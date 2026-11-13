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WELCOME TO POLITICO PRO SPACE. NASA wants a sprawling lunar outpost outfitted with moon landers, rovers and drones — and wants it fast. Whether industry can keep up, and how it will be funded, is another question. Send tips, feedback and pitches to adecker@politico.com, on X at @audrey_decker9 and Signal adecker.59.



The Spotlight

NASA’s plans to build a moon base have sent industry scrambling to get its technology ready in time — and left Capitol Hill wondering how it’ll find the money to pay for it.

The goal, set by President Donald Trump, is to establish the “initial elements” of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030. NASA has responded with a flood of contracts and announcements. Over the weekend, at the agency’s Max Power event, it unveiled up to $10 billion in contracts to support lunar cargo deliveries.

Officials say the moon base will cost about $20 billion over the next seven years. But NASA hasn’t explained how to fit the new spending into its budget, which has remained essentially flat since 2023.



Military Watch

Deja vu: Ukraine said that speed limitations on Starshield, the military version of Elon Musk’s Starlink service, are back, as lawmakers demand information from the White House and SpaceX.

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Galactic Government

DOD’s rocket bets: Eyeing a coming launch crunch, the Pentagon is pouring money into commercial rocket companies to shore up options to get to space.

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Reading Room

Houston, we have a wardrobe problem — The Washington Post

Rep. Mike Haridopolos on NASA’s Future After the Blue Wave — Payload

SpaceX is set to make an audacious grab for ‘holy grail’ of rocketry. Here are the risks — CNN

SpaceX and Tesla Talks on Record Merger Are Said to Progress — Bloomberg

Pentagon mulls placing fleet of military satellites around the Moon — Ars Technica



Event Horizon

TUESDAY

The Washington Times’ Threat Status will hold an event on “The Golden Age of Space” in Arlington, Virginia.

WEDNESDAY

The Maryland Space Business Roundtable will hold a luncheon with Taylor Jordan, assistant secretary of Commerce for environmental observation and prediction and director of NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce, in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Global Strategy Group and Space Policy Group will hold a webinar on space in the new Congress.

THURSDAY

NewSpace Nexus will hold the 2026 State of the Space Industrial Base: International Partnership Workshop in Washington from Nov. 19 to 20.



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