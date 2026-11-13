With help from Owen Dahlkamp



Good Friday morning. Here’s the day in tech, Decoded:

— The main characters: Everyone picking up the pieces after Jensen Huang’s resignation.

— SCOOP: AI safety advocate Brad Carson is likely to run for president.

— The other Boldfaces:Lloyd Blankfein, Dario Amodei, Amjad Masad, Michael Bennet, Lisa Blunt Rochester, John Curtis, Russ Ivinjack, Clement Delangue, Nikesh Arora, Colette Kress, Lisa Su, Uljan Sharka, Aldo Podestà, Arthur Mensch, Geoffrey Hinton and more.



The Big Idea

ANALYSIS: THE END/THE BEGINNING — There’s now a Jensen Huang-sized hole everywhere Jensen Huang used to be. And Huang was everywhere. That’s going to pose major challenges for his successor.

The Nvidia CEO’s resignation creates a vacuum in power centers that the celebrity executive dominated across Silicon Valley, Washington, Wall Street and the global tech industry — dealing setbacks to allies on the tech right, proponents of open-weight models, and more.

Huang’s stature let him take big, risky swings on contentious policy debates around AI safety and export controls, as he transformed his company into a financial backstop for the AI industry.

“I don’t have the facts to know if his separation from Nvidia was right or wrong, but it’s a loss. Jensen had great credibility, key relationships and influence,” former CEO and Chair of Goldman Sachs Lloyd Blankfein told Sam shortly after Huang resigned. “Even if his successor is twice as sharp content-wise, which is unlikely, he or she won’t immediately have those valuable intangibles nor enjoy the same deference.”

“Anyway, it’s done,” he added. “No point wringing hands. The world will make the best of it and move forward.”

That doesn’t mean there won’t be fallout. Here’s what moving on looks like, Decoded:

— For markets and the economy: Nvidia has been — and for now, remains — a key financial backstop for AI companies promising to lead the U.S. into an economic era defined by powerful, unpredictable tech.

The amount of money at stake is enormous — remember, Nvidia is poised to chip $10 billion into Anthropic’s IPO — and market analysts have cautioned that Huang’s ouster could threaten a highly interconnected tech ecosystem that has supported the stocks for years.

For now, the overall effect on markets has been relatively muted. But Huang’s departure will be felt by almost anyone who invests. Nvidia shares have fallen by 30% since peaking at $233 a little more than a month ago. It’s the largest single company in 401k plans and retirement savings accounts, Aon’s Chief Global Investment Officer Russ Ivinjack told Sam.

“America has a very large exposure to Nvidia,” he said.

— In Washington: It’s likely that Huang’s alleged misdeeds will rebound poorly for other tech CEOs — and are already implicating Trump administration officials like Howard Lutnick (more on that below).

“It surprises me not at all that people who believe that they should be in charge of regulating themselves would put themselves in the position of losing our crown jewels to spies from other countries,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Calder.

The revelations about Huang’s affairs have dramatically raised the chances of Congress passing a trio of chip and related equipment export restrictions through the National Defense Authorization Act — and put wind behind lawmakers like Bennet, who think the government needs to do much more on AI regulation writ large.

— For policy players in Silicon Valley:Huang is among the most powerful advocates in D.C. for the open-weight and open-source AI community, whose leaders rushed to acknowledge the loss on Thursday.

Huang’s first-ever X post was a public letter this summer, pressing policymakers to not constrain or ban open-weight models. That was part of a wider Silicon Valley lobbying campaign that notched a win in securing an exemption for open-weight models from White House AI testing guidelines. Huang had also reiterated his support for open-weight models in earlier meetings with Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

“It is absolutely detrimental to the open-source movement,” Amjad Masad, the co-founder and CEO of the AI platform Replit, told Sam. While Huang’s eventual successor may try, “I don't think any of them could carry the mantle forward.”

