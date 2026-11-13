DRIVING THE DAY —Gavin Newsom says he’ll decide in early January whether to run for president in 2028. Read more here.

PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW — Robert Garcia told Playbook he’s been speaking with other incoming committee chairs about the Nvidia scandal, calling it “incredibly serious” and a “high national security risk” as he prepares to chair the House Oversight Committee.

The California representative said it’s unclear whether his panel or others will end up exercising jurisdiction over the issue, but predicted there will be “some activity there over the course of the next few days.” Members of his state delegation urged scrutiny of the Trump administration’s posture toward Nvidia — and joined Republican colleagues in calling for restrictions on chip exports to China — before Jensen Huangresigned as the company’s CEO on Thursday.

Garcia, poised to become one of the most powerful members of California’s delegation while chairing the influential committee, also rebuked the White House’s recent threat to criminally investigate Democrats for probing the administration.

“I’m not concerned” about retribution, Garcia told Playbook. “We're not going to be intimidated by the president or Todd Blanche or the president's lawyers. We have the Constitution on our side. It's very clear. Congress’ job is to do oversight. We have to be courageous in this moment. And the idea that Donald Trump wants to intimidate us? He is clearly hiding something.”

The Long Beach Democrat garnered attention on election night when, as it became clear his party would take the House, he issued a two-word statement: “Lawyer up.”

Garcia told Playbook he was trying to make it “very clear that the Oversight Committee was going to take an aggressive posture” and “to send a very clear message that we have a mandate from the American public.”

He has already pledged a series of probes into Trump administration officials. One subject of investigation, Garcia said, will be Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is now facing heat from Hill Republicans over his department allowing foreign chip sales amid reports that Huang had an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

But the thrust of Garcia’s inquiry, he suggested, will be over Lutnick’s reported ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. After Garcia won a contested race to become the committee’s top Democrat last year, he had publicly pushed Lutnick to testify on his relationship to Epstein.

“We do have additional questions for Secretary Lutnick,” Garcia said, “and he's certainly going to continue to be a part of our investigation.”

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WHO WON THE DAY? Jessie Lopez, an Orange County progressive who won her fierce blue-on-blue Assembly election against business-backed candidate David Penaloza. The race to succeed Avelino Valencia drew more than $9 million in outside spending, making it the most expensive legislative contest in the state this cycle, according to California Target Book.

WHERE’S GAVIN? In Antalya, Turkey for the COP31 climate conference. On Day 2, at a UNFCCC-hosted press conference alongside state and regional leaders, he was expected to highlight how California and its global partners are advancing clean energy, economic opportunity and climate action while contrasting the efforts to Trump's advancement of fossil fuel and the industry's leaders.



THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow.Sign up here.



HOLLYWOOD

TAX INCENTIVE PROSPECTS DIM — The prospects of Congress passing a Hollywood tax incentive during the lame-duck session have dimmed significantly after the Democrats’ resounding midterm victories, Daniel Miller and Bernie Becker report.

Congressional Republicans are still regrouping from their losses, raising questions about their appetite for legislating in the final weeks of the year — especially on a federal film and television production tax break that would benefit an industry the party has long viewed as an adversary. Democrats, meanwhile, are preparing investigations into the Trump administration and have more incentive to punt key issues into next year, when they’ll have commanding majorities.

The expected year-end budget fight — including Democrats’ push to extend current funding into 2027 and a dispute over defense spending and the Iran war — could complicate efforts to attach a costly tax credit to a short-term bill.

“In terms of real change, I don’t see anything happening,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a senior member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

While Beyer said he was inclined to back the production incentive, he added that chances were “pretty low” that any tax bill would get passed during the lame-duck session.

It’s a notable turn for a proposal that drew broad bipartisan support when introduced in September but now faces a tough path to passage.

Asked what the election results meant for the legislation and whether Republicans would still be willing to work on it during the lame-duck session, Democratic Rep. Laura Friedman, whose Los Angeles-area district includes several major Hollywood studios, told POLITICO, “I don’t know.”

“But this is a really important bipartisan effort,” said Friedman, a former movie producer who is among the legislative effort’s leaders. “It's a jobs bill. It's about a signature industry that's one of our top exports, and I'm hoping that we can still move it forward in the lame duck.” (Read the full story here)



TECH TALK

MORE PRESSURE ON HUANG — Rep.-elect Jacqui Irwin backed bipartisan calls for export controls on advanced chips and told Playbook it would be "absolutely" necessary for Huang to testify before Congress for the body to “understand exactly what is happening and how much we have risked national security.”

“I think his resignation certainly gives us an opportunity to reprioritize national security and federal oversight of semiconductors,” Irwin said. “It is crucial that we understand whether a foreign intelligence operation at all compromised American technology and the global supply chain. And it’s also really important whether the Trump administration ignored national security concerns in favor of benefiting Nvidia.”

