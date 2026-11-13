Good morning and happy Friday.

During RON DESANTIS’ time as governor, state lawmakers got used to a familiar dynamic: He’d tell them what to do, and they’d often do it. Sure, there were explosive instances where they pushed back after he lost the presidential nomination or times he didn’t get what he wanted. But overall, he worked with a Legislature that largely bent to his will. Over his eight years in office and as he became a huge star in the GOP, he asserted his power in unprecedented ways.

With BYRON DONALDS preparing to succeed DeSantis, one of the biggest questions he faces is what his relationship with legislators will be like. He just won his race by 1.3 percentage points, and is working with smaller margins in the Legislature given the inroads Democrats made, especially in the state House, to break the supermajority.

But even putting aside the political math, Democrats told POLITICO ahead of the election that they learned from their time working with him as a state legislator that he has a personable style, even as they disagreed with his policies. It was also visible on the campaign trail, where Donalds would often mingle with crowds, take questions from voters and sit down with reporters for extensive conversations. When DeSantis was a House member in D.C., colleagues described him as a “loner.” Donalds, in contrast, is frequently spotted in groups of House members on Capitol Hill.

A window into Donalds’ style was apparent Thursday, when he appeared as a special guest before the Board of Governors. His remarks, at Florida International University in Miami, appear to be the first public meeting Donalds has done with a state entity since he won the governor’s race last week. The board of governors oversees the state's universities, and Donalds had a good deal to say on education policy. (More on that below.)

But he also gave some insight into how he might approach governing. He not only took questions, but struck a conciliatory tone. He pledged to “always have an open door” — saying that’s always been the way he operated — and asked for candor. At one point, he put a student at ease who was nervous by telling him he was “overqualified to speak to this room.”

Donalds said his biggest takeaway from the election was that people were concerned about the cost of living and being able to “sustain a great life” in Florida. The voters, he said, were “less married to parties” and instead wanted to see affordability fixes.

“Elections are a mirror that are basically held up to our state,” Donalds said. “And what we saw last week is that Florida is a very passionate, diverse and deeply engaged place. The margins were close. The reality carries with it a profound lesson in humility, and it serves as a powerful reminder: The leaders in this room do not serve a single faction or a single ideology. We serve all 23 million Floridians, regardless of how any citizen casts their ballot.”

It’s too early to know whether Donalds’ personal style also will translate to making compromises when it comes to policy, as well as the extent to which he’ll be able to score policy and broader political wins.

But Democrats who’ve been meeting with reporters, like Democratic House Leader-designate CHRISTINE HUNSCHOFSKY, have said they are hoping the new margins will help lawmakers come together on bipartisan issues. “A lot of things get said during elections,” she said. “And legislative session is where the rubber meets the road, and that's where we will see whether people follow through on their promises.”

Hunschofsky said she and Donalds hadn’t spoken yet since the election but stressed there would be more time after next week’s organizational session. “For those of you who know me, who know how I operate, I'm willing to work with everybody and anybody who is working on solutions for the people we all serve,” she said, “and I hope that will be what we encounter going forward from everybody in this process, and that's something I will remain focused on.”

Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or any other nugget that Playbook should look at? Get in touch at: kleonard@politico.com or @leonardkl. Follow Playbook’s reporting on Instagram at @politico_kim.

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow. Sign up here.



... DATELINE TALLAHASSEE ...



‘I HATE THAT BILL’ — Florida’s next governor sharply criticized an ongoing federal push to regulate college sports, stressing Thursday his opposition to a measure that has the support of President Donald Trump.

Donalds, speaking at Florida International University, voiced his objection to the Protect College Sports Act — “I hate that bill” — and contended the pending legislation would put “Florida at a disadvantage.”

Donalds made his comments during an all-day summit being held by the Florida Board of Governors, the panel that oversees the state university system. Donalds gave brief remarks and also fielded questions from university officials and students.

He touched on political topics briefly and at times struck a conciliatory tone in the aftermath of his close victory over Democrat David Jolly. He also suggested he would keep intact changes in Florida’s higher education system put in place by Gov. Ron DeSantis and that he would like to continue to keep the state’s tuition rates low.

— Gary Fineout

A3 AFTERMATH — Some of Florida’s water management districts are scrambling to address extreme flooding that swamped communities across the southeastern part of the state this month. And at the same time, the districts are beginning to tackle how they’ll manage multi-million dollar budget deficits after voters approved a property tax overhaul during last week’s midterms.

