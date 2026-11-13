With help from Molly Reinmann

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HAPPY FRIDAY. It’s Nick Reisman in Albany. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection is in the books and, armed with a 20-point victory, she’s returning to the state Capitol next year with a mandate. How does she intend to use it? Plus my colleagues have news on the latest energy fight and a look at a New York City Council battle with Google over artificial intelligence.

Have news tips or just want to share what’s on your mind? Reach me at nreisman@politico.com.



Driving The Day

POWER SURGE: Hochul has political capital and she intends to spend it.

The Democratic governor is circling around two of Albany’s sacred cows that may end up slaughtered by a sweeping second term agenda.

Labor advocates are bracing for Hochul to propose changes to the state’s Scaffold Law, a liability statute that has long been blamed for driving up construction costs.

The state Education Department is girding for a separate fight that may lead to the governor exerting control over its sprawling bureaucracy.

“Governor Hochul has never shied away from challenging the status quo,” spokesperson Jen Goodman said in a statement. “From expanding access to child care to building more housing, she’s focused on making New York a more affordable place to live, work and raise a family. She has a clear mandate from voters to pursue an ambitious agenda, even if that means upending the way things have always been done in Albany.”

Making changes to both the Scaffold Law and how the state’s education policies are developed would represent consequential shifts to the way power is wielded at the Capitol.

Such proposals would also be a massive swing for a governor who often expresses bafflement at Albany’s byzantine traditions and ways of doing business.

GO TO SCHOOL: Hochul has not been happy with the state Education Department for some time.

She was displeased when Education Commissioner Betty Rosalooked askance at the governor’s signature policy to ban cellphones in schools.

The push by the department to transition away from Regents exams as a graduation requirement added to Hochul’s exasperation.

“The buck should stop with me, given that we are the funder of education,” Hochul told podcaster Ben Max before the election.

The state Education Department is effectively controlled by the state Assembly. Some in Albany have quietly discussed a potential model where Hochul, the state Senate and Assembly share power over the department.

The Education Department is defending its turf.

“The Board of Regents and State Education Department answer to the people of New York through a system established in law and protected by the State Constitution, not to the political whims of any Governor,” spokesperson JP O’Hare said in a statement.

BUILD BABY BUILD: Wonkish, futile efforts to change the century-old Scaffold Law have been waged for decades and effectively beaten back by unions.

But Hochul, emboldened by her successful push to overhaul car insurance laws this year, has signaled an interest in changes to the measure, which holds contractors and owners liable for construction injuries like falls and dropped equipment.

“Eliminating the scaffold law isn’t going to do anything to help those workers and I don’t think it will even increase any of the affordable housing numbers,” said Mike McGuire, a former political director for the Laborers’ International Union of North America. “It’s short sighted to throw away a law.”

Those arguments will ramp up in the coming weeks. A Brooklyn building collapse, killing eight people, including two construction workers, may also complicate the debate.

Hochul, though, is in the driver’s seat. Her next election — if she chooses to run again as signaled to POLITICO’s Jonathan Martin — isn’t until 2030. And she holds most of the cards in state budget negotiations.

“What you do with a mandate is use it,” lobbyist Jack O’Donnell said. “That speaks to why this is the moment for Kathy Hochul to challenge some of Albany’s long-standing taboos.”

IT’S FRIDAY. Got news? Send it our way: Madison Fernandez, Nick Reisman and Chris Sommerfeldt.

WHERE’S KATHY? In Albany and Saratoga County making an economic development announcement.

WHERE’S ZOHRAN? Making a street safety announcement.



Below the Fold

THE NEWSSTAND

Here’s what we’re watching around New York:

1: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) will challenge longtime Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) by running for majority leader, Jordain Carney reports. Van Hollen said in a statement that the midterm election results are a sign Americans want “change” not only from “Donald Trump’s disastrous policies” but also from a “status quo that isn’t working for working people.” Schumer remains favored to become leader.

2: New York counties face a Nov. 25 deadline to comply with a law that prohibits jails from housing civil immigration detainees. The ban is part of a state law that’s meant to limit cooperation between local police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, WTEN’s Sarah Willson reports.

3: Business groups are making a final lobbying push for changes to a bill that would ban the use of a consumer’s personal data to determine product pricing, the Times Union’s Alexander MacDougall writes.

4: Republican state Sen. Jake Ashby is not conceding his race to Democratic foe Devin Lander, the Times Union’s Gabe Levin writes. The extraordinarily close race is expected to head to a recount.

MAMDANI’S NEW YORK

PUSHING BACK ON GAS: State Sen. Andrew Gounardes joined a smattering of demonstrators Thursday outside AlphaGen’s Gowanus Generating Station in Brooklyn to protest a proposal to extend the gas peaker plant beyond its planned 2029 retirement, our Mona Zhang and Marie J. French report.

The senator also led a letter of 30 lawmakers urging Hochul to reject any permits for the project.

“[We] are concerned about any expansion of a gas peaker plant in an already overburdened environmental justice community,” Gounardes said, citing elevated rates of asthma in Sunset Park.

