Happy Friday.

In today’s edition:

— Trade deals and family drama on Carney’s Asia tour.

— A Trudeau-era agency faces downsizing.

— TIM HODGSON on bad advice, bald eagles and Billy Miner pie.

—The Boldfaces: Mike Morrice, Laurin Liu, J. Greg Peters, Rechie Valdez, Lorne Doerkson and more.

Trade war

TRADE TOUR WITH BAGGAGE — MARK CARNEY is on a major tour of the Indo-Pacific that would make even a seasoned traveler cranky.

His packed schedule could include signing two trade deals, run-ins with President DONALD TRUMP and. if Trump, Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN and Chinese President XI JINPING go ahead with their planned meeting next week — resisting the urge to say “I told you so.”

Cue Carney’s Davos speech, where he warned about coercive great powers.

— Manila, here he comes: In his quest to be left off the great-power menu, Carney lands in Manila, Philippines, this week for the ASEAN Summit, where youth dressed in Trump wigs and suits are protesting the president’s attendance.

As a “guest of the chair” Philippine President FERDINAND MARCOS JR., Carney is likely to receive a much warmer welcome.

— Perks include: Delivering remarks at the ASEAN Summit, with Trump in the audience. And a one-on-one meeting with the Philippine president. Canada and the Philippines are expected to sign a trade deal.

ASEAN and Canada are also looking to finalize a free trade agreement during the summit.

— The traveling party: International Trade Minister MANINDER SIDHU and Women and Gender Equality Minister RECHIE VALDEZ, the first Filipino Canadian MP.



— The trade math: South Asia and southeast Asia are central to Carney’s plan to diversify Canada’s trade and double its non-U.S. exports by 2035.

Government officials say Canada can’t hit that target without those markets, which are major buyers of Canadian grains, canola, meat and seafood. They also have a growing demand for Canadian oil, gas and critical minerals, clean-energy technologies and electric-vehicle batteries.

— Cambodia calling: Next stop is Phnom Penh, on Nov. 15 and 16, for the Francophonie Summit.

— Enter the Quebec premier: Carney will meet PAUL ST-PIERRE PLAMONDON face-to-face for the first time, Le Devoir reports. The two leaders have had differing opinions on tradeand diplomacy since the Quebec premier was elected last month.

New Brunswick Premier SUSAN HOLT, who is marking the province’s return to the Francophonie summit this year, told the Telegraph-Journal she’s “seated in between Prime Minister Carney and Premier Plamondon.”

— Staying out of it: French President EMMANUEL MACRON, who is also expected to meet St-Pierre Plamondon in Cambodia, declined to comment on the premier’s push for a Quebec independence referendum. “It is not my place to interfere in Canadian affairs,” he told reporters in Dublin in French.

— No drama please: With Canadian leaders gathered more than 13,000 kilometers from home, Carney will want to keep any "family disagreements" out of public view. His attention will be on hosting the next Francophonie summit in 2028 in Canada.

The recent federal budget laid out his vision, which is making sure French-language TV, music and other content is promoted on social media and streaming platforms around the world.



TALK OF THE TOWN

THE ENFORCERS BY POLITICO — State attorneys general are among the most consequential officials in American government — and among the least covered. We are changing that with our new newsletter, The Enforcers by POLITICO. Launching Saturday, it will track what AGs are targeting, where they’re headed next and what it means for the companies and causes in their sights. Pro subscribers will have access as part of their plans, and everyone else can preview it starting tomorrow.Sign up here.



TODAY'S OBSESSIONS

What we’re tracking today:

— The next stage in the Stellantis saga. Industry Minister MÉLANIE JOLY threatened Thursday to sue the automaker for breaching the conditions of a 2022 funding deal. Following meetings with government and union officials, Stellantis published a press release telling its side of the story, including that it will "voluntarily return" C$24 million received to retool its assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario. Joly insists the company is "on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars."

— As Playbook landed in your inbox, the widespread Microsoft outage was still hampering services — including Outlook email.

— It’s Canada Gazette Day. Refresh your browser here at 2 p.m.

THE ROOMS THAT MATTER

— Finance Minister FRANÇOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE is in Toronto participating in an armchair discussion at 11:15 a.m. at the Empire Club of Canada. He’ll also take questions from the media.

— Energy Minister HODGSON will make a funding announcement in Vancouver at 12:30 p.m. ET — that's 10:30 a.m. local time — for a liquefied natural gas project alongside British Columbia Premier-designate LORNE DOERKSON.

For your radar

THE BIG SHRINK — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is on track for significant downsizing in 2028.

The federal body, forged out of a major Trudeau-era overhaul of resource approvals, reviews complex projects with the aim of protecting the environment and Indigenous rights.

It employed 572 full-time equivalents in 2025-26; by 2028-2029, that number is scheduled to shrink to 203.

