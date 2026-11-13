TGIF, Illinois. Life without email wasn’t so bad… But seriously, if I didn’t respond to you, it’s because of the global outage.



TOP TALKER

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: A group of Chicago aldermen is about to remind Mayor Brandon Johnson that voters had more than one thing to say last week.

Making a shift: The Chicago City Council Budget Accountability Coalition, a group of aldermen who have been pushing back on the mayor's budgets, wants to act on both of the advisory questions that Chicago voters overwhelmingly supported last week, even though the two measures don’t necessarily fit into the mayor’s political playbook.

The two measures: One calls for bringing back the ShotSpotter gunshot detection policy, which the mayor had previously rejected but voters overwhelmingly support. And the other is a millionaire’s tax, which the mayor supports and voters like, too.

The coalition is expected to announce their plans today to call for votes on both measures at next week's City Council meeting.

Johnson has leaned heavily on the millionaire-tax vote as he makes the case for raising revenue from wealthy residents and businesses to balance the city's next budget. But he's been on the other side of the ShotSpotter debate. His administration ended the city contract deploying the technology in September 2024, fulfilling a campaign promise.

The aldermen's argument is pretty simple: Voters sent two messages last week, and the mayor doesn't get to pick just the one he likes.

Meanwhile at City Hall: The coalition says Johnson’s proposed 2027 budget still doesn’t have the 26 votes needed to pass. Members are calling for a revised, balanced proposal as the Dec. 31 deadline approaches.

THE BUZZ

SOUNDS FAMILIAR: President Donald Trump put Illinois back in the spotlight again Thursday, lumping the state in with California and Minnesota as examples of what he calls corruption and crime in Democratic-run states.

In a new Truth Social post, Trump said he has asked Vice President JD Vance to devote his “complete and total attention” to what he described as “Massive Corruption and Crime” in Democratic-led cities and states. He specifically cited Illinois, accusing Democratic leaders of presiding over “corrupt disasters” and alleging that billions of dollars are stolen every month.

Trump argued that rooting out alleged wrongdoing could quickly balance the federal budget, adding that “CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!”

It’s not me, it’s you: Gov. JB Pritzker has his own corruption agenda. In the 200-point, 75-page Day One plan he released after winning a third term, Pritzker called on the new Democratic-controlled Congress to investigate corruption and other illegal conduct by Trump and members of his administration. He also listed “rooting out corruption” among the priorities for the incoming Congress.

The competing calls for investigations set up another clash between the two men: Trump is threatening to turn the spotlight on Democratic-led states, while Pritzker wants congressional Democrats looking into the Trump administration.

Illinois has long been a target when Trump wants to rally his political base around what he sees as the failures of Democratic leadership.

For nearly a decade, Trump has described Chicago as a “war zone” and a place of “horrible carnage.” Last year, he ratcheted up the rhetoric, threatening National Guard deployments, casting Chicago as the country's crime capital and even suggesting Pritzker and Mayor Johnson should be jailed.

There’s a political calculation behind the attacks. Illinois is reliably Democratic, Pritzker is a frequent Trump critic and Chicago remains a convenient Republican foil.

But Pritzker has a fresh counter-rargument: Illinois voters just gave him a third term, and he won by a wider margin than he did in 2022. Check out the latest numbers. As 2028 approaches, Pritzker has another opening to take on Trump publicly and make the case that he represents a different vision for the country.

If you are JD Vance, Playbook would like to hear from you! Email: skapos@politico.com

WHERE'S JB

No official public events



WHERE's BRANDON

On Fullerton Avenue at 9 a.m. to give remarks at the groundbreaking for PrimeCare Health’s new center — At the Field Museum at 8 p.m. to give remarks at the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation gala



Where's Toni

No official public events

Have a tip, suggestion, birthday, new job or a (gasp!) complaint? Email: skapos@politico.com

AROUND THE STATE

— A PAPER TRAIL:A new report by the Sun-Times details a history of controversies surrounding outgoing Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, dating to his years as president of the Proviso Township High Schools District 209 board — well before he took the gavel in Springfield.The account revisits several allegations that have surfaced in previous reporting, including a 2002 domestic violence complaint, lawsuits by two female school district employees and questions about Welch’s involvement in an anonymous political blog. But it also includes new details about some of those episodes.

Among them: a source familiar with a 2010 lawsuit by former district employee Beyonca Johnson told the paper that after she ended her relationship with Welch, men showed semi-nude photographs of her to the father of her child in what was interpreted as a threat. The report also details former school board member Mike Manzo’s account of Welch using a video of Manzo’s young daughter at a public board meeting amid their political feud. Welch did not comment to the Sun-Times and a spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment to Playbook.