Irwin, who co-chaired the California Legislature’s tech caucus, said she understood talks about Huang testifying to be ongoing. The Los Angeles-area Democrat said his resignation was a “small topic” of conversation among incoming freshmen who were gathered in Washington on Thursday for orientation.

She also cast the resignation as an opportunity to revisit Biden-era export controls, which were loosened under Trump.

“We’re worried that China is going to catch up,” Irwin said. “But if we’re giving them the newest chip technology, we’re certainly giving them a head start.”

RELATED:"Trump had urged Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to fight for his job" by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan, Tripp Mickle and Julian E. Barnes



EYES ON 2028

POLLING 2028 CONTENDERS — A survey of seven presidential swing states found Californians Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and Ro Khanna leading potential Republican candidates in hypothetical 2028 matchups, albeit by less than several Democrats from outside the state.

The poll, conducted by Impact Research on behalf of Project 270, pitted potential Democratic candidates against both Marco Rubio and JD Vance, then averaged the results.

Jon Ossoff led the Republicans by an average of 9 percentage points, the most of anyone, followed by fellow Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who both led by 7 points.

Khanna led 46-43, with the lowest name ID of the Californians and the most undecided voters in a potential presidential matchup. Newsom led 47-45, while Harris led 48-47, all within a 3.1 point margin of error.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez performed the worst of any candidate, with the survey finding her tied at 46% with the Republicans.

IN MEMORIAM

REST IN PEACE — Former state lawmaker Kevin Murray died Tuesday at age 66, the LA Sentinel reports. Murray served two terms in the Assembly and two in the state Senate in the 1990s and early 2000s. He later became CEO of the Weingarten Center Association, a nonprofit focused on homelessness in Los Angeles. (The nonprofit faced scrutiny last year about irregularities in its housing projects that used public funds.) Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn mourned Murray in a social media post.

“I considered him a friend and I know how hard he worked to help people struggling with homelessness. Public service was in his blood and he was the first Assemblymember to serve alongside his father, Willard H. Murray Jr.,” Hahn wrote. “I am grateful to both of them for their service to California. May he rest in peace.”



CALIFORNIA CURRENTS

MUSICAL CHAIRS — The Assembly’s growing Democratic majority will usher in a fresh wave of progressive lawmakers to Sacramento this session. Read last night’s California Climate to see why environmental groups are betting that this group of likely allies will help create a line of defense against climate policy rollbacks, and learn what challenges they’ll face in balancing the affordability narrative.



Top Talkers

SUING AI COMPANIES — A coalition of nonprofits is suing five leading artificial intelligence companies in an attempt to freeze development of the technology, Aaron Mak reports.

The complaint, filed Thursday in San Francisco County Superior Court against Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI and SpaceXSI, argues that the catastrophic risks of AI pose a threat to public safety.

It is the latest effort in a growing campaign to check the immense power of major AI companies and the technology they are creating through legal action. This case, brought under California’s Unfair Competition Law, and others like it are tests of whether individuals or organizations who have not been harmed directly by AI companies’ technology can sue over it.

TALK OF THE TOWN — Huang’s exit had people everywhere weighing in on the CEO’s conduct and reputation.

While some, including Trump, toasted him for a job well done, others were much more critical and urged for tighter regulations on the industry, The San Francisco Standard reports.

Among the critics was Rep.-elect Scott Wiener, who called for “the need for comprehensive national AI regulation,” and added that Huang must explain what information he might have indirectly leaked to China.



AROUND THE STATE

— Community leaders are calling for the Los Angeles City Council to move forward with a special election to fill Mayor-elect Nithya Raman’s seat. (Los Angeles Times)

— Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi was inducted into California’s Hall of Fame on Thursday, among San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds, late actor Robin Williams, folk singer Joni Mitchell and others. (The Sacramento Bee)

— The San Francisco Board of Supervisors advanced an ordinance to make the Transamerica Pyramid an official city landmark, which would give the property’s owner a break on taxes. (The San Francisco Standard)

— compiled by Riley Ramirez



PLAYBOOKERS

PEOPLE MOVES — ProPublica hired reporters Garance Burke, Cynthia Dizikes, Rebecca Ellis, Joaquin Palomino and Annie Rosenthal to launch its California reporting hub.

BIRTHDAYS — Todd Priest, president of Todd Priest & Associates … Mark Murray, executive director, Californians Against Waste … Leah Breen … Rob Arlett … Richard Bennet Cordero … Ruth Ferguson … Robin Swanson of Swanson Communications …

BELATED B-DAY WISHES — (was Thursday): state Sen. Christopher Cabaldon

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