Nvidia shares plummet as turmoil envelops chip-making behemoth

Nvidia’s shares plunged by approximately 8% in after-hours trading Wednesday after reports that CEO Jensen Huang had a second extramarital affair and that the company’s board was debating his ouster.

The microchip giant was earlier roiled by reports that Huang’s original affair was with a Singapore-based businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy.

After Huang admitted Sunday to having an extramarital affair, the New York Times reported Wednesday that the CEO had also allegedly had an affair with a company vice president, citing five employees.

“I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” Huang told the NYT when approached for comment, before hanging up the phone. Nvidia declined to provide a statement to the NYT.

Following the initial spy-affair reports, the chip giant said in a statement Sunday it was “initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting.”

Huang apologized to his family and colleagues Sunday, writing: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters Monday that Huang was an “honorable guy,“ who had “done an amazing job for our country.”

Tech tycoon Elon Musk, meanwhile, wrote on X Wednesday night it would be an “honor” to hire Huang.