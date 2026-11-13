IN TODAY’S EDITION:

— House Democrats debate committee term limits

— Senate Republicans confront seniority challenge

— Both parties mull reconciliation plans



With help from Jordain Carney

Senate Democrats just won a majority bigger than they even imagined. Now they’re going straight into a divisive leadership fight.

First, though, a thought for all the Democratic staff assistants who will be answering Senate office phones this month.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s announcement Thursday night, making his rumored challenge to longtime Democratic leader Chuck Schumer official, sets up an intense weekslong pressure campaign.

The dozens of Democratic senators who have been lying low, hoping to avoid a contested race as the party base clamors for new leadership, will now find it harder to hide.

Van Hollen made his calculation plain in an MS NOW interview after he made his announcement: “People will have to make a decision one way or the other.”

That threatens to publicly divide the caucus — and risks frustrating colleagues — at an otherwise triumphant moment. Senate Democrats began discussing their agenda for their first days in the majority this week in hopes of hitting the ground running in January. Now they are staring down weeks of attention on other matters.

Democrats are already discussing if they can short-circuit a drawn out leadership fight by moving up their leadership elections to next week, two people granted anonymity to disclose private talks tell Jordain.

Otherwise, the secret-ballot election will take place on Dec. 1.

The math as we know it still favors Schumer. Several have vowed publicly they will support him, and several more who were offered anonymity to avoid backlash have told POLITICO in recent weeks they back the incumbent leader as well.

Schumer saidfor the first time Thursday night, “I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” as Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, Angus King and Jacky Rosen also made their support public.

Van Hollen acknowledged on MS NOW that he is the “underdog” in the race but said he had more than 10 commitments among the 55 Democrats who will vote (56 if Mary Peltola holds her lead in Alaska).

Two of the biggest names on the left — Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed — jumped behind Van Hollen after his announcement.

The Maryland senator, in so many words, pressed MS NOW viewers to burn up the Senate phone lines and pad his whip count.

“I think the American people want to see a little bit more democracy in the Senate Democratic Caucus,” he said.

ICYMI:The new darling of the Democratic left is ... Chris Van Hollen?

TGIF.Email me at crazor@politico.com. Follow our live coverage at politico.com/congress.

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THE LEADERSHIP SUITE



Democrats prep for seniority showdown

A fight is brewing over a slate of proposed rules changes inside the House Democratic Caucus that would threaten the tenure-based system for committee leadership roles, Riley Rogerson and Calen report.

Rep. Janelle Bynum has the latest idea: In a letter to colleagues today obtained by Inside Congress, she's pitching that “subcommittee leaders be chosen based on merit, not seniority alone.”

She writes that this selection process be “driven largely by seniority, a member’s expertise, record, and vision can take a back seat to how long they have served.”

That could be seen as an incremental alternative to the more dramatic proposal from Rep. Susie Lee, which would impose a four-term limit on full committee chairs and has sparked fierce debate in the caucus. Rep. Greg Meeks, the top Democrat on House Foreign Affairs, called himself "diametrically opposed” to the idea.

“Obviously, they're not happy about it,” Lee said Thursday, referring to incumbent committee leaders. But, she added, younger members want a “potential on-ramp to assume a role of leadership.”

Separately, a group of 50 freshmen are pitching a rule to ban members and their spouses from owning or trading stocks with limited exceptions, according to their joint letter to Democratic leaders shared with POLITICO.

Moran vs. Murkowski

Sen. Jerry Moran says he’s “pursuing” a bid for the top GOP spot on Senate Appropriations — a move that would leapfrog Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is more senior and has already made clear she wants the job, Jordain and Jennifer Scholtes report.

If Moran doesn’t back down, it would be highly unusual, as senators from both parties rarely deviate from seniority. There’s concern from within some corners of the Senate Republican Conference about the ripple effects of any lawmaker seeking to break from that precedent.

It’s already causing some stress, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune telling Jordain that Moran and Murkowski “need to talk it out.”

Moran has until early January to decide how far he wants to push it: That’s when new Republican members will be seated on the committee, at which point all of the GOP members will vote on who they want to serve as their party’s leader on the panel.

But it’s only a recommendation. If the full Senate Republican Conference doesn’t select the same person in a subsequent secret-ballot vote to ratify the selection, Republican appropriators will be asked to recommend another leader, according to conference rules.