Hugging Face CEO Clement Delanguesaid that he wished “none of it had happened” and declared Thursday a “really sad day,” vowing to “keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever.”

— For both AI accelerationists and the tech right: Huang’s resignation is a blow as well. That’s been clear from the outpouring of supportive posts in recent days from executives and investors, including Shaun Maguire, Gavin Baker and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey. Elon Musk said it would be an “honor” to hire Huang and this morning shared aMichael Jordan-themedtribute.

The former Nvidia chief has argued across appearances in Washington and at international summits that governments should avoid strict AI rules that could slow innovation and global economic growth.

But Huang has also spoken about AI’s transformative potential in a more tempered way than other AI CEOs. He’s called the narrative from industry leaders about AI triggering massive job losses “lazy,” saying instead that it will automate specific routine tasks. As AI’s workforce impacts become increasingly consequential ahead of 2028, accelerationists were counting on Huang to be a counterweight and provide society with a less catastrophic view of automation.

“There’s a whole bunch of parts of the [AI] ecosystem which need to reexamine where their champions are,” Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora said in San Francisco on Thursday, referencing open and closed-weight developers along with companies like his working on cybersecurity. “An AI champion has sort of gone away for a bit, and for that, we'll have to make sure that the existing champions of the AI world can carry on the job.”

With Huang embodying so many different aspects of Nvidia’s current identity, the choice of successor will be closely watched for what it signals about the company's priorities and ability to navigate challenges ahead.

President Donald Trumphas pitched former Apple chief Tim Cook to replace Huang. The company board appointed longtime CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO and said it’ll consider both internal and external candidates in searching for a permanent successor.

Some in Silicon Valley and the tech industry have talked up Ian Buck, an executive who oversees Nvidia’s multibillion-dollar data center business unit as a possible candidate. Such a choice would show the board feels strongly about having a builder at the helm, as Buck is credited as an inventor of the computing platform CUDA, a key technological moat for Nvidia.

And the possibility that Nvidia poaches from across the industry is wide open, with analysts and tech employees chattering about CEO Lisa Su from chief competitor AMD, Arm CEO Rene Haas, plus Apple’s chief hardware officer Johny Srouji, among others.

A chip industry executive told Christine that some at Nvidia view Kress as a good option because she could be a “brand ambassador” and strategic figure like Huang, while also calming the stock market and big customers.

“This is a pretty common construct in Silicon Valley,” said the executive. “A lot of the technical people don't want to be the brand ambassador. Those are not personalities that typically are aligned. If you’re a technical person, you typically don’t want to be out there shaking hands.”

Huang himself will still have a Washington problem, regardless of the choice. He’s agreed to testify to Congress, and Republican Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott is threatening to subpoena Huang if necessary for another appearance in front of his committee next month.

After Huang agreed to testify, three GOP chairs sent a letter to the former executive giving him until Friday evening to confirm his participation in a closed-door, transcribed interview on Dec. 1, or he will be subpoenaed.

On today’s podcast: Calder and Christine chat more about the fallout from the Huang scandals and what it could mean for the company, Washington and the economy. Calder and Owen Dahlkamp also talk about his new POLITICO Magazine story on child online safety.

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow. Sign up here.



2028 WATCH

EXCLUSIVE: BRAD CARSON MULLS WHITE HOUSE — AI safety advocate and former Oklahoma Rep. Brad Carson is likely to run for president, two people directly familiar with his plans tell Calder.

The plot, Decoded: The “blue dog” Democrat’s interest in potentially running — as well as a push from like-minded donor groups — underscores how AI safety advocates are feeling emboldened after the midterm results in which many Democrats won while campaigning on data center backlash and big tech skepticism.

The former congressmember, who helped build the AI safety movement’s political infrastructure, has become a central voice in the debate over the technology and how much to rein in the companies developing it.

