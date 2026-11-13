Seditious kicks

With help from Eli Okun, Ali Bianco and Irie Sentner

Is this thing on?Good Friday morning. To our Outlook Playbookers, we’re glad to see you again — but why couldn’t that outage happen on a Friday afternoon? Get in touch.

In today’s Playbook …

— Mark Kelly has Donald Trump’s coveted stamp of disapproval.

—Chris Van Hollen goes there against Chuck Schumer.

— The Boldfaces: Jason Crow, Gina Raimondo, Howard Lutnick, Jensen Huang, Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, Ryan Sayles, Scott Colom, Bobby Pulidoand more.



DRIVING THE DAY

DENVER — Mark Kelly is winning the Donald Trump primary.

While Democrats huddle with strategists and consultants here amid the Rocky Mountains to jockey for influence over What’s Next, it’s the president who’s already juicing the 2028 dialogue.

And no would-be presidential candidate is winning Trump’s negative-attention economy like Kelly, who Trump Truthed yesterday should be “prosecuted,” along with the rest of the so-called Seditious Six.

“Donald Trump is distracted,” Kelly told Playbook during an exclusive interview for the latest episode of “The Conversation” with Dasha in San Diego, fresh off a Veterans Day parade by the USS Midway — the ship on which he logged 299 carrier landings as a Navy pilot.

Does the presidential spotlight elevate him? “I don’t know. It was a very brief tweet,” he said, chalking up the outburst to another attempted distraction.

“He doesn’t want to be held accountable for anything,” Kelly said. “He’s not going to silence me.”



Republicans spent 2026 trying to find a blue boogeyman to turn into a punching bag. In Kelly’s case, Trump’s posts had an opposite effect: They turned him into a fundraising powerhouse.

“When the president of the United States says you should be hanged — and that has never happened before in our country’s history,” he continued, “it gets people’s attention.”

Kelly brought in $15.2 million for Democrats this cycle while proving to be an able campaigner, hitting 23 states and becoming one of only a handful of Democrats — including Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg — nationally to be welcomed by both Josh Turek in Iowa and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

Democrats see Kelly as a safe bet. Candidates, committees and groups spent up to $2.5 million on digital ads featuring Kelly, racking up over 51 million impressions, according to a Kelly campaign official.

But Kelly said he still hasn’t made up his mind whether to vie for the presidential nomination. (In New Hampshire earlier this month, he told Playbook about 40 or 50 people asked him to run for president that day alone.)

“I’m not your typical candidate, right? I’m not a Washington, D.C. person,” he said when asked about skepticism from the conventional wisdom crowd. “I consider myself a Navy pilot and astronaut, and so I think it’s probably because I’m different. But I also haven’t decided whether or not I’m going to do this!”

Even so, he’s already in the company of potential 2028ers Trump is trying to banana peel alongside VP JD Vance, whom the president sidelined from a campaign strategy that Playbook reported yesterday.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) — another Seditious Sixer who received a Bronze Star for heroism in Iraq — told Playbook that Trump “does have that ability” to elevate a Democrat ahead of 2028.

“The man still hasa tremendous following and platform, and when he comes out against somebody, he draws attention to their issue or them individually,” Crow said.

Crow insists he’s not thinking about 2028 right now. But he didn’t take it off the table.

“I always go where the fight is,” Crow said.

On today’s Playbook Podcast: Megan Messerly and Ali Bianco are joined by POLITICO’s Owen Dahlkamp to discuss who else could take the heat for Nvidia’s fall from grace, plus Kelly’s trail of 2028 hints and Trump’s Cuba calculations. Listen and subscribe on Apple or Spotify



THE DOWNLOAD

FOLLOW THE LEADER: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is officially challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader in the new Congress, he announced on MS NOW last night. Van Hollen told Jen Psaki he was moved by voters’ midterms call to “reject the status quo” and said he had already whipped 10 votes.



Schumer quickly responded: “I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus,” he wrote on X. But … “I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.”

RAIMONDO GOES POPULIST:Gina Raimondo, the former Commerce secretary and longtime pro-business Democrat, will deliver a striking indictment of the American economic system at the What’s Next conference today, according to a preview of her remarks obtained by Playbook. In the wake of last week’s elections, capitalism is now “fundamentally broken for most people,” she plans to say, while condemning extreme wealth inequality as “obscene,” “immoral” and “not sustainable.”

KNIVES OUT FOR LUTNICK: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is under increasing scrutiny over his close relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, which critics say resulted in lax oversight of the chipmaker, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly, Ben Johansen & co. report. Seven current and former admin officials said the seriousness of the allegations makes this episode substantially different from past efforts to undermine Lutnick. A White House official said the president “maintains complete confidence” in his Commerce secretary.