Amendment 3, the ballot measure offering property tax cuts that was pushed by DeSantis, will go into effect in January after 62% of Florida voters supported it. Yet the measure also leaves the state’s five regional water management districts, which oversee flooding, drought, water quality and conservation lands, with a significant budget hole and no plan as of yet from the state to fill it.

At a Tuesday governing board meeting, the St. Johns River Water Management District discussed for the first time in detail how it plans to bridge the gap. The district currently has more than $27 million in property tax revenue available for non-operational costs; that will drop to $1 million by fiscal 2028-2029. Funds will be diverted from water supply, aquifer recharge and springs projects in favor of critical infrastructure and maintenance costs.

— Kylie Williams

CABINET MEETING AHEAD — “Top Florida officials will vote Tuesday whether to spend $20.5 million on a 30-acre property at the northern tip of Clearwater Beach, according to an agenda for the upcoming Cabinet meeting,” reports Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times.

“The property is one the last undeveloped, privately owned swaths of coastal beachfront land in Pinellas County and would expand Caladesi Island State Park, state environmental staffers wrote in a report about the potential purchase.”

— “Florida gains support from 13 states in ‘Stop WOKE Act’ appeal,” reports State Affairs’ Jim Saunders.

PENINSULA AND BEYOND



CUBA TIMELINE? Trump said Thursday that he is considering using military force to take over Cuba before the end of his term in office.

“I want to get Cuba done before I leave,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who asked him if he was considering “freeing Cuba” in a military intervention. Trump said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would play a key role in the effort.

“We have a very good, talented guy for Cuba named Marco, because Marco’s parents are from ... Cuba, as you probably know, and he would love to do that.”

While Trump has repeatedly talked about deposing Cuba’s communist government, this is the first time that he has put a timeline on a possible military operation.

— POLITICO’s Scott Waldman

— “The U.S. cut Cuba off from the world’s oil. Now it runs on American fuel,” report Roberto Ferdman, Belle Cushing and Ashley Cai of The Wall Street Journal.

BUSINESS SUFFERS — “Home to one of the largest Venezuelan American communities in the U.S., about 70% of people in Doral were born in other countries,” report Michael Butler and Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald.

“In recent months, residents, business owners, city officials and immigration attorneys have reported increased immigration enforcement activity as South Florida experiences a surge in detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some believe it’s affecting businesses in Doral, which also has sizable communities from Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua and other Latin American countries. … Residents have regularly reported seeing ICE and Border Patrol vehicles. Some accounts describe agents stopping people and asking them for proof of residency or U.S. citizenship. Others reported that people with pending immigration cases had been detained.

IMMIGRATION SHOWDOWN — “Doral Councilwoman Maureen Porras wants the city to reconsider its immigration enforcement agreement with federal authorities, saying residents have asked for a change and that the recent election results reflect a shift in the community,” reports the Miami Herald’s Verónica Egui Brito.

“But her effort to bring the issue before the council has hit a roadblock. City Attorney Lorenzo Cobiella declined to recommend placing her proposal on the Nov. 18 agenda, according to records obtained by the Miami Herald. He warned that even discussing rescinding the agreement could expose the city and individual council members to legal consequences under Florida law.”

— “Florida city says it will not host St. Patrick's Day parade, Pride event due to anti-diversity law,” reports Reuters’ Kanishka Singh.

— “Construction of Pulse memorial begins this month,” reports Marian Summerall of Central Florida Public Media.

— “St. Pete Mayor-elect Crist to host community listening sessions,” reports Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times.

— “Tax-cut hangover: Florida cities grapple how to manage Amendment 3 result,”reports John Pacenti of USA Today Network — Florida.

CAMPAIGN MODE



— “GOP says Election Day flooding may have cost them a seat,”reports Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post.

— “Lambert launches West Palm mayoral campaign promising collaboration,” by Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post.

TRANSITION TIME



— BRIAN WRIGHT, former communications director with the Florida Department of Health, is now deputy director for public affairs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ODDS, ENDS AND FLORIDA MEN



BIRTHDAYS: State House Speaker-designate Sam Garrison … Mark Delegal, partner at Delegal Aubuchon Consulting … (Saturday) former Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford … (Sunday) state Rep. Michael Gottlieb … state Rep. Will Robinson … Evan Power, chair of the Republican Party of Florida ... Trimmel Gomes of Gomes Media Strategies … Gayle Andrews, corporate and political media consultant.