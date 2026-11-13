Good Friday morning!

Federal authorities are investigating the New Jersey Education Association’s use of its money to support its former president Sean Spiller’s unsuccessful candidacy for governor in 2025, I’m told by four people with knowledge of the investigation.

Subpoenas have gone out in recent months to people involved with the super PAC, Working New Jersey, according to three of the people I talked to. One of them told me the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey issued a subpoena.

You don’t need this review if you’re a regular reader of this newsletter, but I’ll include it for the uninitiated: Spiller was president of the NJEA in 2025 when it channeled about $40 million through super PACs to support his Democratic gubernatorial campaign, which itself spent a comparably tiny amount. Spiller finished a distant fifth in a six-candidate Democratic primary field.

This comes at a particularly fraught time for the NJEA. Its members are facing potential layoffs as school districts have to pay for massive health insurance premium hikes as the School Employees’ Health Benefits Program goes down the “death spiral,” as officials have described it. Its relationship with Gov. Mikie Sherrill has been chilly at best, though I sensed a thaw when she spoke at their convention last Friday. And it’s undergoing a rare internal leadership contest.

The NJEA and Working New Jersey did not respond to requests for comment. Spiller and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Read more about it here.

FEEDBACK? Reach me at mfriedman@politico.com or, if Outlook is still down, try telepathy.

WHERE’S SHERRILL? In Denver for this Democratic event. Returning tonight.Acting Gov. Shirley Emehelu has no public schedule.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think it’s pretty incredible to announce that immediately. And I’m hearing this ‘emeritus’ thing — it’s just kind of odd. But you know, people deal with things in different ways, I guess.” — Democratic Rep.-elect Zack Mullock on Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who after his defeat by Mullock plans to call himself “congressman emeritus.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Robert Garrison, Juan Melli, David Turner. Saturday for John Burzichelli, Bill Moen, Shanique Speight, Gary Catrambone, Barbara DeMarco. Sunday for Aura Dunn, Christina Zuk, the almost perfectly named Matt Fried, Julia Corcoran.

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow. Sign up here.



WHAT TRENTON MADE

SIX-PACK GLADSTONE — “P-G's Sweeney 'not proud' of 13-year-old drunk driving charge,” by The Bernardsville News’ P.C. Robinson: “[Peapack Gladstone] Borough Councilman Conor Sweeney is finally commenting on the May 2013 drunk driving charge he incurred in the borough, saying he's ‘not proud’ of it, and that he's ‘worked hard to change’ since then. Sweeney, who is challenging state Sen. Jon Bramnick in the June 2027 GOP primary, was charged by borough police with drunken driving after his car struck a mailbox and a tree, according to police. While he was not convicted, he did have to undergo counseling, according to court documents. Following numerous requests for comment, Sweeney finally issued a statement late Tuesday night. ‘Driving while intoxicated is an important public safety concern for New Jersey. I am not proud of the DWI I was charged with 13 years ago. I was not convicted,’ he wrote. … According to the report, the ‘driver's speech was slurred and he was dirty.’ … An Alcotest performed at police headquarters showed a blood alcohol content of .18%, according to the report. That amount is more than twice the state's legal limit of .08%.”

— “'I'm gonna finish this': Sweeney files complaints, tort claim notice following dais shouting match with mayor”

I GOT HOLES IN DIFFERENT COUNTRY CODES — “We sat down with the chief engineer for the $16B Hudson rail tunnel,” by The Record’s Colleen Wilson: “In the three years since construction began on the Gateway rail tunnel that will link North Jersey and Manhattan — the largest publicly funded civic works project in the country — I’ve gotten to know Hamed Nejad. Nejad, originally from Isfahan, Iran, is the chief engineer for the Gateway Development Commission, the bistate agency overseeing the $16 billion project to construct two new rail tubes beneath the Hudson River and repair the old ones currently in use that date back to 1910. Nejad has led press tours in recent years to show progress on the North Bergen construction site where crews built an overpass, prepped the entryway for the start of tunneling and assembled tunnel boring machines that began drilling in October 2026. During one of those visits, Nejad said something that stuck with me: ‘I’m a tunnel chaser.’ Nejad has worked on tunnels in four continents.”

— “NJ schools just released new standardized test scores — and some results were shocking”

— “New NJ law aims to better protect domestic violence and stalking victims”

— “Barberio denies endorsing Mastrangelo for Assembly, despite campaign announcement”

— "What sets Sherrill’s economic plan apart: deadlines, point people and a regional approach"



TRUMP ERA

SPRINGTIME FOR HITLER IN NEW JERSEY — "NJ students revolt over ‘fascist’ event with ex-Border Patrol leader. ‘We don’t stand for Nazis,'” by NJ.com’s Brianna Kudisch: “Gregory Bovino became an infamous household name earlier this year. The man leading President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in several cities drew widespread criticism after two citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — were killed under his watch during January ICE raids in Minneapolis. Bovino also received backlash for his double-breasted, olive coat, which some online critics deemed as ‘Nazi cosplay.’ And now the former commander of the U.S. Border Patrol, who retired from his position in March, is coming to Rutgers University. The Rutgers Republicans, a student organization, invited Bovino to speak Monday at an event, which has drawn outrage from some students and local activist groups. Bovino will deliver a speech in the Douglass Student Center on the New Brunswick campus, then be part of a Q&A. A petition seeking to cancel the event has garnered more than 1,600 signatures. … He is being paid around $730 to speak on campus, according to Joseph. (The speaking fee comes out of funds the university provides to the group, he added.)”

