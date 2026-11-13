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Wall Street’s artificial intelligence trade seems to have just survived a major scare.

Investors might not want to get too comfortable.

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang’s fate — as CEO, as the face of the AI industry and as its biggest advocate in Washington — had the market on edge this week following a series of sensational allegations involving multiple affairs and possible Chinese espionage.

Yet, while his ouster ultimately failed to ripple through the rest of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, the AI trade is far from in the clear. That’s because lurking around the corner is arguably an even bigger potential threat: Anthropic’s IPO.

The Claude creator is expected to make its public market debut next week in a historic $64.4 billion offering that could value the company at upwards of $1.4 trillion. It stands to be one of the biggest IPOs ever — and would mark the entry of what some view as the first true AI company on Wall Street, a moniker sure to captivate many do-it-yourself investors itching to get in on the frenzy.

And yet, Anthropic’s blockbuster debut also makes it a massive test for the AI trade.

Investors have already grown dubious about the eye-popping sums of money being dumped into the AI buildout — a tally that could reach $780 billion this year alone, per Bain & Co. Nvidia’s agreement to funnel $10 billion into Anthropic shares in a deal happening alongside the IPO has sparked questions over how the pair of Big Tech giants are financially intertwined.

The shifting political winds across the country have also spurred new questions about the future of those projects, as MM highlighted last week. And now, the question is whether Anthropic’s IPO will live up to the hype or if investors are about to send their clearest signal yet that they’re over the AI frenzy.

“The Anthropic IPO is by far the most important thing that is going to happen for the remainder of the year for the markets,” said Willy Lee, a principal at Neostellar Capital.

How the IPO shakes out will reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley — where venture capitalists, early employees and wannabe homebuyers are all watching closely. The AI trade has fueled the U.S. stock market for months, helped lift the economy in the face of the one-two punch of tariffs and war in the Middle East, and handed President DonaldTrump a series of wins to tout.

But any sign of trouble could spook an already rattled base of investors. It would also pose a potentially ominous sign for the near-term future of the AI IPO rush, and chiefly, OpenAI's plans to eventually go public. And, in the worst-case scenario, it could mark the long-awaited beginning of the AI trade’s oft-warned unraveling.

“We’re seeing a circumstance where this may mark the final pump of the AI mania before we consolidate to a period of rationalization,” Unlimited Funds CEO Bob Elliott told MM.

The question is whether public market investors — a class of traders that runs the gamut from sophisticated public pension funds to those DIY types trading on their phones — will hold AI companies like Anthropic in the same regard as the venture capitalists and hedge funds who have handed them rich valuations for years.

Sameer Samana, head of equities and real assets at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told MM that markets have a tendency to suffer through “indigestion” after large IPOs. And while investors have so far been willing to overlook certain risks in the market, he said, “It’s possible that the earnings from a large semiconductor maker who just lost their CEO next week or a large IPO next week could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

“I guess that’s what we’re concerned about: something that causes markets to finally wake up,” Samana said.

IT’S FRIDAY — Welcome back to Morning Money: Capital Risk. Only seven weeks until the new year. What are you watching? Let me know: dharty@politico.com. SEC, CFTC and Wall Street tips are welcome, too.

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Driving the day

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman speaks at the Connecticut Bankers Association’s annual meeting at 10:50 a.m. … Fed Governor Philip Jefferson speaks at a University of California, San Diego, event at 7 p.m.



HOUSING

The housing market just keeps getting worse. The National Association of Realtors’ metric of existing home sales just fell to its lowest point since 2010.

What’s to blame? The usual suspect: interest rates. Average mortgage rates are still above 7% this week after uncertainty about the U.S. debt and escalating hostilities in Trump’s war with Iran scared investors into demanding higher returns for long-term lending.

“Home buying is difficult when mortgage rates have climbed to their highest levels since 2000,” National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

But the cure for expensive home loans could come from a surprising factor: a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Investors' expectations for future inflation are baked into homebuyers’ monthly mortgage bills. Usually, Fed rate hikes translate to higher borrowing costs across the economy. But the central bank is expected to raise rates next month in order to combat inflation — and that may actually ease investors' long-term concerns about rising prices.

Brad Case, chief residential economist at the real estate platform Homes.com, said, “Investors might well react by saying, ‘You know what? They're finally taking it seriously. I don't need to worry so much.’”

— Cassandra Dumay



On the Hill

In an interview with our Jasper Goodman on Thursday, Rep. Sean Casten, who is vying with Rep. Maxine Waters to become the top House Financial Services Democrat, made his case for the role.

Among the notable takeaways: Casten declined to say whether he would bow out of the race if he loses an initial vote from House Democrats’ steering committee, which recommends committee leadership picks to the full caucus. Instead, he could leave it up to the full House Democratic membership.

“Strategically, I don’t know the difference between those two plays,” said the Illinois Democrat. “Either you run with the expectation that you are hearing from every member of the caucus and trying to make sure that this committee works for every member of the caucus or you’re trying to play some inside game that is — it’s just not my style.”

Casten, 54, stayed clear of taking directshots at Waters, 88, who has led House Financial Services Democrats since 2013. But his pitch included an array of implicit criticisms of how she has run the committee.

He pointed to returning members who have left the committee, highlighted his more aggressive approach to fundraising for other members and talked about “uplifting” every Democrat on the panel.

Regarding his agenda, Casten signaled caution about proposals to cap credit card interest rates, raised “significant concerns” regarding prediction markets “that we are referring to gambling as something other than gambling,” and said Federal Reserve Chair KevinWarsh has “done a good job so far.”

Read the full Q&A on POLITICO Pro here.

— Jasper Goodman



Odds and Ends

Here we go — Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott is calling on Nvidia’s Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify in front of his committee next month in what will mark a pair of high-profile oversight hearings, Jasper Goodman reports in an exclusive. The South Carolina Republican wrote to Huang and Lutnick hours after the Nvidia founder stepped down and amid a rising tide of concerns about Lutnick’s approach to chip policy.

The president’s advice — Just hours after Huang stepped down from Nvidia, Trump waded in with a thought: Why not replace him with former Apple CEO Tim Cook?

White smoke — The White House is looking to fill out the top panels of Wall Street’s chief regulators, in a move that could soothe the financial industry’s long-held anxieties about wild policy swings. Steven Levine, a former SEC attorney, and Kristin Johnson, the former CFTC commissioner, have been tapped for open seats at the SEC. Nathan Anonick and Matthew Rowland, who both work at the Senate Agriculture Committee, have been nominated to serve at the CFTC. The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a nomination hearing for Levine and Johnson next week.

Bessent plays nice — In his first public remarks about how he’ll navigate the Democratic majority in Congress next year, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated “he is open to negotiating fiscal deals with newly empowered Democrats, saying he’d support tax changes that could raise revenue in addition to spending constraints to reduce the deficit,” per Michael Stratford.

Don’t bet on it — Kalshi, the prediction market giant, is ending its advisory relationship with Donald Trump Jr. The company attributed the mutually agreed-upon move to Trump Jr.'s involvement with Polymarket, its chief rival, which counts his company, 1789 Capital, as a major investor.

New lawsuits — “A group of merchant trade associations on Thursday filed two lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to block a ban on certain swipe fees,” Aiden Reiter reports.

Jobs report

First in MM: Circle’s Dante Disparte is now the stablecoin giant’s vice chair for strategy and global affairs. Disparte has been chief strategy officer and head of global policy and operations for Circle. Circle Chief Compliance and Risk Officer Mandeep Walia, meanwhile, is adding the role of chief operating officer, according to a statement shared with MM.