— Sunset on the horizon: The agency’s shrinkage “reflects the expiry of time-limited funding on March 31, 2028,” according to the most recent departmental results report.

The Trudeau government ponied up C$527.3 million over six years, starting in 2022-23, to kickstart the agency’s work. As of now, that funding hasn’t been renewed.

— Until further notice: The IAAC’s annual funding declines from C$109.1 million in 2025-26 to C$37.3 million in 2028-29.

— One project, one review: The Carney government is working to streamline major project approvals, with the Major Projects Office playing a major role.

The IAAC says it is “implementing efficiencies to avoid duplication and streamline federal assessments for major projects, coordinating assessments with permitting processes, and completing the review of projects at a pace not seen in decades.”

heard on our pod

OFF SCRIPT — Energy and Natural Resources Minister TIM HODGSON joined the “Playbook Canada” pod for a rapidfire conversation about his time as an army brat, the most beautiful places in the world, how he used to feel about running for office and his go-to restaurant when he’s not in Ottawa.

You grew up near radar bases all over Canada. So tell us, how was the view from Mount Brandes on Vancouver Island?

So I lived at CFS Holberg, which is a radar base halfway from Port Hardy to Cape Scott. Fourteen feet, seven inches of rain a year. I was a paper boy. I could pretty much guarantee when you picked up the paper bag, it started to rain. But it was the most incredible place in the world. We had salmon swimming in the streams in our front yard. We had bears walking through the town of 200 people. I remember one time counting 75 bald eagles in the air above my school.

You've lived in a few incredible places. Your time at Goldman included stints in New York, London, Silicon Valley. I’m going to force you to pick a favorite among those three and tell us why.

I'm going to answer that differently. I get asked all the time, what are the most beautiful cities in the world? There are three that are in the running: Vancouver, Sydney and Cape Town. I think it's a toss-up on a rainy day in Vancouver, and when the sun shines, there's no contest. Vancouver is the most beautiful place in the world.

What was cooler, hiking the Himalayas or visiting the Magnetic North Pole?

They were both meaningful and inspirational for me. But I'll tell you a quick story. I hiked to the Magnetic North Pole with a group of Canadian business leaders and injured veterans, and one of the people that I went with was [PETER] BETHLENFALVY, the minister of finance for Ontario. At the time, he was working in the private sector, and he told me that he was thinking about running for public office. And I told him that was the dumbest idea I'd ever heard.

Best restaurant on a Saturday night in Markham-Unionville?

I know what I should say. What I'm going to say is I like The Keg in Richmond Hill. I was a waiter at The Keg growing up. That's how I paid my way through university. I always like going to The Keg. It reminds me of my days in university, and I really liked the Billy Miner Pie.

WHO'S UP, WHO'S DOWN



Up:Google searches for Stellantis in Canada, as the automaker announced the sale of its Brampton assembly plant to Roshel — and politicians joined union leaders in outrage.

Down: Number of party leadership contests as MIKE MORRICE prepares for his weekend acclamation as federal Green leader.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT



Need-to-knows from the Ottawa fishbowl:

Flag rules: Budget 2026 promised to amend the National Flag of Canada Manufacturing Standards Act to “more efficiently set the standards for Canadian flags used by the federal government.” Playbook’s mind raced: Had Canada been purchasing made-in-China flags? Was the PM demanding better quality stitching? No. Public Services and Procurement Canada’s Canadian General Standards Board wound down amid spending reductions. The budget was signaling that responsibility for the flag file will be moved elsewhere in the bureaucracy. Conspiracy theories: Debunked.

Creative credit: U.K. Labour MP JOHN SLINGER, a classically trained violinist who has played in rock bands, shouted out the Canadian budget’s proposed tax credit for creative artists in a Thursday question about British support for the sector. “I'm delighted that the old rocker has asked this question,” replied Minister of State IAN MURRAY.

Psychedelics: Conservative MP COREY TOCHOR hosted a psilocybin summit in Ottawa Thursday, where veterans, doctors and Indigenous leaders advocated for the use of psychedelics to treat certain health conditions. Tochor is championing a private member’s bill that seeks to fast-track psilocybin prescriptions to treat fentanyl addiction, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

WEEKEND MUST-CLICKS



— “It’s hard to believe I’m writing this.” That’s how PAUL WELLS opened a Substack post that reviews recent high-profile lectures on AI risks.

— From POLITICO’s ZIA WEISE and SARA SCHONHARDT in Antalya, Turkey: Climate science says 1.5C is dead. No one wants to bury it.

— TOBI NUSSBAUM told CBC Radio’s “Ottawa Morning” that the National Capital Commission is seriously mulling artificially freezing the northern end of the Rideau Canal this winter.

— RACHEL BRADY of the Globe celebrates the iconic Snowbirds ahead of their final flight over Sunday’s Grey Cup.