HELDHOLD — “ICE arrested thousands in NJ under Trump. Most had no criminal record,” by the Asbury Park Press’ Olivia Liu: “Institute Street in Freehold was the first stop for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the early morning of June 23. ICE agents in vehicles cornered and scratched a white sedan on the quiet residential street. They exited and approached the Peruvian couple sitting in their car. When the couple did not get out, an agent smashed the driver's side window. The agents then took the couple away. … The apprehension on Institute Street would be the first of five stops ICE would make in the less than two-square-mile borough of Freehold that morning. Eyewitnesses and video camera recordings documented how agents grabbed people in stores, sidewalks and parking lots as they went about their day. The majority of those apprehended on June 23 in Freehold had no criminal record and only a fraction appeared to end up in detention after being apprehended by ICE, according to video, eyewitness accounts and ICE data analysis by the Asbury Park Press.”

BLINDED BY THE RIGHT — “How Bruce Springsteen helped defeat MAGA,” by the Asbury Park Press’ Chris Jordan: “Chaos and confusion was expected by many at the polls for the midterm elections. Bruce Springsteen of Freehold was not taking any chances. The Boss delivered a message for election officials on Election Day morning, emphasizing the ‘solemn duty’ that votes are ‘securely counted’ in a short video shared on his social media outlets. ‘Thomas Jefferson said government requires the consent of the governed,’ Springsteen said. … Springsteen kept up the momentum of the message. He played the politically charged Power to the People festival Oct. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Tom Morello, the Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Dropkick Murphys and more were also on the bill … and the Boss voiced his support for Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee in the Michigan race for U.S. Senate, on Nov. 2.”

— “Colleen O'Dea: Diving deeper into 2026 election turnout compared to 2018”

— “After pressure from Menendez, OIG launches audit of FAA’s handling of air tourism”



LOCAL

BURNING BRIDGEWATERS — “Former councilman announces Republican challenge in 2027 mayoral primary,” by TAPInto’s Audrey Blumberg: “Former councilman Filipe Pedroso has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bridgewater in the 2027 elections, with a Republican primary challenge against current Mayor Matthew Moench. Moench is up for re-election in the coming year. According to a release, Pedroso is calling for a change in direction after municipal taxes recently surged 42%, while sewer bills, debt and development pressures also climbed. … In the release, Pedroso spoke out about a 42% increase in the municipal tax levy, residential sewer increases of more than 35% and business sewer increases of as much as 300%. He also cited the approvals of more than 700 high-density housing units throughout the township. 'No mayor in Bridgewater's history has raised municipal taxes so much in such a short period,' he said in the release.”

— Moench's response: “After fourteen years on the Township Council, Filipe should be asking residents for forgiveness, not asking for their vote. Filipe opposed against rebuilding our roads and infrastructure, voted against protecting women and fighting human trafficking, supported spending cuts which would have resulted in reductions to our police and public safety, and made our community less safe. Filipe failed to participate in the budget process and offered gimmicks, not solutions to the financial difficulties facing all municipalities during and after Covid. Instead, Filipe spent time giving vanity speeches and creating campaign propaganda as opposed to principled, thoughtful leadership…”

THE BEARER OF VAAD NEWS — “Booker’s Lakewood victory shows the power of the Vaad in New Jersey’s most Republican legislative district,” by the New Jersey Globe’s David Wildstein: “Lakewood is one of the most Republican municipalities in New Jersey. Donald Trump carried it by 76 percentage points in 2024, and Jack Ciattarelli won it by 81 points in last year’s gubernatorial election. But last week, Lakewood voted for a Democrat, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, in what became a miraculous 96-point swing in New Jersey’s fifth-largest municipality. The results offer another demonstration of the unusual political influence of the Lakewood Vaad, the influential Orthodox Jewish community leadership organization whose endorsements can transcend party lines in a municipality that has become one of New Jersey’s most important political constituencies. Booker received 12,541 votes in Lakewood, compared with 9,275 for Republican Justin Murphy, a margin of 3,266 votes. Booker won 57.5% of the two-party vote in a town where Trump received 87.7% two years earlier, and Ciattarelli took 90.3% in 2025. And while Lakewood was voting for Booker, it was also giving Republican Rep. Chris Smith (R-Manchester) another overwhelming victory.”

