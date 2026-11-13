Moscow and Kyiv exchanged strikes overnight, ahead of an informal summit in Dublin on Friday where European Union leaders are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army struck one of the biggest oil refineries in Russia’s Volgograd region, sparking a major fire. “There are casualties among the staff in the southern industrial zone of Volgograd: Four people have died, and two have been hospitalized,” Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov wrote on Telegram. The attack immediately prompted queues at gas stations in the city, local media reported.

Russia, in turn, attacked Kyiv, with missiles striking a medical facility. “One person was injured, and 30 were evacuated as a result of the overnight Russian attack on the medical deposit,” Ukraine’s emergency services reported.

The strikes came hours before an informal European Council summit in Dublin, where leaders will discuss Russia’s war of aggression and who should speak for Europe at the peace talks that could shape the future of Ukraine and the continent’s security architecture.

On Thursday, U.S. special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin to discuss a peace settlement.

“We are also preparing further multilateral meetings. Diplomacy will remain active,” Zelenskyy wrote on X Thursday.