activists while in Samoa.

“Evidence thus suggests that Kennedy’s 2019 trip to Samoa was focused, in whole or in part, on vaccines,” the letter said.

Neither Kennedy’s Department of Health and Human Services nor Children’s Health Defense returned requests for comment.



AT THE WHITE HOUSE

ANOTHER MAHA PUSH—The Trump administration is launching another push to finalize a definition of ultraprocessed foods, POLITICO’s Cheyenne Haslett and Marcia Brown report.

The push comes after progress on the effort stalled last month, according to two people familiar with the policy discussions, granted anonymity to discuss ongoing conversations.

It also comes the week after Stephen Miller was appointed chief of staff. He and his wife, Katie Miller, have long been reliable allies of the Make America Healthy Again movement, which prioritizes defining ultraprocessed foods. Susie Wiles, the former chief of staff, has been accused by a former Department of Health and Human Services staffer of blocking MAHA goals, including the definition of ultraprocessed food — claims Wiles has denied.

Why it matters: The MAHA movement hopes that a definition is the first step toward labeling ultraprocessed foods, steering Americans toward what the movement believes are healthier choices.

Meetings and conversations among administration officials and industry have gained more momentum since Miller was elevated, according to the two people. But exactly what the policy will look like remains uncertain.

In a statement, a White House official said that Miller and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have worked closely together since Day One and will continue to do so to advance bipartisan MAHA victories.

Key context: The latest push to define ultraprocessed foods is the first post-election olive branch to the MAHA movement, whose alliance with the White House has been strained over the past year as some advocates feel betrayed by policy decisions and slow progress.



Milken Future of Health Summit

MEASLES, 340B AND RFKJr. — CDC Director Erica Schwartz took the stage at the annual Milken Institute Future of Health Summit in Washington on Thursday, where she discussed her agency’s measles response and disagreements with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She also hinted that Kennedy might speak at the summit today, Sophie reports.

Measles elimination status: Schwartz defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s response to surging measles cases, as the U.S. risks losing its official measles-elimination designation, which the Pan American Health Organization is expected to decide on early next week.

“We need to be continuing to do what we need to do with our state partners, which is making sure that they have the resources that they need,” Schwartz said, adding that the administration has given more than $100 million to states to help combat the outbreaks. “We’ve provided on-the-ground assistance, we’ve provided thousands of vaccinations for these states, we’ve provided laboratory support in terms of genomic sequencing, we’ve provided surveillance for the states.”

The U.S. has seen more than 5,000 reported measles cases in 2026 alone, the most since 1991, with states reporting eight deaths.

Navigating disagreements: She isn’t afraid to challenge Kennedy when necessary, Schwartz said, and alluded to a disagreement over the federal 340B program, which requires drugmakers to give discounts to so-called safety-net hospitals.

Schwartz said she has “a different way of thinking” than Kennedy on the decision-making “process,” without being specific. Kennedy is a "decisive" and “inclusive” leader, who wants to consult people with a variety of opinions before making a decision, she said, while she’s a “bit more indecisive” and “more insular when it comes to decision-making.”

“There was a 340B issue that arose that involved the CDC, [the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and [the Health Resources and Services Administration], and he brought all of us together in a room, and we were talking about the different various issues and our opinions about it … and he made a decision,” she said. “It was really impressive to see that he took all of our opinions in mind, and then he immediately made a decision.”

“Hopefully you’ll be talking to him tomorrow,” she said, gesturing to the audience.

CUTTING COSTS — National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya made a pitch for lowering drug costs while speaking at Milken's Future of Health Summit on Thursday evening, Ariel reports.

Bhattacharya touted the agency’s long-term research investments and the importance of making drugs accessible to patients. He discussed the invention of penicillin, a drug that’s produced cheaply and virtually prevents deaths from bacterial infections.

“That’s what we need to do with the huge advances that we’ve made in the last decades in science. Democratize them, make them available for everybody,” Bhattacharya said.

The comments come as Democrats take control of both the House and Senate, with an eye on lowering drug costs.

Youth movement: Bhattacharya also said he wants more early-career scientists to apply for NIH grants, and he plans to roll out new policies soon to ensure that happens. In the 1980s, the average age of an NIH grantee was around 35, Bhattacharya said, but now it leans much older, since the agency has a culture of awarding big research grants to scientists with multiple degrees. He also wants to ensure that NIH institutes nationwide hire younger scientists.

But those changes could mean that more experienced scientists will lose out on grants.

“It’s a big culture shift that we’re asking for from the scientific community, but everyone I’ve talked to in the scientific community understands this is necessary,” Bhattacharya said.



WHAT WE'RE READING

STAT’s Nicholas Florko reports on newly elected doctors’ and scientists’ goal to restore trust in science.

