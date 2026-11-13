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ARLINGTON, Va. — POLITICO today launched The Enforcers by POLITICO, a new franchise covering state attorneys general, who are among the most consequential but least covered officials in American government.

Attorneys general are increasingly on the front lines of policy with national and global implications, from AI to energy. More than ever before, they are pursuing antitrust enforcement, opening investigations across a range of industries and launching multistate lawsuits that can set rules for entire markets.

The job is also increasingly a launching pad for higher office. Many of today’s state AGs will be the next generation of senators, governors and presidential candidates. The 2026 midterms have reshaped attorney general offices across the country, with voters choosing new AGs in Texas, Georgia, Ohio and other states, and The Enforcers will lead coverage of the new class as it takes office.

The Enforcers by POLITICO will track the power of state AGs, break down what they are targeting now, flag where they are likely to turn next and explain what it means for the companies and causes in their sights.

“State AGs are making decisions that used to happen in Washington, and no one is covering their moves with a comprehensive, nationwide lens,” said POLITICO Global Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Greenberger. “The Enforcers by POLITICO will bring our signature, insider reporting to this arena, tracking what AGs are doing now and giving readers early warning of where they are headed and the political pressure shaping their next moves.”

The Enforcers by POLITICO will be powered by one of the widest and deepest teams of state-based political and policy journalists in the United States, with nearly 60 reporters and editors covering state politics and policy debates including energy and utilities, tech and AI, health care and economic issues in California, Texas, New York, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, North Carolina, Colorado, Missouri, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland and across New England.

The Enforcers by POLITICO will begin Saturday, November 14 as a weekly newsletter and then expand in early 2027.

At launch, a free preview of The Enforcers by POLITICO will be available to everyone. When the preview period concludes next year, POLITICO Pro subscribers will continue to have access as part of their existing plan, while a new option will be open to individuals who wish to subscribe to The Enforcers by POLITICO directly.

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