Still, it would be a major long shot: Carson’s Iraq War veteran bona fides and former role as undersecretary of the Army might sound presidential, but he also hasn’t served in Congress since 2005, or in government since 2016. One of the people directly familiar with his plans admitted it would be a “keyhole shot,” while stressing that no final decision has been made.

Carson has been more visible in recent years as the co-founder of the AI safety nonprofit Americans for Responsible Innovation and the co-founder of Public First Action, a nonprofit and super PAC network.

The attempt to convince Carson to run, headed up by large AI safety donor groups and first reported by Puck that donors were urging a run, is a bet that if AI becomes the most important political issue in the country, an advocate would be well-positioned to take advantage.

Still, the fact that many of these groups have connections to safety-minded tech companies like Anthropic might raise issues for voters: POLITICO’s own polling shows that Americans don’t notably distinguish Anthropic from other AI companies or tech money. In fact, more Americans believe that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is a Republican than a Democrat. Public First Action has received $40 million from Anthropic and $1 million personally from Amodei. Carson’s PAC also spent millions of dollars backing Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm cycle.

Many of the people encouraging Carson to run identify as effective altruists — a philosophical movement that uses research to try to measure the most societally beneficial way to help others (both those living now and those not yet born). They believe AI will become such a transformative issue that some of these natural political points will be overtaken by global AI fears. Some within this community also believe there’s a possibility that the 2028 election won’t occur at all, fearing a chance of AI killing or enslaving humans before November 2028.

That community has increasingly deep pockets due to their longstanding focus on AI, which made many of them wealthy as early AI researchers. And they are increasingly politically involved; a common refrain among some AI safety advocates is that they are “not capital constrained,” meaning they essentially have an unlimited political war chest. Anthropic’s upcoming IPO could also give members of this community even greater funds.

Any credible run from Carson would require much of that cash, given his lower level of name recognition.

“I think he’s going to bring expertise and depth to an issue that is probably — [I’d say] 90% confident — going to be deeply salient to the presidential election,” said the same person with knowledge of Carson’s donor conversations. “The reality is that there is a lot of money in the AI safety community, and of the current field … [Carson] is probably best positioned to take advantage and harness the resources that are there.”



ON THE HILL

PEAS IN A POD — Bennet wrote Lutnick along with other top Trump administration officials, demanding an update on the investigation of Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company at the center of Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

But it’s not just him looking to throw Lutnick in the hot seat alongside Huang. Sen. Chris Coons told Calder that he would “be surprised if there aren’t some consequences for [the] Secretary of Commerce” given reports of Lutnick stalling Trump’s directives to curb chip sales to China.

“If Trump wants to show that he gets it and he hears people, he fires Lutnick next week,” Coons said.

Scott also summoned Lutnick to appear before Senate Banking next month, when he called on Huang. A Commerce Department spokesperson said in a statement that Lutnick “has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the Banking Committee to address their questions.”

And Decoded can exclusively report that Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and John Curtis (R-Utah) sent a letter to Lutnick Thursday, according to an obtained copy, urging him to immediately close loopholes on chip exports that they say help Chinese companies circumvent U.S. restrictions by going through firms in Southeast Asia.

“We are deeply concerned by reports that the recently departed CEO of the nation’s top semiconductor company, NVIDIA, was caught in a honeypot scheme with a Chinese spy and executive at Megaspeed,” they wrote. “Despite the intelligence community raising concerns that Mr. Huang had been compromised, the Department has taken no action to tighten export controls on Megaspeed and other high-risk companies in Southeast Asia.”



KIDS' ONLINE SAFETY

THE PARENTS WHO TOOK THEIR BIG TECH PLEAS TO TRUMP — Six grieving families traveled to Mar-a-Lago to tell President Donald Trump how online platforms, they say, contributed to their children’s deaths. Their stories moved him to press for a suspect’s extradition from Nigeria and urge Speaker Mike Johnson to advance kids’ online safety legislation.