POLICY RUNDOWN

BIG DECISIONS ON RECONCILIATION — President Donald Trump told Senate GOP leaders Thursday to “IMMEDIATELY move” a third party-line policy package that includes $350 billion in defense spending. And Senate Budget Chair Ron Johnson said he wants to lay the groundwork for another filibuster-skirting reconciliation bill before lawmakers leave for the upcoming holiday next week, Mia McCarthy and Jordain report.

But while Senate Republicans did spend time this week discussing whether to try for one last reconciliation package before losing their governing trifecta next year, Thune told reporters his members are still working through “whether or not that's a realistic option.” As for Trump’s social media post, Thune said, “everybody saw that, took note of it.”

Senate Democrats also addressed reconciliation in a closed-door meeting this week as the party is about to face its own internal divisions on the matter, Brian Faler reports.

Some progressives, including Van Hollen and Sanders, want to use their new majority to spotlight their party’s platform ahead of 2028 by sending Trump sweeping legislation chock full of Democratic priorities — that he won’t sign. Many congressional Democrats believe the lengthy, complicated and potentially divisive exercise would be a waste of time.

“I’m not interested in making political statements,” said Rep. Don Beyer, a senior member of House Ways and Means.

Read also:Tim Kaine to chair Senate Budget next year

NVIDIA SCANDAL BOLSTERS CHINA HAWKS — Top lawmakers say Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s swift fall from grace has dramatically increased chances Congress will act to place restrictions on chip sales to China in this year’s defense authorization bill.

Huang had convinced the White House to help block restrictive legislation some members of Congress tried to attach to last year’s defense measure. But in the aftermath of Huang scrutiny over romantic ties to a woman alleged to be a Chinese intelligence asset, that obstacle has now been eliminated and supporters of strict new limits are now feeling bullish, Oliver Ward, Kelsey Brugger and Ari Hawkins report.

“I think there’s a developing consensus in Congress that that is an important position to take, especially given in light of recent developments,” Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters.

Meanwhile, Huang has agreed to testify on Capitol Hill, according to a person familiar with the matter, Owen Dahlkamp reports. A trio of House GOP committee chairs sent a letter requesting him last week, and Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott on Thursday requested Huang appear before his panel next month, Jasper Goodman scooped.

Scott also said he wanted to hear from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is taking heat for his agency’s approach to chip policy amid the Nvidia fallout. A Commerce spokesperson said Thursday night Lutnick would agree to testify at Senate Banking, too.

SCOTT’S EDUCATION GAVEL CHALLENGE — Bobby Scott isn’t a showman. Democrats have to decide if they need one, Mackenzie Wilkes reports.

The longtime Virginia Democrat is hoping to retake the gavel of House Education next year after leading his party on the panel since 2015. But this time, he faces two challengers for the top spot — forcing Democrats to reckon with whether Scott’s low-key, methodical style is enough to counter Trump’s determination to dismantle the Education Department.

“I have heard from many people that they want to see more,” said Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, who, along with Rep. Jahana Hayes, is challenging Scott for the gavel. “I want to respect those voices, and also I just feel that this is such a critical time.”

Democrats are particularly interested in pushing back against Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s efforts to dismantle her own agency; some want to see her impeached. But Scott isn’t eager to flex his extra investigative powers — preferring to kick off his oversight agenda by requesting internal DOE communications and calling on career officials and civil rights advocates to testify instead.

Scott seems unfazed by his competition: “Well, I’ve done it,” Scott said matter-of-factly about leading the committee, so he’ll “do it again.”



Best of POLITICO Pro:



THE BEST OF THE REST

Democrats eye restoring proxy voting in the House — with limits, from Riley Rogerson at POLITICO

Senators probing RFK Jr.'s testimony on Samoa trip after AP and Guardian showed documents refute it, from Ali Swenson at AP

JOB BOARD

Who’s hiring?

Sen. Maggie Hassan is seeking a press secretary.

Senate HELP Democrats are seeking a health policy director.

The Senate Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is seeking spring 2027 law clerks.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Sen. Dan Sullivan … Reps. Wesley Hunt and Max Miller … Jonathan Topaz … Will Mascaro of the Republican Study Committee … Jon Wadsworth of Atlas Advocacy … Jared Parks of the Herald Group … Washington Times’ Seth McLaughlin … Lindsay Drewel … POLITICO’s Sue Allan

TRIVIA

THURSDAY’S ANSWER: Michael Gale correctly answered that Dick Morris helped Rep. Jerry Nadler in his 1964 race for senior class president at Stuyvesant High School.

TODAY’S QUESTION from Calen: Name at least two sitting senators who have identical twins.

The first person to correctly guess gets a mention in the next edition of Inside Congress. Send your answers to insidecongress@politico.com.