Congress is turning its attention to Lutnick too: Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) called on Lutnick and Huang to testify separately before his panel next month, POLITICO’s Jasper Goodman scooped. A Commerce Department spokesperson said in a statement Lutnick “has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily.”



Senate Banking Chair (R-S.C.) called on Lutnick and Huang to testify separately before his panel next month, POLITICO’s Jasper Goodman scooped. A Commerce Department spokesperson said in a statement Lutnick “has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily.” The chips are down: Huang’s downfall has also significantly ramped up the legislative prospects for curbs on semiconductor exports to China, POLITICO’s Oliver Ward and colleagues report. It’s a dramatic reversal from the more lax approach the White House previously took.

THE FRONT PAGE

MILLER TIME FOR MAHA: Since Stephen Miller’s ascension to chief of staff, the Trump administration has again revved up to get a definition of ultraprocessed foods out the door — a key priority of MAHA that stalled before the midterms, POLITICO’s Cheyenne Haslett and Marcia Brown report. It could serve as a post-election olive branch to MAHA, whose alliance with the White House has strained, though the food industry argues that a federal definition, and eventual labeling, could invite legal liability, depress sales and raise grocery prices.



The view from K Street: And Miller is upending how the White House works with lobbyists, forcing staff to receive prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel if they want to meet with a lobbyist, according to a memo from his office first obtained by POLITICO. The new rule is unlikely to shock K Street, where Miller has few friends and is “impossible to lobby,” POLITICO’s Alex Gangitano and colleagues report.

THE POLITICO POLL: Democrats have reached a détente in their ideological civil war — but there are already signs it may not last, according to the latest POLITICO Poll, Lisa Kashinsky writes.



Half of both progressives and moderates now say the Democratic Party is “somewhat more” or “much more” unified, according to the survey conducted by PF Global. Two out of three Democratic midterm voters now say progressives make their party stronger, up from 41% who said so ahead of Election Day.

But some cracks are already showing. While Democratic voters overwhelmingly want cost of living to be the party’s top focus, they diverge on the scope of the approach. And progressives and moderates each still argue that their ideology is the one that can win in 2028.

AN ANGUISHED PLEA: Six grieving families traveled to Mar-a-Lago to tell Trump how online platforms, they say, contributed to their children’s deaths. Their stories moved him to press for a suspect’s extradition from Nigeria and urge Speaker Mike Johnson to advance kids’ online safety legislation. But months later, Congress remains divided over how far to hold tech companies responsible. Owen Dahlkamp goes inside the meeting for POLITICO Magazine.

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO: State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We’re changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow.Sign up here



4 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. DEMS’ DEFENSE: House Dems have put a target on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s back, but there’s internal disagreement about whether to pursue impeachment again or wait to dig up more evidence against him, POLITICO’s Mark Satter reports. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), in line to chair Armed Services, wants his caucus to “think for a minute instead of just shooting from the hip.” Still, Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ office said in a statement that they “will not hesitate to impeach the so-called Secretary of Defense if he is still around next year.”

2. NOMINATION STATION: Trump nominated a group of Republicans and Democrats for federal agency openings — Steven Levine and Kristin Johnson for the SEC and Nathan Anonick and Matthew Rowland for the CFTC. And the White House thinks it’s making progress on getting Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) to back down from his hold on executive branch nominees, Washington Examiner’s David Sivak and colleagues report.



Other hurdles loom: Heidi Overton is up for a committee vote next week for FDA commissioner, but Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) haven’t committed their support yet, NBC’s Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and Brennan Leach report. And home-state GOP senators are clashing with the White House over multiple judicial picks, CNN’s Tierney Sneed reports.

3. CUBA LATEST: Will Trump send in the military to take over Havana? “I want to get Cuba done before I leave,” he told Hugh Hewitt. That’s the most specific he’s gotten yet. Under the administration’s oil embargo, Cuba has already seen one shift in that direction: Much of its fuel now comes in small shipments from U.S. exporters, per WSJ’s Roberto Ferdman and colleagues.

4. SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Though a government shutdown could still happen next month, Democratic congressional leaders are increasingly eyeing a stopgap into March or April, POLITICO’s Jordain Carney and colleagues report. That would allow Dems to spend the first few months of their new majority focused on affordability bills rather than negotiating funding.

THE WEEKEND AHEAD

FRIDAY PROGRAMS …

C-SPAN “Ceasefire”: Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.) … Kevin Madden and Faiz Shakir.

SUNDAY SO FAR …

Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures”: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) … Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent … House Minority Leader-designate Jim Jordan … retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

CNN “State of the Union”: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders … Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-Miss.). Panel: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Jamal Simmons, Ronna McDaniel and Maya Wiley.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Mike Pence … Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-Miss.). Panel: Carol Lee, Carlos Curbelo and Jon Tester.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Panel: Francesca Chambers, Horace Cooper, Richard Fowler and Reince Priebus.