REDACTIONARY POLITICS — “Princeton Council discusses light pollution, increases some public records request costs at meeting,” by The Daily Princetonian’s Meiya Xiong: “The Council … passed an ordinance to increase the cost of public records requests for police body camera footage and in-vehicle footage, in response to an influx of requests from YouTubers under the Open Public Records Act. Councilmember Leighton Newlin said he initially had concerns that financially constrained residents would be prevented from obtaining footage for legitimate requests, but that he was satisfied that people with genuine requests would be honored under the ordinance. … The charge would be based on the hourly rate of the lowest-ranking officer qualified to redact footage, incurring only after exceeding the first 30 minutes of redaction.”

THE PUBLICATION’S LIST OF 15 LOCAL LUMINARIES WILL BE TITLED ‘THE NJ PEN15’ — “A Camden County news website hopes to bypass algorithms to connect small businesses with the community,” by WHYY’s P. Kenneth Burns: “Local news organizations and businesses share the same challenge: reaching their customers online. Matt Skoufalos has thought about it a lot. The founder and editor of NJ PEN, a local news website that serves Camden County, said the way some internet search engines are set up, many do not get beyond a summary generated by artificial intelligence. ‘I’ve had instances where the Google AI search results for something I’ve reported on, go through my paywall … to extract content and then reassemble it incorrectly,’ Skoufalos said. … In order to bypass AI and online algorithms that can determine how easily a website is found, Skoufalous is organizing the first NJ PEN Small Business Street Fair, which will take place Sunday at Haddon and Woodlawn avenues in Collingswood.”

THE ONLY SOLUTION TO A BAD SKELETON WITH A GUN IS A GOOD SKELETON WITH A GUN — “NJ man in custody, accused of firing gun near school and harassing staff,” by NBC Philadelphia’s David Charns and Andrew Rowan: “A Burlington County man accused of recklessly firing a gun on his property near a school campus was taken into custody. On Thursday, a state police trooper confirmed to NBC10 that the man, identified as Mark Cozens, had been taken into custody. … Cozens was taken into custody after parents raised concerns about a series of incidents involving him near the school campus. The incidents prompted two consecutive days of shelter-in-place measures. … When the NBC10 Investigators visited Mark Cozen's property last week, skeletons holding rifles were displayed outside.”

— “Housing and a data center? Why Montvale’s deal is headed to court”

— “Middletown cop suspended without pay following DWI arrest"



EVERYTHING ELSE

I HAVE A DREAM BUT NOT A DOLLAR — “Rowan University is ending its 40-year MLK Day breakfast in a cost-cutting move,” by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sarah Nicell: “For the last 40 years, Rowan University has celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an annual breakfast and speeches by the country’s leading civil rights leaders. It once included King’s son, Martin Luther King III. But in a cost-cutting measure, the public university is ending its breakfast tradition, said Joe Cardona, a university spokesperson. Some Black community members who have long attended the breakfast say the change is a loss. The breakfast is one of several cuts the university is making to prepare for a future with a potential shrinking student body and tighter budgets, Cardona said. Other ‘internal and external events' were also scaled back, he said, but did not name them. … Last year, the breakfast cost $79,600, Cardona said, and made about $53,300. The university was responsible for filling the gap, with various college departments volunteering money to help out.”

SEASONS OF HELL — “How 4 seasoned commuters make it from New Jersey to Manhattan,” by almost everyone at The New York Times: “New Jersey commuters are used to an occasionally hellish commute into New York. But the next few weeks, months and, yes, years, could test the patience of even the most seasoned riders, as transit officials from both states advance a number of major construction projects at the same time. Since mid-October, train riders have endured reduced service, detours and delays tied to the final, five-week phase of replacing the century-old Portal Bridge, a key connector along the Northeast Corridor, the nation’s busiest passenger rail route. Those disruptions are expected to end on Nov. 15. Also last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey began the next phase of construction to redesign the Midtown Bus Terminal and the ramps connecting it to the Lincoln Tunnel. The $11 billion overhaul, and all its attendant traffic woes, are not expected to wrap until 2035. Then there are the daily vagaries of interstate travel.”

WHAT THE HELL IS HE DOING HERE? HE DOESN’T BELONG HERE — “'She has no idea': Creep who owes NJ woman $8.7 million for posting her nudes on 4chan is sentenced,” by NJ 101.5’s Rick Rickman: “A Philadelphia man ordered to pay a woman $8.7 million has been sentenced to three years in New Jersey State Prison for stealing nude photos from her cell phone, according to authorities. Tyler Jones, 34, was sentenced in Superior Court in Gloucester County on Monday. He pleaded guilty to third-degree computer theft, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. … Jones anonymously posted the photos to 4chan, an online image board. But the victim wasn't anonymous; Jones included her name, job, age, and height in the posts, according to the lawsuit.”

— “Tornado, hail and fallen trees after severe storms strike the region”

— “Seeds, land and legacy: How two Black farmers are cultivating a future in NJ”

— “NJ man electrocuted trimming backyard trees. His widow blames JCP&L, 5 other companies”