The gas peaker plant, which floats on barges in the Gowanus Bay, began operating in 1971. AlphaGen filed notices to retire the plant last year, but will continue to operate it until May 1, 2029 after the state's grid operator NYISO found it was needed for reliability.

The issue is poised to become a point of tension between progressive and moderate Democrats in the upcoming legislative session. While some lawmakers argue that renewables are the cheapest, fastest energy sources to build — and good for the climate — others, including Hochul, contend that an all-of-the-above approach is needed, despite the state’s ambitious climate goals.

“Gas developers argue that new gas generation capacity is necessary,” reads the letter from lawmakers. “However, New York State should satisfy its energy needs with cleaner and less expensive sources of power for the grid, including renewable energy, battery storage, and increased transmission.”

AlphaGen hasn’t filed an application for a permit yet, but outlined its repowering proposal in a press release in March. The company wants to update outdated gas turbines with modern, more efficient ones and is also proposing a 150-megawatt battery storage system as part of the repowerinq project — something that advocates opposed to the gas plant support.

Matthew Schwall, a spokesperson for AlphaGen, said in a statement that the company cares about the balance of affordability, reliability and sustainability and supports an all-of-the-above approach to energy.

“Of the technologies that are commercially available today, gas-fueled generation is the most affordable, most reliable and lowest emitting technology capable of providing the dispatchable power New Yorkers need,” he said.

When asked about lawmakers' letter, Ken Lovett, a spokesperson for Hochul, said her office will review the letter.

Some Democratic lawmakers are open to the concept of keeping gas plants operational as a pragmatic solution to reliability concerns. State Sen. Kevin Parker, who chairs the Energy Committee, said the long-term target of net zero emissions by 2050 in the state’s climate law means “we need a bridge fuel.”

“I have no problem with repowering natural gas plants,” Parker said. “Talking about, ‘Don’t burn another molecule of gas,’ and all other stuff is very cute until you start having blackouts.”

COUNCIL VERSUS GOOGLE: The City Council is accusing Google of seeking to punish schools that reject artificial intelligence — and warned that it could undermine the city’s AI ban for younger students, our Madina Touré reports.

Council Speaker Julie Menin and Shekar Krishnan, the Council’s oversight and investigations chair, expressed their “grave concern” to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a letter that homed in on the company’s recent announcement that it will turn off its search platform for K-12 student accounts unless schools make AI tools available.

In their letter, which was shared with POLITICO, the lawmakers contend the tech giant stands to undermine the Department of Education’s one-year AI moratorium for kids in 2-K through eighth grade, forcing schools to choose between a “critical educational resource” and AI tools “they do not wish to permit in the classroom.”

The school system possesses roughly 1.3 million Chromebooks, including 500,000 devices assigned directly to students and another 800,000 available for use in schools, according to city officials.

“Leveraging Google Search to force students to use Google’s AI products and to undermine public policy would be extremely problematic,” Menin and Krishnan wrote. “The Council would not allow any private company to coerce the [DOE] into prioritizing corporate profits or branding at the expense of children.”

The Council is giving Google until Nov. 19 to answer its questions, including whether schools can continue using Google Search without opting into "AI Mode," "AI Overviews" or any other student-facing generative AI tools.

RIKERS REDUX: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to release a much-anticipated proposal to close Rikers Island that will kick off a new round of negotiations over how to wind down the beleaguered jail facility, our Joe Anuta reports.

The planning report, which could come out as soon as next week, is expected to contain a suite of strategies aimed at reducing the city’s detainee population, according to three people familiar with the blueprint, who were granted anonymity to discuss the pending announcement. One of those people said the city will propose extending the deadline for closing Rikers Island and transitioning to four borough-based jails to 2032.

As it now stands, the legally mandated deadline to close Rikers Island is August 2027.

The Mamdani administration cannot unilaterally decree a new legal closure date. That power rests with the City Council, which will be required to pass a new law extending the deadline. And Council lawmakers have made clear they will do so only in exchange for serious commitments from the administration on funding programs and attempting to shrink the amount of time detainees spend in jail awaiting trial.

Read more from Joe here.

PLANET ALBANY

TRANSPO MONEY: Hochul believes President Donald Trump will want to work with newly empowered Democrats in Congress to bolster funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Nick reports.

The Trump administration has been at odds with New York transit officials on key issues, especially the congestion pricing toll program. The governor, though, thinks the president can be persuaded to aid the region’s transit needs.

“I know how to make relationships work,” she said. “The president as a New Yorker, a former New Yorker, is very vested in what we do here in New York. He understands the MTA is the lifeline, not just the New York City subway, but also to suburban areas, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.”



SOCIAL DATA

Edited by Daniel Lippman

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau … Jonathan Topaz … former AG Merrick Garland … CNN’s Eric Bradner … Harry Hurt III … Julia Thompson … Mark Botnick.

WHAT YOU MISSED: In Thursday’s New York Playbook PM, we reported on how an upstate county bucked the blue wave. Read it and subscribe here.