NewsNation “The Hill Sunday”: Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.). Panel: Jack Butler, Domenico Montanaro and Carrie Dann.



TALK OF THE TOWN

SCOTT COLOM’S SECRET WEAPON — You’ve seen that ad. Now meet the 27-year-old behind it: Ryan Sayles, a Mississippi native and content creator who helped bring one of the most viral moments of the midterms to life: “Pick another protein? Shiiii-, I’d rather pick another senator instead.”

Sayles was at his nephew’s football game when he realized the video was taking off. “We had the [Barack] Obama endorsement the day before, so that was our biggest video. It was like, ‘Dang, we ain’t ever gonna top that,” he told POLITICO’s Erin Doherty a day after Sen.-elect Scott Colom’s historic victory. “And then this ad came, and we posted it, and it outperformed anything we ever did.”

PLAYBOOK METRO SECTION — The Washington Sun’s Michael Brice-Saddler sat down for interviews last year with Matt Lambert, the Logan Circle man who killed his building’s property manager, James Stuart, then himself in a mass shooting yesterday. The writeup of what Lambert said a year ago about the dispute that would ultimately end in tragedy is chilling, down to the last line.

WEAPONIZATION WATCH — At the Federalist Society’s annual gala last night, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued warnings about potential encroachment on judicial independence, POLITICO’s Josh Gerstein writes in. The courts are “particularly vulnerable to the executive and to Congress, because they are more powerful,” Alito said. He noted Congress “can turn off the lights at the Supreme Court,” but he didn’t mention specific threats from the White House, such as Trump’s calls to impeach judges who’ve ruled against the administration.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO — Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido (D-Texas) won his third Latin Grammy yesterday, as he pivots away from the industry that made him a star. “I’m retiring from music,” he said as he accepted the honor, “and I’m leaving with so much gratitude.” More from Billboard

FOR PETE’S SAKE — “Hegseth awards medal to soldier who reprimanded him and aides at Arlington Cemetery,” by CNN’s Haley Britzky: “‘We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist,’ [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth said in a post on social media. ‘Carry on Patriots.’”

IN MEMORIAM — “Richard Posner, influential and iconoclastic federal judge, dies at 87,” by WaPo’s Paul Valentine: “He served nearly 36 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago and was ranked by many as second in influence only to members of the Supreme Court.”

OUT AND ABOUT AT WHAT’S NEXT — SPOTTED at Two Lazy Dogs in Denver: Tyson Brody taking a photo with New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. Pic

— Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) hosted the opening night “Welcome to Colorado” reception at the Majority Democrats’ What’s Next Conference in Denver. SPOTTED: Pete Buttigieg, Sen.-elect Josh Turek (D-Iowa), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Reps. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Mich.), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Adam Gray (D-Calif.), Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.), Shomari Figures (D-Ala.) and Christian Menefee (D-Texas), Rep.-elect Paige Cognetti (D-Pa.), Steve Bullock, Colorado AG-elect Jena Griswold, Ken Salazar, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Larry Hailsham, David Axelrod, Lis Smith, Colorado Dem Chair Shad Murib, Carlos Espina, Jack Cocchiarella, Ed O’Keefe, Shane Goldmacher, Kara Voght, Natalie Fertig, Bradley Beychok, John McCarthy, Emily Cherniack, Jon Soltz, Skye Perryman, Gideon Bragin, New Mexico Dem Chair Sara Attleson, Raphael Chavez-Fernandez and Anthony DeAngelo.

TRANSITIONS — New NRSC Chair Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) is building out his transition team ahead of the pivot to 2028, Axios’ Stef Kight scooped: Wayne Berman, Ward Baker, Jason Thielman, Scott Jennings and Paula Dukes. He’ll also have Andy Surabian, Chris Grant, Tony Fabrizio and Phil Letsou as close advisers.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) … Reps. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) and Max Miller (R-Ohio) … Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and first lady Cecilia Abbott … Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau … Jonathan Topaz … former AG Merrick Garland … Charlie Baker … Will Mascaro of the White House … Joe Cirincione … CNN’s Eric Bradner … Ken Rudin … Geoff Freeman of the U.S. Travel Association … Addie Whisenant … Jon Wadsworth of Atlas Advocacy … Jared Parks of the Herald Group … Zach Gillan of the American Exploration & Production Council … Washington Times’ Seth McLaughlin … Lindsay Drewel … Todd Priest of Todd Priest & Associates … Ayaan Hirsi Ali … POLITICO’s Sue Allan … Terry Adamson … Marion Steinfels

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