Making his exit: Welch, who announced he would step aside as speaker after 26 House Democrats called for new leadership, did not respond to requests for comment, according to the report.

— Merchants sue over US moves to block Illinois’ ‘swipe fee’ ban: “Federal regulators overstepped their authority when crafting rules that exempted national banks and credit unions from an Illinois law barring credit and debit card “swipe fees” on sales taxes and tips, retailers said in a pair of lawsuits,” by Bloomberg Law’s Evan Weinberger.

— Vacant office complex could become site of first data center in Rolling Meadows, by the Daily Herald’s Christopher Placek



IN CHICAGO

— Developers unveil $10B plan for Bears stadium at the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville:“The proposal includes a 75,000-seat domed stadium, more than 5,000 homes and plans to replace up to 1,000 Prairie Shores apartments,” by Block Club’s Kade Heather.

— Finalists for Chicago's next top cop are all CPD insiders: “First Deputy Supt. Antoinette Ursitti, Chief of Community Policing Angel Novalez and Counterterrorism Chief Christopher Papaioannou were chosen as the finalists Thursday following a nationwide search. If selected, Ursitti would be the first woman to lead the police department,” by the Sun-Times’ Sophie Sherry and Fran Spielman.

— Chicago parents and students protest Google’s new no-AI, no-search policy with schools: Google announced last week “that K-12 school districts will lose access to its search engine if they switch off all the company’s AI tools,” by the Tribune’s Kate Armanini.



TAKING NAMES

— Ald. Bill Conway, a Navy veteran, reflected on experiencing a mortar fire attack on his first day at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan nine years ago. Watch here



Reader Digest

We asked what your city or the state does better than anywhere else in the country.

Nancy Rotering, mayor of Highland Park: “I host mock City Council meetings for all third-graders and appoint high school students to city boards and commissions, with a goal of creating opportunities for youth to engage in civic life, share their perspectives, and understand that their voices matter.”

Graham Grady: “Sports! Year-in and year-out at least one of our teams is performing near the top, from the Bears, Bulls, Cubs, Sox, Blackhawks, Fire, Sky, Stars, Hounds, Triplets, Slice, Bandits, Wind or Tempest.”

Robert Kieckhefer: “Batavia knows a good thing when it finds it and hangs onto it: We've elected Mayor Jeff Schielke to 12 consecutive terms and he continues to serve with distinction. Bonus points for an early career as a local newspaper reporter!”

Mike Matejka: “Normal, Illinois, is walkable and bike-able, with stores, two hotels, and recreation centered around the Amtrak and intercity and local bus served Uptown Station.”

Mark C. Palmer: “Champaign-Urbana shows that big ideas — like MRI, LEDs, and the web browser — don’t need a big-city ZIP code. Innovation thrives where a public university, researchers, and entrepreneurs come together.”

Corrine Ann Williams: “Summer in Chicago and making the most of it.”

Next question: What’s your favorite Amtrak ride?



THE NATIONAL TAKE

— Rep. Darin Lahood urges probe of Huang’s relationship with alleged Chinese spy, by POLITICO’s Gabby Miller



IN MEMORIAM

— Michelle Morales, community organizer who brought ‘justice and equity to every space she led,’ dies at 51, by Bob Goldsborough for the Tribune



TRIVIA

THURSDAY’s ANSWER: Congrats to Michael Penicnak for correctly answering that Mike Ditka considered a career in dentistry before becoming da coach.

And h/t for insight from his “PR girl,” Betsy Shepherd, who wrote: “When he told me that growing up he wanted to be a dentist, I asked him how the heck would he be able to get those big hands into someone's mouth?! He said, ‘Bets, you have a good point. Good thing the football thing worked out!’”

Today’s question: Who designed Lower Drive?



HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Today: Ald. Rossana Rodríguez, former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, strategic comms leader Sarah Rand, Ipsos Senior VP of Content Matt Carmichael, government affairs strategist Marion Steinfels and CNN political reporter and POLITICO alum Eric Bradner

Saturday: Obama Presidential Center President Valerie Jarrett, former Chicago Ald. Gene Schulter, and Ted Mason, who last week won his bid for a Cook County Commission seat

Sunday: Deputy Gov. Andy Manar, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi, City of Chicago project coordinator Steve Niketopoulos, AJC government affairs exec Susie Evans, Dover Strategy Group New Media Director Aaron Hunter, political consultant Matt Fried, attorney Abby Dompke, political consultant Nancy Kohn and Playbookers John McGowan and Peter Behle

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