But months later, Congress remains divided over how far to hold tech companies responsible, and the White House has yet to bridge this gap and turn legislative proposals into law. Our colleague Owen Dahlkamp takes a deep dive inside the meeting for POLITICO Magazine, which reveals how parents’ heart-rending stories and support for Trump helped them make their case for action.



Dispatch from Dublin

EUROPEAN CEOS SPLIT — Heads of state from across the European Union are set to discuss AI today — surprisingly, for the very first time, as they gather in Dublin. Yet as leaders prepare to talk about how to navigate the two-horse race between the U.S. and China, a split among industry threatens to overshadow the proceedings.

The divide, Decoded: With Europe reignited around the idea that it can chase the frontier after several weeks of infighting, the disagreement now boils down to how. Some European CEOs are arguing that typical AI scaling laws, which determine that models perform better if they are larger with more compute power, have plateaued. Uljan Sharka, CEO of top Italian AI lab Domyn, hit out at France’s Mistral in an interview, arguing European companies should not follow the example of OpenAI or Anthropic in using ever more compute power to train ever-larger models.

“To build the European frontier, we need to be original," he told our colleague Pieter. "We need to shift away from the concept of copy-pasting, like unfortunately some players are pushing.” If Europe wants to compete, then “there’s only one way and it’s not the Mistral way,” he said. “Switching dependency from California to France doesn’t solve Europe’s sovereignty problem, right?”

Aldo Podestà, CEO of Swiss AI model provider Giotto.ai, also told Pieter that Europe needs “one very strong, common, open-source pre-training exercise” that several companies can then use according to their needs. Pre-training is typically the most compute-intensive part of the training run.

Mistral did not respond to a request for comment.

Yes, we can: Today, leaders will hear directly from Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch, who has pushed back hard against abandoning the AI frontier — and from leading computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton to talk AI safety. The Finnish and Estonian prime ministers argued ahead of the meeting that the bloc “can compete at the frontier” and that the EU’s ambition “must go beyond adoption of AI.”

Further reading: Jensen Huang’s fall further exposes EU leaders on AI



JOBS FOR HUMANS

— Meta’s head of infrastructure and co-head of engineering Santosh Janardhan will leave the company in 2027, according to reports. CNBC reported that Janardhan’s role will be filled by former AWS senior vice president David Brown, who joined Meta in July.

— Donald Trump Jr. is leaving his role as an adviser to Kalshi, Bloomberg reports. His association has been a political liability for the company among Democrats, and is ending as the party prepares to take control of Congress. Lawmakers have vowed to scrutinize the Trump family’s business ties, including to the prediction markets and crypto industries.



Worth Your Tabs

— Lawyering up (POLITICO): Megaspeed has hired a U.S. law firm for what is likely to be a wave of intense legal and congressional scrutiny.

— You’ve got no mail (POLITICO): The global Microsoft 365 outage left Congressional offices alongside the rest of the world without access to emails for much of Thursday afternoon, derailing work during a particularly active period as lawmakers try to negotiate final policy deals during the lame-duck congressional session. Global services were still disrupted this morning.

— New lawsuit seeks to freeze AI development (POLITICO): Advocates are suing OpenAI, Anthropic, SpaceXAI and other AI labs in San Francisco County Superior Court. The case and others like it test whether groups that haven’t been directly harmed by AI can still hold companies accountable on behalf of others, using a California unfair competition law.

Have a tip, comment or feedback? Drop us a line, decoded@politico.com.

Stay in touch with the whole team:

Brendan Bordelon, bbordelon@politico.com or Signal: BrendanBordelon.82

Calder McHugh, cmchugh@politico.com or Signal: cmchugh.12

Christine Mui, cmui@politico.com or Signal: cmui.88

Sam Sutton, ssutton@politico.com or Signal: samjsutton.18

Decoded by POLITICO couldn’t happen without: Editors Emma Anderson, John Hewitt Jones and Christopher Cadelago.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this report misstated Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester's state affiliation.