Federal judge orders Justice Department to stop threatening election officials in Washington state

A federal judge in Seattle has ordered the Justice Department to cease insisting that Washington state set aside ballots of people suspected of being noncitizens and stop threatening election officials who defy demands from the federal government.

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead issued a temporary restraining order Thursday evening in response to a lawsuit filed last week by a get-out-the-vote organization, a labor union and a Latino group.

“For the next two weeks, while Washington’s counties count and certify the ballots already cast, DOJ may not demand that election officials set aside a registered voter’s ballot because the voter’s name appears on a federal list and may not threaten those officials with prosecution for counting votes as state law requires,” Whitehead wrote.

The suit was prompted by an approximately 400-person voter list the top federal prosecutors in Washington state sent to Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbson Oct. 26. The prosecutors stated that those on the list were suspected of being noncitizens who’d voted in past elections and urged that any ballots cast by those individuals not be counted “until citizenship can be determined.”

Though voting in the midterms is over, election workers continue counting ballots that may appear on the Trump administration’s list, which Washington officials say is riddled with errors — and likely includes legitimate voters.

Whitehead said the DOJ letter appeared to be an improper attempt to bypass Washington state law regarding elections and there was no assurance that the people on the list were actually ineligible to vote.

“Voters who followed the rules should not lose their votes to a list that even its authors admit may include citizens,” wrote Whitehead, a Biden appointee.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment, but referred POLITICO to a court filing Wednesday in which DOJ lawyers said federal officials had only requested that the targeted ballots be set aside "momentarily" and had put no pressure on Washington state officials beyond the letter sent to Hobbs last week.

A roughly 20,000-person list that DOJ sent to California officials triggered several court fights, including an attempt by the Trump administration to force state officials to segregate ballots submitted by anyone on the list.

After a judge and federal appeals court in California turned down the Justice Department’s demand that California set aside those ballots, the Supreme Court summarily rejected DOJ’s last-ditch appeal.

In a separate case, a federal judge in San Francisco issued an order last week that blocked DOJ from threatening election workers with prosecution anywhere in the country. However, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed that order earlier this week.

Meanwhile, a judge overseeing a suit filed in Washington, D.C., ordered DOJ on Monday to stop demanding that California officials segregate ballots or deviate from their existing procedures because voters’ names appear on lists of suspected noncitizens.