Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) is one of the many Democrats who pitched voters on clean energy lowering their electricity bills. It will take time. By Rod Lamkey Jr./AP

Gushing victory speeches by Democrats who promised to tame electricity prices marked the beginning of a risky political countdown. Time is not on their side.

The party’s focus on addressing cost-of-living issues by expanding clean power could increase prices before it lowers them, according to energy analysts, raising the risk that Democrats could enter the 2028 presidential cycle before fulfilling their affordability promises.

“That's a legitimate issue, and it's not going to be solved in one political cycle,” Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) acknowledged in an interview this week. “Now we’re just in the sticker shock moment.”

Renewable sources like wind, solar and batteries carry no fuel costs and can lead to cheaper electricity, supporting the narrative many Democrats made a pillar of their campaigns. Flooding the grid with clean energy could limit dependence on fossil fuels like natural gas, oil and coal, which can experience sharp price swings in response to geopolitical events like the Iran war.

But generating the power that lights homes only accounts for some of the cost that people pay to their utility company — amounting to just over half of the bill. Other costs come from expensive issues that are harder to address politically, and take more time — like expanding the grid.

“The cost driver is not the generation side in the first place, so it can't solve the problem,” said Travis Fisher, a former Trump administration official who’s now director of energy and environmental studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

Democrats acknowledged that voters might not see their power bills decline in the next two years, pointing to issues that will continue to be controlled by President Donald Trump, including tariffs, the Iran war and his efforts to block renewable energy projects — though they could try to rein him in through legislation, provided it passes with a veto-proof majority.

“Democracy is not a magic wand. We're going to fight like hell to lower prices. We'll be successful in some areas and not in others,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) told reporters this week. “I think everybody needs to give citizens credit for understanding that there are three branches of government. We just took over one of the three.”

The retail electricity bill for most customers is loaded with costs related to transmission, distribution and maintenance. Those costs are spiking as utilities replace aging equipment and expand the grid to accommodate more electricity, as demand skyrockets. Average residential prices have risen faster than inflation by climbing 5.6% between 2019 and 2025, according to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

“It’s a much more challenging problem than it seems,” said Emily Sanford Fisher, a founder and principal at electric grid consulting firm Enodia Energy.

Transmission and distribution upgrades are key drivers, with grid equipment supply shortages and tariffs boosting prices. Transformers, a critical grid component, cost 77% more than they did in 2021, according to the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. Installing them is taking longer, too — with wait times for transformers growing from 50 weeks in 2021 to 210 weeks now.

Competitive markets like the PJM Interconnection, which covers 13 states from the Midwest to the Northeast, absorb another layer of costs. The region has failed to bring enough energy online to meet rising demand, much of it from data centers. Wholesale prices have risen 42.5% over the first eight months of 2026, compared to the same time last year, to $112.51 per megawatt hour.

While an overwhelming share of capacity waiting to come online is derived from clean sources, the manufacturing facilities, artificial intelligence and data centers awaiting new power often pair renewables with natural gas to fuel continuous operations.

That’s the challenge facing Democrats: soaring energy demand will cost money, even if it’s met predominantly with renewable power. That will likely increase power bills, before they fall in the long run, said Jesse Buchsbaum, director of the Energy Affordability Initiative at the environmental think tank Resources for the Future.

“Clean energy is not going to be a panacea that is going to decrease bills tomorrow,” he said.

Clean energy advocates believe adding more distributed energy sources like battery and rooftop solar systems would reduce prices immediately without needing sizable infrastructure investments.

There’s also plenty of unused capacity on the grid that can quickly be clicked into the system, such as accessing the grid at the same site of decommissioned coal plants. Adding renewables can also immediately reduce wholesale electricity prices, reducing residential bills, said Nikhil Kumar, a program director at GridLab, a nonprofit that focuses on electricity.

Kumar said a raft of newer software and hardware known as advanced transmission technology, and other grid-enhancing systems, can also squeeze more power from the grid. That includes reconductoring wires to transport power more efficiently and programs that harness thousands of smart appliances, batteries and solar panels to create more slack on the wires.

“We're not utilizing the grid to its capacity,” Kumar said.

Some Democrats have embraced the Senate's bipartisan bill to overhaul the nation’s permitting laws as a means to unleash a gusher of projects, including renewable energy.

But there’s a flip side: Opening the spigot for new capital spending will also balloon costs. Utilities and infrastructure developers would likely sprint to develop billion dollar projects that have been delayed by red tape. Those capital costs are often passed on to customers.

Democrats may find more immediate success by constraining power prices through other policies — such as requiring data centers and other industrial users to pay for grid investments, Buchsbaum said.

So far, tech companies have voluntarily pledged to ensure residential customers don’t pay for data centers’ voracious energy appetites, or the grid upgrades needed to serve them. But those are largely unenforceable agreements. Some states have implemented policies that would charge large energy consumers like data centers a higher rate for electricity to address those concerns.

Beyond that, Democrats may resort to federal spending programs, such as increasing funds for the low-income heating assistance program that subsidizes poorer Americans’ utility bills. Or they could try to restore renewable energy subsidies that Republicans nixed last year. That could lower people’s electricity bills, but it would also decrease federal tax revenues for other programs.

“There are actually very few levers that the federal government controls to reduce electricity prices,” Sanford Fisher said. “Electricity prices are cost-based, and the cost of everything has gone up. It's going to be very difficult to reduce rates.”