PLAYBOOKERS



Birthdays: HBD to former president of the Treasury Board of Canada PIERRE ARCAND (75!), former MP LAURIN LIU, Ottawa city councilor RILEY BROCKINGTON and journalist PHILIP LING.

SUE ALLAN, POLITICO’s Canada Editor and fearless leader, also celebrates.

Saturday: Conservative MP TIM UPPAL and former NDP MP CHARLIE ANGUS.

Sunday: Journo JOHN (J.D.) ROBERTS (70!), Usher of the Black Rod J. GREG PETERS, former Alberta Finance Minister TRAVIS TOEWS and former MPs FRANK BAYLIS and JONATHAN TREMBLAY.

Spotted: Canadian Ambassador MARK WISEMAN at Executive Branch, a private club in Georgetown, on Wednesday night, where United Allies of America hosted a reception honoring SUSIE WILES, who just departed the White House as chief of staff.

Movers and shakers:DOROTHY MYO is commissioner of Indigenous languages … MADHURI PARIKH is interim chair of the Board of Management of the Canada Revenue Agency … MADISON KUCHAR leaves Vantage Canada for a new role as deputy policy director to Ontario Environment Minister TODD MCCARTHY.

JOANNA SIVASANKARAN joined Blackbird Strategies as an associate.

Media mentions: IREM KOCA is joining The Trillium’s parliamentary bureau as an investigative reporter.

ELENA CHERNEY, the head of standards and ethics at The Wall Street Journal, announced that she’s leaving the newsroom.

LOBBY WATCH



Our daily check-in on federal lobbyist registrations and notable meetings around town:

— Global Automakers of Canada logged an Oct. 22 communication with MICHAEL SABIA, clerk of the Privy Council; PHILIP JENNINGS, deputy minister of industry; and TIM KRUPA, deputy chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office. Among several priorities: “Canada-China strategic partnership and implications for Canada's automotive industry.”

— Tourmaline Oil posted an Oct. 23 communication with Environment Minister JULIE DABRUSIN. On the agenda: “reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), including methane emissions.”

— Suncor Energy logged multiple October communications with KELSEN VALLEE, the Major Projects Office’s chief investment officer and executive vice president. The oilsands producer was interested in “policy and fiscal supports, and regulatory challenges related to decarbonization, including projects like Pathways.”

Suncor also posted a check-in with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada’s STÉPHANIE JOHNSON about “impact assessments for energy projects.”

— Bluesky’s TIM BARBER registered to lobby for Aecon Group.

PROZONE



Our latest POLITICO Pro subscriber newsletter:At COP31, leaders dare to look beyond Trump.

In other Pro headlines:

— Trump snubbed COP — but he’s on everyone’s lips.

— New England looks to skirt Trump and partner with Canada on wind.

— How Jensen Huang’s ouster is paving the way for the policy outcome he fiercely battled.

— Nonprofits sue to freeze the AI arms race.

— US, Japan ramp up joint push to mine seabed minerals.

TOP OF PLAYBOOKS



Berlin: FRIEDRICH MERZ’s threat to block the EU budget unless all countries stump up for Ukraine is set to be a flashpoint at today’s summit in Dublin — but the chancellor has no intention of backing down.

Paris:SÉBASTIEN LECORNU is dangling €725 million in farm aid to get his budget passed, even as a slowing economy makes his deficit target harder to hit.

Madrid: Spain’s televised election debates kick off tonight with a clash on the economy, in which CARLOS CUERPO will make the case for the Socialist-led government.

London:ANDY BURNHAM is back in Westminster after his diplomatic blitz, preparing for a week that could define his approach to the welfare state and Britain’s relationship with the EU.

Read more from our Playbook family:Washington … Brussels … Canberra.

COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS



COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS

The House and Senate are on break this week for Remembrance Day. They’ll return Monday for a roughly 20-day sprint of sitting days until winter recess.

TRIVIA



Thursday’s answer: During a visit to Ottawa on Sept. 7, 1948, then-Irish Prime Minister JOHN A. COSTELLO announced at a press conference that Ireland would become a republic and leave the Commonwealth. Props to PÁDRAIG DION, DON BAILEY, DARRYL DAMUDE, RAY DEL BIANCO, JOHN ECKER, RALPH LEVENSTEIN, MARCEL MARCOTTE, ASHLEY THOMSON, RALPH TIELEMAN, ANDREW SZENDE, SUE CAVALLUCCI, CAMERON RYAN, ROBERT MCDOUGALL, FERNANDO MELO, JONATHAN MOSER and ALEX MUIR.

Today’s question: Excluding interim leaders, how many people have led the federal Green Party since its 1983 founding?

Send your answer to canadaplaybook@politico.com.

Canada Playbook would not happen without: Canada Editor Sue Allan and editor Willa Plank. Grace Maalouf is POLITICO’s head of news.